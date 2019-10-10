2019 Global Enteric Diseases: Campylobacter, Cryptosporidium, E. Coli, Enterovirus, Rhinovirus, Rotavirus, Salmonella, Shigella, Vibrio, Yersinia-Supplier Shares

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Oct. 10, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Enteric Diseases: Campylobacter, Cryptosporidium, E. Coli, Enterovirus, Rhinovirus, Rotavirus, Salmonella, Shigella, Vibrio, Yersinia-Supplier Shares, Market Segment Forecasts, Competitive Strategies, Technology and Instrumentation Review, Emerging" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



About this Report



This new 389-page report from the author presents detailed analysis of the Enteric Disease market in the US, Europe (France, Germany, Italy, Spain, UK) and Japan. Current scientific views on epidemiology and etiology are presented for Campylobacter, Cryptosporidium, E. Coli, Enterovirus, Rhinovirus, Rotavirus, Salmonella, Shigella, Vibrio and Yersinia.



The report provides test volume and sales forecasts by country and market segment, including:

Hospitals

Commercial/Private Labs

Physician Offices

Public Health Labs

In addition to test volume and sales projections, the report presents sales and market share estimates for major suppliers of enteric disease diagnostic products, by test and country.



Also, the report:

Examines market applications of Molecular Diagnostics, Monoclonal Antibodies, Immunoassays, IT and other emerging Technologies;

Reviews features and operating characteristics of major analyzers used for enteric disease testing;

Profiles key suppliers and potential market entrants developing innovative Technologies and products; and

Analyzes emerging opportunities, alternative market penetration strategies, market entry barriers/risks, and strategic planning issues.

Companies Mentioned



Abbott

Affymetrix

Beckman Coulter/Danaher

Becton Dickinson

bioMerieux

Bio-Rad

Cepheid

Diamedix

DiaSorin

Eiken Chemical

Elitech Group

Enzo Biochem

Fujirebio

Grifols

Hologic/Gen-Probe

ID Biomedical/GSK

Kreatech/Leica

Lonza

Ortho-Clinical Diagnostics

Qiagen

Roche

Scienion

Sequenom

SeraCare

Siemens

Takara Bio

Thermo Fisher/Life Technology

Wallac/PE

Wako

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/c8g72l

