POC Clinical Chemistry Market for 100 Tests: Supplier Shares, Competitive Strategies, Country Segment Forecasts-Innovative Technologies, Instrumentation Review, Emerging Opportunities

This new 373-page report from the author contains 61 tables, and provides a comprehensive analysis of the POC clinical chemistry market, including trends, dynamics, size, growth, regulatory requirements, technological trends, competitive landscape, and emerging opportunities for instrument and consumable suppliers. This report will help diagnostic product suppliers develop effective business, R&D and marketing strategies for the global POC clinical chemistry market.



Rationale



The growing economic pressures on hospitals, coupled with advances in diagnostic technologies, intensifying competition among suppliers and physicians, and changing consumer demands are shifting diagnostic testing from hospitals and commercial laboratories closer to the patient.



Market Segmentation Analysis

Review of nine POC market segments, including their dynamics, trends, structure, size, growth and major suppliers.

Five-year test volume and reagent sales forecasts for clinical chemistry procedures by market segment:

Physician Offices/Group Practices

Emergency Rooms

Operating/Recovery Suites

ICUs/CCUs

Cancer Clinics

Ambulatory Care Centers

Surgery Centers

Nursing Homes

Birth Centers

Sales and Market Share Analysis

Sales and market shares of major clinical chemistry reagent and instrument suppliers.

Current and Emerging Products

Analysis of clinical chemistry procedures performed in POC testing locations.

Review of leading clinical chemistry analyzers, both currently marketed and those in development, including their operating characteristics, features and selling prices.

Technology Review

Emerging technologies and their applications for POC testing.

Comprehensive listings of companies developing or marketing clinical Chemistry testing technologies and products, by assay.

Competitive Assessments

Assessments of major suppliers and emerging market entrants, including their sales, product portfolios, marketing tactics, joint ventures, and new products in R&D.

Strategic Recommendations

Specific opportunities for new clinical chemistry instruments and reagent systems with potentially significant market appeal during the next five years.

Design criteria for POC testing products.

Alternative business expansion strategies.

Potential market entry barriers and risks.

Companies Mentioned



Abbott Laboratories

Agilent Technologies

Beckman Coulter/Danaher

bioMerieux

Bio-Rad

DiaSorin

Eiken Chemical

Fujirebio

Grifols

Instrumentation Laboratory/Werfen

Kyowa Medex

Ortho-Clinical Diagnostics

PerkinElmer

Quest Diagnostics

Roche

Siemens Healthineers

Sysmex

Thermo Fisher

Tosoh

Wako

