Multimodal Imaging Market Worth $1.6 Billion by 2024- Exclusive Report by Meticulous Research®

/EIN News/ -- London, Oct. 10, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a new market research report titled, “Multimodal Imaging Market by Product (Equipment, Reagent, Software), Technology (PET-CT, SPECT-CT, PET-MRI), Application [Clinical (Oncology, Orthopedic, Cardiology), Research], End User (Hospitals, Diagnostic Centers, Academia)- Global Forecast to 2024,” the global multimodal imaging market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.3% from 2018 to reach $1.6 billion. The growth of this market will be driven by factors such as rising prevalence of chronic diseases, growing number of hospitals and imaging centers, technological advancements in the development of imaging systems, and increasing adoption of preclinical imaging in drug discovery. Moreover, significant opportunities from developing economies further support the growth of this market.

Request Sample Report: https://www.meticulousresearch.com/request-sample-report/cp_id=4876

Multimodal imaging combines the innate advantages of the fused imaging technologies synergistically, forming more powerful imaging modality. It combines techniques such as such as Computed Tomography (CT), Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI), and Positron Emission Tomography (PET) to accurately identify the diseased and the normal tissues. For instance, combination of PET or Single-Photon Emission Computed Tomography (SPECT) and CT imaging, overcomes the low resolution of the PET or SPECT image with the high resolution of CT image. In addition, this combination provides high sensitivity to the procedure, enabling accurate diagnosis. Due to these benefits, the leading players are consistently launching new systems in the market.

In addition to diagnosis, this technique is also used in small animal imaging for drug discovery and development procedures. The technique helps in understanding dynamic biological processes, gene expression, enzyme and protein activity, progression, treatment of diseases, biodistribution, and pharmacodynamics or pharmacokinetics of drug molecule in model organisms. Such imaging data assist researchers in the study of the fundamental aspects of human system function and dysfunction. Key players like Bruker Corporation (U.S.), MR Solutions Ltd. (U.K.), and PerkinElmer, Inc. (U.S.) are providing pre-clinical multimodal imaging systems for research applications.

The global multimodal imaging systems market is segmented by product (multimodal imaging equipment, reagents, and software), technology (PET/CT, SPECT/CT, PET/MRI, and others), application (clinical applications and research applications), end user (hospitals, diagnostic centers, academic & research institutes, and others), and geography.

Based on the technology type, PET/CT segment is estimated to command the largest share of the overall multimodal imaging market in 2019, mainly attributed to its greater adoption due to high resolution, sensitivity, and efficiency in detection of tumor lesions.

Based on the application type, clinical applications segment is estimated to hold the largest share of the overall multimodal imaging market in 2019. The large share of this application segment is due to rise in volume of imaging services, increased demand by patients and physicians, and technological advances in imaging technologies.

Meticulous Research® is Glad to Announce Year-End Discount Offer.

Grab Maximum 25% Discount On All Our Research Reports, Discount Valid Till 31st December 2019

Geographically, this market is segmented into North America (U.S. and Canada), Europe (Germany, France, U.K., Spain, Italy, and RoE), Asia-Pacific (Japan, China, India and RoAPAC), Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. North America region is estimated to dominate the global multimodal imaging market in 2019, followed by Europe and Asia-Pacific. The large share of the North America is primarily attributed to the well-established healthcare system in the region, greater adoption of advanced technologies, growing prevalence of chronic diseases, presence of large number of hospitals, growing aging population, and relatively greater access to healthcare.

The global multimodal imaging systems market is concentrated with leading companies occupying one-third of the global market share. The key players operating in the global multimodal imaging market are GE Healthcare (U.S.), Siemens AG (Germany), Koninklijke Philips N.V. (the Netherlands), Mediso Ltd. (Hungary), Canon Inc. (Japan), PerkinElmer, Inc. (U.S.), Bruker Corporation (U.S.), MR Solutions Ltd. (U.K.), Northridge Tri-Modality Imaging, Inc. (U.S.), Shanghai United Imaging Healthcare Co., Ltd. (China), and MILabs B.V. (the Netherlands) among others.

Browse key industry insights spread across 180 pages with 124 market data tables & 56 figures & charts from the report: https://www.meticulousresearch.com/product/multimodal-imaging-market/

Scope of the Report:

Market by Product

Multimodal imaging equipment

Reagents

Software

Market by Technology

PET/CT

SPECT/CT

PET/MRI

Others

Market by Application

Clinical applications

Oncology

Cardiology

Neurology

Orthopedics

Others

Research applications

Market by End-user

Hospital

Diagnostic centers

Academic & research institutes

Others

Market by Geography

North America U.S. Canada

Europe Germany France U.K. Spain Italy Rest of Europe (RoE)

Asia-Pacific (APAC) Japan China India Rest of APAC (RoAPAC)

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Download Free Sample Report Now @ https://www.meticulousresearch.com/download-sample-report/cp_id=4876

Related Reports:

Breast Imaging Market by Technology [Ionizing (FFDM, Analog, 3D Mammogram, PEM, CT, CBCT, EIT), Non-Ionizing (Breast Ultrasound, Breast MRI, AWBU, Breast Thermography)], End User (Hospital, Diagnostic Imaging Center) - Global Forecast to 2024

Medical Image Management Market by Product (PACS (Radiology, Mammography, Cardiology, Oncology, Enterprise), VNA, AICA, Universal Viewer), Delivery (On-Premise, Hybrid, Cloud), End-User (Hospitals, Diagnostic Imaging Center, ASC) - Global Forecast to 2024



About Meticulous Research®



The name of our company defines our services, strengths, and values. Since the inception, we have only thrived to research, analyze and present the critical market data with great attention to details.

Meticulous Research® was founded in 2010 and incorporated as Meticulous Market Research Pvt. Ltd. in 2013 as a private limited company under the Companies Act, 1956. Since its incorporation, with the help of its unique research methodologies, the company has become the leading provider of premium market intelligence in North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa regions.

With the meticulous primary and secondary research techniques, we have built strong capabilities in data collection, interpretation, and analysis of data including qualitative and quantitative research with the finest team of analysts. We design our meticulously analyzed intelligent and value-driven syndicate market research reports, custom studies, quick turnaround research, and consulting solutions to address business challenges of sustainable growth.





Mr. Khushal Bombe Meticulous Research® Direct Lines: +1-646-781-8004 (North America) +44-203-868-8738 (Europe) +91 744-7780008 (Asia-Pacific) Email- sales@meticulousresearch.com Visit Our Website: https://www.meticulousresearch.com/ Meticulous Research® Blog: https://meticulousblog.org/ Connect with us on LinkedIn- https://www.linkedin.com/company/meticulous-research



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.