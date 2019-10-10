Stingray to Release its Financial Results for the Second Quarter of Fiscal 2020

/EIN News/ -- MONTREAL, Oct. 10, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Stingray Group Inc. (TSX: RAY.A; RAY.B) will release its financial results for the second quarter ended September 30, 2019, on Wednesday, November 6, 2019, after the market closes. Management will hold a conference call to discuss the financial results the next day, November 7, 2019, at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time.



Details of the Conference Call



Via the internet at www.stingray.com



Via telephone: (877) 223-4471 or (647) 788-4922



Conference Call Rebroadcast



A rebroadcast of the conference call will be available until midnight, December 6, 2019, by dialing (800) 585-8367 or (416) 621-4642 and entering passcode 7459327.

About Stingray

Montreal-based Stingray Group Inc. (TSX: RAY.A; RAY.B) is a leading music, media, and technology company with over 1,200 employees worldwide. Stingray is a premium provider of curated direct-to-consumer and B2B services, including audio television channels, more than 100 radio stations, SVOD content, 4K UHD television channels, karaoke products, digital signage, in-store music, and music apps, which have been downloaded over 150 million times. Stingray reaches 400 million subscribers (or users) in 156 countries. For more information: www.stingray.com.

Contact information:

Mathieu Peloquin

Senior Vice-President, Marketing and Communications

Stingray Digital Group Inc.

(514) 664-1244, ext. 2362

mpeloquin@stingray.com



