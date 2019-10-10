Essential Oil & Aromatherapy Market - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2019 – 2024

Wise.Guy.

WiseGuyRerports.com Presents “Essential Oil & Aromatherapy Market Research Report- Forecast to 2023” New Document to its Studies Database

PUNE, INDIA, October 10, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Surging disposable income of people, increased per capita spending on personal care products, and growing awareness regarding the benefits of essential oils, are likely to favour the essential oil & aromatherapy market growth. Orange oil is considered as the most valuable form of essential oils. Major end-user verticals, such as cosmetics, are increasingly using orange essential oils in the production of personal care products, to enhance the sensory appeal and overall product value. Orange essential oil is believed to brighten and tone up the skin. Orange essential oil is considered best for treating skin-related issues like stretch marks, acne, and dermatitis. These oils are added in several cosmetic products, as they help in improving the quality of skin, hair, and nails.

The global essential oil & aromatherapy market is projected to prosper at a considerable CAGR during the forecast period. With the robust growth of several end-user industries including personal care & cosmetics, food & beverage, there is a considerable surge in the demand for high-quality essential oils. Essential oils offer numerous benefits related to health and skin, which are further anticipated to fuel the product demand in the pharmaceutical and medical applications. Unlike most of the synthetic oils and conventional drugs, essential oils don't have any side effects associated with their use.

Rising inclination of consumers towards organic and natural products has resulted in increased use of essential oils in food, beverages, and personal care products. Increasing awareness regarding health advantages of naturally sourced oils along with rising consumer inclination towards aromatherapy is expected to offer a desired upthrust to the market. The advanced aromatherapy is gaining prominence all over the globe, particularly among the urban population, due to the modified lifestyle and marketing influence. Further, improvement in R&D and product innovation strategies, along with innovation in oil extraction procedures, are expected to bolster the growth of the essential oil & aromatherapy market in emerging countries.



Key Players

G Baldwin & Co (U.K.)

• doTerra (U.S.)

• Rocky Mountains Oil (U.S.)

• Young Living Essential Oils (U.S.)

• Mountain Rose Herbs (U.S.)

• Thann (U.S.)

• Ryohin Keikaku Co., Ltd. (Japan)

Request Free Sample Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/3861393-essential-oil-aromatherapy-market-research-report-forecast-to-2023

Market Segmentation

The essential oil & aromatherapy market can be analyzed on the basis of major product types, crucial applications, leading market players, and regional markets.

Major product types-

Essential Oils

Blended Oils

Carrier Oils

Others

Essential oils are available in distinct flavours including fruits, spices, flowers, herbs, natural fragrances, etc.

Based on the applications, the essential oil & aromatherapy market can be segmented into-

Food & Beverages

Medical

Personal Care

Homecare

Spa and wellness products

Others

The personal use segment can be further classified into cosmetics, toiletries, and fragrances. The food and beverage segment can be further classified into the bakery, dairy, RTE meals, confectioneries, meat, poultry & seafood, and snacks & nutritional bars. The spa and wellness segment can be further classified into essential oil & aromatherapy.

Regional Analysis

North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific are the major regions contributing to the growth of the essential oil market. Asia Pacific essential oil & aromatherapy market is expected to witness considerable growth during the forecast period. The growth of Asian essential oils market can be primarily attributed to favourable government regulations regarding oil extraction, the high availability of natural essential oil sources and affordable labour. The essential oil industries operating in the Asia Pacific are supported by advanced infrastructure and improved oil extraction procedures. Factors like availability of natural essential oil sources, modern infrastructure, and efficient extraction procedures are anticipated to attract the international essential oil industries to invest in this regional market or to set-up their business branches in Asian countries.

Important Facts

Khadi Naturals, an Indian personal care product brand, has recently launched its new range of organic essential oils. The brand guarantees that this product range is extremely valuable and composed using high-quality and 100% natural ingredients. The brand claims that these oils can be effectively utilized in the aromatherapy and are developed to enhance the person's mood. Some of the best selling essential oils offered by the brand include Herbal Rosemary essential oil, Eucalyptus pure essential oil, lemongrass pure essential oil, and jojoba pure essential oil.

Complete Report Details @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/reports/3861393-essential-oil-aromatherapy-market-research-report-forecast-to-2023



Table Of Content:

1 Report Prologue

2 Market Introduction

3 Research Methodology

4 Market Dynamics

5 Market Factor Analysis

6 Global Market, by Type

7 Global Market, by Delivery

8 Global Market, by End User

9 Global Market, by Region

10 Competitive Landscape

11 Company Profile

CONTACT US:



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.