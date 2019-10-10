Global Thermoforming Plastic Market 2019-2024: Analysis by Plastic Type, Thermoforming Type, Parts Type, End-use Industry, and Region

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Oct. 10, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Thermoforming Plastic Market by Plastic Type (PP, PS, PET, PE, PVC, Bio-plastics, ABS), Thermoforming Type (Vacuum Formed, Pressure Formed, Mechanical Formed), Parts Type (Thin Gauge, Thick Gauge), End-use Industry, and Region - Global Forecast to 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The thermoforming plastic market is expected to grow from USD 34.8 billion in 2019 to USD 45.9 billion by 2024, at a CAGR of 5.7% during the forecast period.

New product launches leading to an increased application scope of thermoforming plastic as well as the growing usage of these products across various end-use industries, including food & agriculture packaging, healthcare & pharmaceutical, construction, electrical & electronics, automotive packaging & structures, consumer goods & appliances, are expected to augment the market growth. However, the non-suitability of thermoforming plastic for the packaging of heavy items is the major factor restraining the growth of the market.



Automotive packaging & structures is the fastest-growing end-use industry of thermoforming plastic, in terms of value



Thermoforming plastic is gaining importance in the automotive packaging & structures end-use industry. Thermoformed plastic parts in the automotive sector are durable, reusable, and can be customized in any color. These parts do not require painting. Thermoformed parts are strong and can be reinforced. Some other properties include lightweight, easy to clean, and chemical resistance. Some of the major applications include dashboard assemblies, interior door panels, seating parts, engine bay paneling, exterior body panels, bumpers, air ducts, pickup truck bed liners, wheel well liners, truck liners, floor mats, and cargo mats.



The vacuum forming thermoforming plastic segment accounted for a major share of the thermoforming plastic market, in terms of value, during the forecast period



The global thermoforming plastic market is projected to be dominated by the vacuum forming thermoforming plastic segment, in terms of both value and volume during the forecast period. Vacuum forming is cost-effective, provides quicker tooling, and has the ability to form very large parts. This process also allows for sharper details, undercuts, mold-in-texture, and has tighter tolerances. Whereas pressure forming process is used mostly for complex shapes. The mechanical forming process is used rarely for thermoforming plastic.



North America is the largest, and APAC is the fastest-growing thermoforming plastic market



North America is the largest region in the thermoforming plastic market due to the high demand for thermoformed structural parts and thermoformed packaging from automotive, food & agriculture packaging, consumer goods & appliances, and healthcare industries. North America is home to some of the prominent thermoforming plastic manufacturers such as Pactiv LLC, Sonoco Products Company, D&W Fine Pack LLC, and so on. APAC is the fastest-growing region as the growing population presents a huge customer base for FMCG products and consumer durables, which in turn is expected to lead to the growth of the thermoforming plastic market.



Key Topics Covered



1 Introduction



2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Premium Insights

4.1 Attractive Opportunities in the Thermoforming Plastic Market

4.2 Thermoforming Plastic Market, By Parts Type

4.3 Thermoforming Plastic Market, By Thermoforming Type

4.4 Thermoforming Plastic Market Size, By Plastic Type

4.5 Thermoforming Plastic Market, By End-Use Industry and Region

4.6 Thermoforming Plastic Market, By Country



5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Dynamics

5.2.1 Drivers

5.2.1.1 Growing Demand From Food Packaging Industry

5.2.1.2 Growing Demand From Healthcare & Pharmaceutical Industry

5.2.1.3 Reduced Packaging Waste

5.2.1.4 Cost Effectiveness

5.2.2 Restraints

5.2.2.1 Not Supportive to Package Heavy Items

5.2.3 Opportunities

5.2.3.1 Increasing Demand of In-Mold Labelling in Packaging

5.2.3.2 Potential Opportunities for Thermoforming Plastic in Emerging Economies

5.2.3.3 Investment in R&D Activities

5.2.4 Challenges

5.2.4.1 Compliance With Stringent Regulations

5.3 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

5.3.1 Threat of New Entrants

5.3.2 Threat of Substitutes

5.3.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

5.3.4 Bargaining Power of Buyers

5.3.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry



6 Macroeconomic Overview and Key Trends

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Trends and Forecast of GDP

6.3 Trends in Aerospace Industry

6.4 Trends in Automotive Industry



7 Thermoforming Plastic Market, By Plastic Type

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Polypropylene (PP)

7.3 Polystyrene (PS)

7.4 Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET)

