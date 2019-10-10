PlanSource Partners with Wamberg Genomic Advisors to Provide Convenient Access to Innovative Cancer Support Services

Introduction of Cancer Guardian to PlanSource provides consumers with genetic insights that help them make better-informed decisions about overall health, patient-care paths and the quality and longevity of life

ORLANDO, Fla., Oct. 10, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PlanSource, a leading provider of benefits technology, is pleased to announce that it's partnering with Wamberg Genomic Advisors to offer their groundbreaking employee benefit, Cancer Guardian, to customers using the PlanSource benefits administration system.



Wamberg Genomic Advisors (WGA) provides clinical-grade genomic-based employee benefits offerings via trusted employee benefits partners. Cancer Guardian, their flagship benefit offering, delivers affordable access to advanced services and technology that are not typically offered by or reimbursed by health insurance. Cancer Guardian members have access to personalized cancer guidance, onsite nurse advocates, a second opinion pathology review, a digital medical records platform, and advanced genomic testing through the comprehensive cancer support program.

“WGA is focused on providing affordable access to genetic testing and dedicated support services that can enhance prevention and survival for the average American employee and their family,” said Tom Wamberg, CEO of Wamberg Genomic Advisors. “We are very proud to partner with PlanSource to make Cancer Guardian available to their partners and clients. We believe that the cancer support you and your family receive should not be limited by where you live, the medical insurance you have, or how much money you make. We look forward to joining forces with PlanSource on this important mission.”

PlanSource offers a highly configurable and flexible benefits system with advanced tools for benefits shopping, enrollment, billing, compliance and administration, designed to accommodate all types of benefits strategies. Access to Cancer Guardian from the PlanSource platform will make it easier for employers to provide their employees with vital services and support that can help them make important health care decisions.

“Cancer Guardian is a truly unique employee benefit option that gives insights into health and wellbeing that we could only dream of just a few years ago,” said Dayne Williams, CEO of PlanSource. “We are thrilled to help empower consumers with knowledge about their genetic risks of cancer and address challenges that arise when dealing with the disease. PlanSource is always looking for partners who can positively bend the health care curve, and we have certainly found one in Wamberg Genomic Advisors.”

About Wamberg Genomic Advisors

Wamberg Genomic Advisors is the first company dedicated to making genomic-based programs and services, not typically covered by health insurance, available at prices everyone can afford. Advanced DNA testing can provide insights to individuals and health-care providers for better-informed decisions about overall health, patient-care paths, and the quality and longevity of life. Wamberg Genomic Advisors delivers genomic products and services to employers and their employees via their trusted benefit brokers, and to policyholders of life insurance companies through qualified agents. To discover more about Wamberg Genomic Advisors and the future of genomics, visit wamberggenomic.com and cancerguardian.com .

About PlanSource

PlanSource is a technology company driven to create a better benefits and HR experience for employers and their employees. Nearly 4.5 million consumers receive their benefits through the PlanSource platform, which provides flexible and intuitive software and services for benefits administration. By combining industry-leading software and a full suite of professional services, PlanSource provides companies of all sizes with a complete solution for benefits shopping, enrollment, billing, compliance and administration. Learn more at www.plansource.com .

PlanSource is a registered trademark of PlanSource Benefits Administration, Inc., and PlanSource owns other registered and unregistered trademarks. Other names used herein may be trademarks of their respective owners.

