Inmar Named “Best Tech Company to Work For” Finalist for 2019 NC Tech Association Awards

/EIN News/ -- Winston-Salem, NC, Oct. 10, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Inmar, a data-driven technology-enabled services company, today announced that it is a finalist in the “Best Company to Work For” category for the 2019 NC Tech Awards. The awards are presented by NC Tech (North Carolina Technology Association) and the winner will be announced in November.

Headquartered in Winston-Salem, NC, with 4,000+ employees globally, Inmar’s clients include the world’s largest, most established retailers, CPGs, hospital systems and pharma companies and the most innovative emerging companies, offering data and technology-enabled solutions that enable them to engage consumers and patients and grow their business.

“Inmar is proud to be recognized alongside so many innovators in our home state that are bringing to life the possibilities technology presents to improve people’s lives,” said Inmar Chairman and CEO David Mounts. “North Carolina has a history of innovation and a demonstrated ability to lead over centuries as the world economy evolves. We are grateful to have helped lead in this area the past 39 years and to benefit from being surrounded by a consortium of curious and creative minds in the Wake Forest Innovation Quarter.”

“For over 20 years, NC TECH has celebrated companies, organizations, and individuals for outstanding achievement at the NC TECH Awards. As a finalist this year, Inmar has distinguished itself as one of the state’s innovative and emergent leaders,” stated Brooks Raiford, NC TECH’s President and CEO.

The awards process culminates with the NC TECH Awards Gala on November 21, 2019, at the Raleigh Convention Center where 800+ business, technology and public leaders from across the state will gather to celebrate the tech sector and honor the winners and finalists in each category.

About Inmar

Commerce Accelerated.™

Inmar helps leading Fortune 500 companies and emerging brands stay relevant and propel growth while providing their consumers with personalized and precision-driven tools to save money, improve health and safety, and more conveniently go about their lives. Inmar’s holistic portfolio of media products enables advertisers to access a variety of intelligent tools, including its influencer media platform, conversational commerce (chat-based media), audience extension and on-site digital media for retail. As a trusted intermediary for over 35 years, Inmar has served retailers, manufacturers, healthcare providers, government and employers as their trusted intermediary and helped them redefine innovation.

For more information about Inmar, please follow Inmar on Twitter, Linkedin or Facebook, or call (866) 440-6917. Inmar has unmatched access to billions of consumer and business transactions in real-time.

About NC TECH

The North Carolina Technology Association (NC TECH) is a not-for-profit, membership-driven trade association and the primary voice of the tech industry in North Carolina. NC TECH’s mission is to foster growth and champion innovation in North Carolina’s tech sector, while providing a voice for the tech community through professional networks, government affairs, talent development and sector promotion. For more information, visit our website at www.nctech.org.