7.5 Polyethylene (PE)

7.6 Poly Vinyl Chloride (PVC)

7.7 Bio-Plastics

7.8 Acronytrile Butadiene Styrene (ABS)

7.9 Others



8 Thermoforming Plastic Market, By Thermoforming Type

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Vacuum Forming

8.3 Pressure Forming

8.4 Mechanical Forming



9 Thermoforming Plastic Market, By Parts Type

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Thin Gauge

9.3 Thick Gauge



10 Thermoforming Plastic Market, By End-Use Industry

10.1 Introduction

10.2 Food & Agriculture Packaging

10.3 Consumer Goods & Appliances

10.4 Healthcare & Pharmaceutical

10.5 Construction

10.6 Electrical & Electronics

10.7 Automotive Packaging & Structures

10.8 Others



11 Thermoforming Plastic Market, By Region

11.1 Introduction

11.2 North America

11.2.1 US

11.2.1.1 Increasing Sales of Consumer Durables and the Presence of Large Thermoforming Plastic Manufacturers in the US are Driving the Market

11.2.2 Canada

11.2.2.1 Flourishing Food & Beverage and Consumer Durables Industries are Propelling the Market

11.3 Europe

11.3.1 Germany

11.3.1.1 Large Food Processing Industry is A Major Driving Factor for the Thermoforming Plastic Market in Germany

11.3.2 UK

11.3.2.1 High Spending on Healthcare Sector is Fueling the Market Growth in the UK

11.3.3 France

11.3.3.1 Large Electrical & Electronics and Automotive Industries in the Country is Helping the Market Growth

11.3.4 Italy

11.3.4.1 Growth of Major End-Use Industries, Including Consumer Goods & Appliances and Electrical & Electronics is Expected to Support the Market Growth

11.3.5 Netherlands

11.3.5.1 Thermoforming Plastic Finds Wide Use in the Netherlands Food & Agriculture Packaging and Healthcare & Pharmaceutical Packaging Industries

11.3.6 Rest of Europe

11.4 APAC

11.4.1 China

11.4.1.1 Growing Food & Beverages Industry and Large Population are Expected to Drive the Market

11.4.2 Japan

11.4.2.1 Technology Advancements and Large Retail Industry are the Two Major Factors That are Driving the Market

11.4.3 India

11.4.3.1 Rising Middle-Class Population, Rapid Industrialization, Continuous Influx of Multinational Companies Will Influence the Market Positively

11.4.4 Australia

11.4.4.1 Rising Consumption of Packed Foods and Presence of Prominent Thermoforming Plastic Manufacturers Will Influence the Market Positively

11.4.5 South Korea

11.4.5.1 Heavy Investment in Automotive and Consumer Electronics Sectors is Anticipated to Increase Thermoforming Plastic Consumption

11.4.6 Rest of Asia-Pacific

11.5 Latin America

11.5.1 Brazil

11.5.1.1 Advantages Associated With Use of Thermoforming Plastic is Driving the Market

11.5.2 Mexico

11.5.2.1 Increasing Demand From Automotive and Electrical & Electronics Industries is Expected to Drive the Market

11.5.3 Argentina

11.5.3.1 Rapid Urbanization is Fueling the Thermoforming Plastic Market Growth

11.6 Middle East & Africa (MEA)

11.6.1 South Africa

11.6.1.1 The Growth of the Middle-Class Population is Increasing the Demand for Thermoforming Plastic

11.6.2 UAE

11.6.2.1 High Investments in Infrastructure Projects and Changing Consumer Preferences are Driving the Market

11.6.3 Saudi Arabia

11.6.3.1 Large Middle-Class Population is Driving the Market



12 Competitive Landscape

12.1.1 Partnerships

12.1.2 Expansions

12.1.3 New Product Launches

12.1.4 Acquisitions



13 Competitive Landscape

13.1 Introduction

13.1.1 Dynamic Differentiators

13.1.2 Innovators

13.1.3 Visionary Leaders

13.1.4 Emerging Companies

13.2 Competitive Benchmarking

1.3.1 Product Offering

1.3.2 Business Strategy

13.2.1 Market Ranking



14 Company Profiles

14.1 Pactiv LLC

14.1.1 Business Overview

14.1.2 Products Offered

14.1.3 Recent Developments

14.1.4 Pactiv LLC: SWOT Analysis

14.2 Amcor Limited

14.3 Dart Container Corporation

14.4 Sonoco Products Company

14.5 D&W Fine Pack LLC



15 Company Profiles

15.1 Sabert Corporation

15.1.1 Business Overview

15.1.2 Products Offered

15.1.3 Recent Developments

15.2 Genpak LLC

15.3 Fabri-Kal Corporation

15.4 Anchor Packaging

15.5 Berry Global Group Inc.

15.6 Other Key Players

15.6.1 Consolidated Container Company

15.6.2 Brentwood Industries

15.6.3 Placon Corporation

15.6.4 Winpak Ltd.

15.6.5 Spencer Industries Incorporated

15.6.6 Display Pack Inc.

15.6.7 Greiner Packaging International GmbH

15.6.8 Penda Corporation

15.6.9 Huntamaki

15.6.10 Zhuhai Zhongfu Enterprise Co. Limited



