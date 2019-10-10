New Rogers service brings the store to your door

/EIN News/ -- Rogers Pro On-the-Go ™ offers convenient, personal mobile solutions, delivery & set-up, all at no cost

Starting in the GTA later this month, followed by major centres in 2020 in a Canadian first

TORONTO, Oct. 10, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rogers Communications is introducing Rogers Pro On-the-Go ™ , a new personalized retail service that makes buying a device more convenient and easy. Within hours of ordering, a connected solutions pro will meet a customer at their time and location of choice with their device and set it up based on their preferences.

Launching first with phones, and to current Rogers wireless customers in the GTA, Rogers Pro On-the-Go will save customers valuable time by bringing the store directly to their door, all at no extra cost.

Customers simply order a phone, specify any location in the Rogers Pro On-the-Go service area, and a pro will meet them with their new device at the customer’s preferred time. The pro can walk a customer through their plan options, expertly set-up their device, transfer applications, synch contacts, explain its features and offer popular accessories like cases, headsets and smart assistants.

“We know how valuable our customers’ time is and getting to a store is not always convenient or easy,” says Brent Johnston, President of Wireless at Rogers. “This is about making it easier for customers to get the connected device they want in a way that’s convenient and personalized for them. We were the first national carrier to introduce unlimited data plans and now we’re innovating on our service experience.”

This Canadian-first initiative is powered by Enjoy, the mobile retail store that helps customers save time and get the most out of every device they own. Enjoy has successfully collaborated with top technology and telecommunications companies like AT&T, Google and Sonos in the United States, EE and British Telecom in the United Kingdom, and is working exclusively with Rogers in Canada.

“We are so excited to partner with Rogers, and to bring this proven formula to Canadians,” says Ron Johnson, CEO of Enjoy. “We provide a top-notch personalized experience right in the customer’s home or office. Our Experts deliver the best experiences and are impeccably trained, kind people.”

Rogers is the only telecom company in Canada to offer this service. Rogers Pro On-the Go is rolling out to GTA neighbourhoods starting late October and expanding to other major centres in 2020. The service will also expand to Rogers connected home services next year.

A new innovative service, Rogers Pro On-the-Go builds on Rogers Infinite unlimited data plans and device financing options introduced early this year. Find out more about Rogers Pro On-the-Go here: www.rogers.com/pro-on-the-go.

About Rogers

Rogers is a proud Canadian company dedicated to making more possible for Canadians each and every day. Our founder, Ted Rogers, purchased his first radio station, CHFI, in 1960. We have grown to become a leading technology and media company that strives to provide the very best in wireless, residential, and media to Canadians and Canadian businesses. Our shares are publicly traded on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX: RCI.A and RCI.B) and on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: RCI). If you want to find out more about us, visit about.rogers.com.

For further information: media@rci.rogers.com, 1-844-226-1338

About Enjoy

Enjoy, based in Palo Alto, CA, is a company that is changing the way premiere companies serve their customers in a digitally-driven world. Enjoy created a mobile retail store experience and has partnered with companies like AT&T, Google, Sonos, EE and British Telecom, to serve customers in the U.S. and UK. For more information about Enjoy, please visit www.enjoy.com. To download press assets please visit https://www.enjoy.com/en-us/pages/press.



