Decade of Excellence: Old Dominion Freight Line Ranked Top National LTL Carrier for Quality for 10th Consecutive Year

Prestigious industry study recognizes Old Dominion for premium service

/EIN News/ -- THOMASVILLE, N.C., Oct. 10, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Old Dominion Freight Line was named the Overall Winner of the MASTIO Quality Award for national less-than-truckload carriers for the tenth year in a row. Old Dominion topped the list of 25 LTL carriers assessed in the annual survey by Mastio & Company.

The 15th annual MASTIO Quality Award study results were announced on October 9. The third-party researchers surveyed key decision makers for a variety of measures within the logistics industry between June and September and named Old Dominion the Overall Winner for National LTL Carriers for quality.

“A decade of Mastio naming Old Dominion as the top quality national LTL carrier is a tremendous distinction and a testament to our people. With our 99+% on-time and damage-free record, this recognition is a direct result of our employees working to get the smallest details right every time,” said Greg Gantt, president and CEO of Old Dominion Freight Line. “We know delivering our customers’ promises equates to building their legacy, and this award shows that our customers trust Old Dominion to strengthen their relationships with their customers.”

“Weighted performance indicators are decided based on discussions with LTL industry customers in the annual MASTIO survey,” said Kevin Huntsman, senior vice president of Mastio & Company. “We then use all of the ‘non-cost’ attributes to name the recipient of the Quality Award. For the tenth consecutive year, we are pleased to announce Old Dominion was ranked No. 1 among national LTL carriers. They earned this distinction for being consistently noted as a top LTL carrier, preferred by their customers for any shipping needs.”

MASTIO’s study measures 35 key attributes to determine its “Top Value” index score. Old Dominion ranked No. 1 in 33 of the 35 attributes, including “shipments delivered with no damages,” “shipments picked up when promised,” “shipments delivered when promised,” and “customer service personnel respond to my needs in a timely manner.”

About Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc.

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. is a leading, less-than-truckload (“LTL”), union-free motor carrier providing regional, inter-regional and national LTL services through a single integrated organization. Our service offerings, which include expedited transportation, are provided through an expansive network of service centers located throughout the continental United States. Through strategic alliances, the Company also provides LTL services throughout North America. In addition to its core LTL services, the Company offers a range of value-added services including container drayage, truckload brokerage and supply chain consulting.

