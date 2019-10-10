Fingerprint Lock Market 2019- Global Industry Analysis, By Key Players, Segmentation, Trends and Forecast By 2024

Global Fingerprint Lock Market

Introduction

Global Fingerprint Lock Market

Fingerprints are unique, and hence, it is used to ensure the security and protection of the valuables in the day to day life. Fingerprint door unlock system is the latest technology where the owner can only unlock the door with his unique identification id, and that is his fingerprint. It offers an extra layer of security for the home. If someone forcefully tries to unlock the door, then the system sends a notification to the owner’s smartphone and contact the nearest police station automatically. This innovation is quite practical. The cost-effectiveness, reliability has no match while problems like lost keys can be eliminated.

Privacy is a major concern for most of the people. A fingerprint lock ensures data safety. As a result, smartphones, tablets, and laptop now have a fingerprint scanner to unlock the devices. The demand is increasing these days, and experts are predicting that the growth will sustain for a longer period. As Fingerprint Lock Market is a high-profit industry, companies all around the world are heavily investing for the latest innovation to increase the security level and attract the audience.

Critics doubt that the recorded fingerprint data can be used against the same person. So it is always recommended to use a trusted company which ensures your data protection and privacy.

Market Segmentation of Fingerprint Lock Industry

The Fingerprint Lock Market has segmented into by Product segment, by Application, and by Region.

By Product, the market can be segmented into an optical scanner, silicon chip, and ultrasound.

By application, the industry can be divided into residential applications and commercial application.

The residential sector is expected to contribute the most in Fingerprint Lock Market in terms of market share by 2024.

Geographical Market Segmentation of Fingerprint Lock Industry

The region-wise segmentation of Fingerprint Lock Market includes regions like the Middle East and Africa, South America, Europe, North America and the Asia Pacific.

Some of the focused countries are the UK, Germany, Brazil, Mexico, China, Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., Canada, France, the USA, Japan, India, Italy, Russia, Indonesia, South Africa, Spain, and Argentina.

The Indo Pacific region is leading the industry due to the presence of emerging populated countries like China and India.

As most of the key players in the market belong to North America, the region is expected to grow significantly shortly.

The Europian market is heavily investing in the research and development sector for the growth of this industry.

The African market is still unexplored and looking forward to a good investment.

Current News from Fingerprint Lock Industry

In a recent report, it was revealed that countries like India and Cina performed significantly better than their Europian counterparts in terms of adaptation to the fingerprint lock system. China (40%) has the largest percentage of people accessing to fingerprint lock closely followed by India (31%)and UAE (25%). Whereas the number reduced to 9% in Germany and France and 14% in Canada.

India scored a three times high (9%) percentage of people than the world average (3%) in terms of using iris recognition technology.

