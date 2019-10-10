2019 USA IVD Market Analysis and Forecasts for 500 Tests: Supplier Shares by Test, Segmentation Forecasts, Competitive Intelligence, Technology Trends, Emerging Opportunities

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Oct. 10, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "USA IVD Market Analysis and Forecasts for 500 Tests: Supplier Shares by Test, Segmentation Forecasts, Competitive Intelligence, Technology Trends, Emerging Opportunities" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This new report from the author provides an overview of the US diagnostic testing market, including sales and market shares of leading reagent and instrument suppliers, as well as test volume and sales forecasts for the following market segments:

Blood Banking

Cancer

Chemistry

Coagulation

Drugs of Abuse

Endocrine

Hematology and Flow Cytometry

Immunoprotein

Infectious Diseases

Molecular Diagnostics

TDM

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/5v2nht

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.