Four Whole Foods Market stores in the Midwest region are voluntarily recalling White Parkerhouse Rolls because they may contain undeclared milk and egg. People who have an allergy or severe sensitivity to these allergens run the risk of serious or life-threatening allergic reaction if they consume these products.

The rolls, available in a 12-count with PLU 49557, were sold between 9/23/2019 – 10/8/2019 at the following Whole Foods Market stores:

Whole Foods Market Ann Arbor, 3135 Washtenaw Ave., Ann Arbor, Mich. 48104

Whole Foods Market Lakeview, 5118 S. Lake Park Ave., Chicago, Ill. 60615

Whole Foods Market Hyde Park, 3201 N. Ashland Ave., Chicago, Ill. 60657

Whole Foods Market Milwaukee, 2305 N. Prospect Ave., Milwaukee, Wis. 53221

All affected product has been removed from store shelves, and no allergic reactions have been reported to date.

Customers who purchased this product at Whole Foods Market can bring a valid receipt into stores for a full refund. Consumers with additional questions can call 1-844-936-8255 between the hours of 7:00 a.m. and 10:00 p.m. CST, Monday through Friday, or 8:00 a.m. and 6:00 p.m. Saturday through Sunday.