Metso to publish its Interim Review for January-September 2019 on Friday, October 25, 2019

Metso Corporation, press release, October 10, 2019, at 12:15 p.m. EEST

Metso’s Interim Review for January-September 2019 will be published on Friday, October 25, 2019, at about 9:45 a.m. EEST and can be found at www.metso.com/latestreports .

Metso’s President and CEO Pekka Vauramo and CFO Eeva Sipilä will present the results in an audiocast and a conference call for analysts and investors on the same day at 1:00 p.m. EEST.

The audiocast can be followed at www.metso.com/latestreports . A recording and a transcript will be available at the same webpage after the event has finished.



Conference call participants are requested to dial in five minutes before the event on:

United States: +1 855 857 06 86

other countries: +44 333 300 08 04

The confirmation code for joining the conference call is 30069462#.





Metso Corporation

Investor Relations

Metso is a world-leading industrial company offering equipment and services for the sustainable processing and flow of natural resources in the mining, aggregates, recycling and process industries. With our unique knowledge and innovative solutions, we help our customers improve their operational efficiency, reduce risks and increase profitability. Metso is listed on the Nasdaq Helsinki in Finland and had sales of about EUR 3.2 billion in 2018. Metso employs over 14,000 people in more than 50 countries. www.metso.com , www.twitter.com/metsogroup



For further information, please contact:

Tanja Mäkinen, Investor Relations Specialist, Metso Corporation, tel: +358 20 484 3117



