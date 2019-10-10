Natural Food Colors Market Worth $2.5 Billion by 2024- Exclusive Report by Meticulous Research®

/EIN News/ -- London, Oct. 10, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a new market research report “Natural Food Colors Market by Type (Carmine, Anthocyanins, Caramel, Annatto, Carotenoids, Chlorophyll, Spirulina), Source (Plant, Animal), Form (Liquid, Powder) Solubility (Water, Dye), Application (Processed Products, Beverages) - Global Forecast to 2024”, published by Meticulous Research®, the global natural food colors market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 8.8% from 2019 to reach $2.5 billion by 2024.

The growth of the overall natural food colors market is majorly driven by factors such as growing awareness about benefits of natural food colors and for the clean-label products, rising need to enhance product appeal, growing research and development activities in food industry, and growing use of microencapsulation technology. Moreover, increasing research for new raw material sources and emerging economies particularly South East Asia, Latin America, and African countries, are also boosting the growth of the natural food colors market and hold huge potential for future growth.

The global natural food colors market is mainly segmented by type (carmine, anthocyanins, caramel, annatto, carotenoids, chlorophyll, spirulina, turmeric, and beet), source (plant, minerals, microorganism, and animal), form (liquid, powder, gel, and emulsion), solubility (water-based, oil-based, gel-based, and emulsion systems), application (processed food products and beverages), and geography.

Carmine is estimated to dominate the overall natural food colors market in 2019, mainly due to its growing demand in various food products including meat, beverages, dairy, and frozen products owing to its unique red color. However, Spirulina natural food colors market is expected to witness a rapid growth during the forecast period.

On the basis of source, plant segment is estimated to command the largest share of the overall natural food colors market in 2019, mainly due to increasing demand for organic food colors derived from various parts of plants. However, animal sourced food colors segment expected to grow at a healthy CAGR through 2024. The rapid growth of this market is mainly attributed to their rising use as a coloring agent in various foodstuffs, beverages, and packaged food products with Halal certification.

On the basis of application, processed food products segment is estimated to command the largest share of the overall natural food colors market in 2019. However, beverages segment is expected to witness a rapid growth during the forecast period. The growth of this segment is mainly attributed to growing need to improve the energy-nutrient ratio in beverages as well as to meet the demand of health-conscious consumers.

Geographically, Europe commanded the largest share of the global natural food colors market, supported by growing demand of natural and organic food products. However, Asia-Pacific is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period, mainly due to increasing demand of processed food products in emerging and developing countries including India, China, Indonesia, and Thailand. Also, this region is witnessing tremendous growth for food and beverages industry due to the increasing urbanization, health awareness, and disposable income, which is further expected to drive the demand for natural food colors in the region.

The major players operating in the global natural food colors market are CHR Hansen Holding A/S, Koninklijke DSM N.V., Sensient Technologies Corporation, Archer Daniels Midland Company, Dohler Group, DowDuPont, D.D. Williamson & Co., Inc., Naturex S.A., FiorioColors S.R.L, Kalsec Inc., FMC Corporation, BASF SE, Lycored Ltd., GNT Group, San-Ei Gen F.F.I., Inc., Phinix International, Kolorjet Chemicals Pvt. Ltd., Vinayak Ingredients India Pvt. Ltd., IFC Solutions, and Food Colour Innovation S.L, among others.

