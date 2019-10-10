2019 Global Enteric Diseases: Campylobacter, Cryptosporidium, E. Coli, Enterovirus, Rhinovirus, Rotavirus, Salmonella, Shigella, Vibrio, Yersinia-Supplier Shares
/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Oct. 10, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Enteric Diseases: Campylobacter, Cryptosporidium, E. Coli, Enterovirus, Rhinovirus, Rotavirus, Salmonella, Shigella, Vibrio, Yersinia-Supplier Shares, Market Segment Forecasts, Competitive Strategies, Technology and Instrumentation Review, Emerging" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
About this Report
This new 389-page report from the author presents detailed analysis of the Enteric Disease market in the US, Europe (France, Germany, Italy, Spain, UK) and Japan. Current scientific views on epidemiology and etiology are presented for Campylobacter, Cryptosporidium, E. Coli, Enterovirus, Rhinovirus, Rotavirus, Salmonella, Shigella, Vibrio and Yersinia.
The report provides test volume and sales forecasts by country and market segment, including:
- Hospitals
- Commercial/Private Labs
- Physician Offices
- Public Health Labs
In addition to test volume and sales projections, the report presents sales and market share estimates for major suppliers of enteric disease diagnostic products, by test and country.
Also, the report:
- Examines market applications of Molecular Diagnostics, Monoclonal Antibodies, Immunoassays, IT and other emerging Technologies;
- Reviews features and operating characteristics of major analyzers used for enteric disease testing;
- Profiles key suppliers and potential market entrants developing innovative Technologies and products; and
- Analyzes emerging opportunities, alternative market penetration strategies, market entry barriers/risks, and strategic planning issues.
Companies Mentioned
- Abbott
- Affymetrix
- Beckman Coulter/Danaher
- Becton Dickinson
- bioMerieux
- Bio-Rad
- Cepheid
- Diamedix
- DiaSorin
- Eiken Chemical
- Elitech Group
- Enzo Biochem
- Fujirebio
- Grifols
- Hologic/Gen-Probe
- ID Biomedical/GSK
- Kreatech/Leica
- Lonza
- Ortho-Clinical Diagnostics
- Qiagen
- Roche
- Scienion
- Sequenom
- SeraCare
- Siemens
- Takara Bio
- Thermo Fisher/Life Technology
- Wallac/PE
- Wako
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/c8g72l
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.