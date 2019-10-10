Spain Diagnostics Market Analysis and Forecasts for 500 Tests, 2019: Market Shares, Segment Forecasts, Competitive Intelligence, Technology Trends, Emerging Opportunities
The "Spain Diagnostics Market Analysis and Forecasts for 500 Tests: Market Shares, Segment Forecasts, Competitive Intelligence, Technology Trends, Emerging Opportunities" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This new report from the author provides an overview of the Spanish diagnostic testing market, including sales and market shares of leading reagent and instrument suppliers, as well as test volume and sales forecasts for the following market segments:
- Blood Banking
- Cancer
- Chemistry
- Coagulation
- Drugs of Abuse
- Endocrine
- Hematology and Flow Cytometry
- Immunoprotein
- Infectious Diseases
- Molecular Diagnostics
- TDM
Table of Contents
1. Clinical Chemistry and Immunodiagnostic Markets
- Clinical Chemistry and Immunodiagnostic Volume Forecasts by Test Category
- Clinical Chemistry and Immunodiagnostic Reagent Sales Forecasts by Test Category
- Clinical Chemistry and Immunodiagnostic Instrument Sales Forecasts by Analyzer Type
- Estimated Sales and Market Shares of Major Suppliers Of Clinical Chemistry Instruments and Reagents
- Estimated Sales and Major Shares of Major Suppliers Of Immunodiagnostic Instruments and Reagents
2. Infectious Disease Testing Market
- Test Volume Forecasts by Market Segment
- Sales Forecasts by Market Segment
- AIDS Testing: Market Shares of Major Suppliers
- Chlamydia Testing: Market Shares of Major Suppliers
- Mononucleosis Testing: Market Shares of Major Suppliers
- Hepatitis Testing: Market Shares of Major Suppliers
- Rubella Testing: Market Shares of Major Suppliers
- Streptococci Testing: Market Share of Major Suppliers
- Syphilis Testing: Market Shares of Major Suppliers
3. Cancer Diagnostic Market
- Test Volume Forecasts by Market Segment
- Sales Forecasts by Market Segment
- AFP Testing: Market Shares of Major Suppliers
- CA 15-3/27-29 Testing: Market Shares of Major Suppliers
- CA 19-9 Testing: Market Shares of Major Suppliers
- CEA Testing: Market Shares of Major Suppliers
- PSA Testing: Market Shares of Major Suppliers
4. Molecular Diagnostic Market
- Molecular Diagnostics Test Volume Forecasts by Application
- Molecular Diagnostic Sales Forecasts by Application
- Market Shares of Major Supplier of Molecular Diagnostic Tests
- Market Shares of Major Supplier of HIV/Hepatitis Blood Screening Assays
5. Hematology and Flow Cytometry Markets
- Hematology and Flow Cytometry Test Volume Forecasts
- Hematology and Flow Cytometry Diagnostics Market Forecasts
- Hematology Diagnostics Market Forecasts by Market Segment
- Market Shares of Major Suppliers of Hematology Instruments and Consumables
- Flow Cytometry Diagnostics Market Forecasts by Market Segment
- Market Shares of Major Suppliers of Flow Cytometry Instruments and Consumables
6. Coagulation Testing Market
- Coagulation Test Volume Forecasts by Market Segment
- Coagulation Reagent Sales Forecasts by Market Segment
- Coagulation Instrument Sales Forecasts by Market Segment
- Market Shares of Major Suppliers of Coagulation Diagnostic Products
7. Blood Banking Market
- Blood Typing and Grouping Test Volume Forecasts by Market Segment
- Infectious Disease Screening Test Volume Forecasts by Market Segment
- Blood Typing and Grouping Reagent Market Forecasts by Market Segment
- Infectious Disease Screening Reagent Market Forecasts by Market Segment
- Market Shares of Major Suppliers of Blood Typing and Grouping Tests
- Market Shares of Major Suppliers of HIV-1/2 Blood Screening Tests
- Market Shares of Major Suppliers of Hepatitis Blood Screening Tests
- Market Shares of Major Suppliers of HIV/Hepatitis Blood Screening NAT Assays
- Market Shares of Major Suppliers of CMV Blood Screening Tests
- Market Shares of Major Suppliers of Syphilis Blood Screening Tests
