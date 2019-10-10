Global Skin Lightening Agents Market 2019-2025|Industry Share,Need,Advancement,Supply,Demand and Regional Analysis

The global Skin Lightening Agents market report was curated by conducting an extensive evaluation and by applying various key methodologies.

PUNE , MAHARASHTRA , INDIA , October 10, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Skin lightening agents are the active substances which can significantly control the production of melanin and match all the safety requirements by dealing with the metabolism of melanin in the skin. It is the melanin which determines the skin color. The melanin production is generally carried out in melanocytes. With Tyrosine Enzyme, the body’s tyrosine transforms into dopa dopquinone, indole-5, Dopa Pigment, 6-Quinone, 6- Dihydroxy indole, and in the end, it becomes a pigment particle.

More level of pigments or melanin can lead to Hyperpigmentation. This is common skin issues which darken the skin. Dark patches will form on hands and the face. Even though this condition is harmless, some people feel uncomfortable with the way hyperpigmentation make them look. To deal or control the hyperpigmentation, Skin Lightening Agents are formulated. The agents restore the natural look of the skin by controlling pigment or melanin particles. This can lead to the growth of the Global Skin Lightening Agents market in the coming years.

Proctor & Gamble, in January 2019, introduced its Opte Precision Skincare System. The company unveiled in at CES- Consumer Electronics Show 2019. The new and advanced system combines the best printing technology, optics, proprietary algorithm, and skincare. As per the company, it can scan, detects, and reduce hyperpigmentation to bring the skin’s natural beauty. With this, the company has moved one step ahead in the skin care product market.

L’Oréal launched a digital skin diagnostic for skin aging. It is based on an advanced AI-powered algorithm which is developed by ModiFace and nourished by the expertise of L’Oréal,

Major Key Players

L'Oreal

P&G

Shiseido

Unilever

Beiersdorf

Estee Lauder

Avon

Clarins

AmorePacific

Revlon

Amway

Kao

Lotus Herbals

Skin Lightening Agents market size by Type

Natural/Herbal

Synthetic

Skin Lightening Agents market size by Applications

Men

Women

Market size by Region

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Australia

Indonesia

Thailand

Malaysia

Philippines

Vietnam

Central & South America

Brazil

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

GCC Countries

Egypt

South Africa

