Laurie Glenn Acupuncture Announces Expansion to Primrose Hill

Laurie Glenn Acupucture Laurie Glenn

After building a successful practice in Richmond, Laurie Glenn is bringing her unique and holistic healing to the greater London area.

PRIMROSE HILL, UK, October 10, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Primrose Hill, October 9th - After building a successful practice in Richmond, Laurie Glenn is bringing her unique and holistic healing to the greater London area. She is excited to join the White Crane Clinic , who offer a comprehensive range of effective therapies and individually-tailored treatments that maintain and improve health and wellbeing for the whole family.Laurie brings a specialized interest and experience in anxiety and depression, Lyme disease, and fertility to the White Crane team at Primrose Hill. She is also trained in cosmetic acupuncture, a natural alternative to botox and fillers.Laurie received her Master’s Degree in Traditional Oriental Medicine from Pacific College of Oriental Medicine in New York City. Her degree incorporates the use of acupuncture, moxibustion and cupping. Additionally, she is certified by the Council of Colleges of Acupuncture and Oriental Medicine (CCAOM), as well as holding certificates in cosmetic acupuncture and reiki.Laurie received her Master’s Degree in Traditional Oriental Medicine from Pacific College of Oriental Medicine in New York City. Her degree incorporates the use of acupuncture, moxibustion and cupping. Additionally, she is certified by the Council of Colleges of Acupuncture and Oriental Medicine (CCAOM) in Clean Needle Technique. She is also Certified in Cosmetic Acupuncture with AcuRegen in London.Laurie has helped patients with a variety of aspects of health, including psycho-emotional issues, orthopedics, fertility, as well as general health and balance. In addition, while earning her degree, Laurie interned at the St. John’s Riverside Substance Abuse Rehabilitation facility and volunteered with a Brooklyn, NY community acupuncture clinic to treat patients dealing with issues related to drugs and alcohol addiction.Laurie is also a Reiki Practitioner and teaches reiki to those who are interested in self-healing. She enjoys the incorporation of reiki along with her acupuncture treatments, as she believes it is an additional benefit to help patients to heal on both the physical and spiritual level.For Media InquiryLaurie Glenn Acupuncture Primrose HillWhite Crane Clinic, 13 St. George’s MewsPrimrose HillNW1 8XElaurieglennacu@gmail.com+44(0)7950300909Contact: Laurie Glenn



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.