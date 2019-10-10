Japan Respiratory Diseases, 2019: Adenovirus, Influenza, Legionella, Mononucleosis, Mycoplasma, Pneumonia, RSV, Tuberculosis

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Oct. 10, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Japan Respiratory Diseases: Adenovirus, Influenza, Legionella, Mononucleosis, Mycoplasma, Pneumonia, RSV, Tuberculosis-Country Shares, Market Segment Forecasts, Competitive Strategies, Technology and Instrumentation Review, Opportunities for Suppliers" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



About This Report



This new 282-page report from the author presents detailed analysis of the Japanese Respiratory Diseases market, including sales forecasts and supplier shares for Adenovirus, Influenza, Legionella, Mononucleosis, Mycoplasma, Pneumonia, RSV and Tuberculosis. The report provides test volume and sales projections for Hospitals and Commercial/Private Labs.



In addition to market share and sales forecasts, the report:

Examines market applications of Molecular Diagnostics, Monoclonal Antibodies, Immunoassays, IT and other emerging Technologies;

Reviews features and operating characteristics of major analyzers used for microbiology testing;

Profiles key suppliers and potential market entrants developing innovative Technologies and products; and

Analyzes emerging opportunities, alternative market penetration strategies, market entry barriers/risks, and strategic planning issues.

Companies Mentioned



Abbott

Affymetrix

Beckman Coulter/Danaher

Becton Dickinson

bioMerieux

Bio-Rad

Cepheid

Diamedix

DiaSorin

Eiken Chemical

Elitech Group

Enzo Biochem

Fujirebio

Grifols

Hologic/Gen-Probe

ID Biomedical/GSK

Kreatech/Leica

Lonza

Ortho-Clinical Diagnostics

Qiagen

Roche

Scienion

Sequenom

SeraCare

Siemens

Takara Bio

Thermo Fisher/Life Technology

Wallac/PE

Wako

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/of0uxo

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.