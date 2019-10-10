2-Day REACH & RoHS Compliance Seminar: Regulation Specifics, Case Studies, and Lessons Learned (San Diego, CA, United States - February 6-7, 2020)

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Oct. 10, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "REACH and RoHS Compliance: Gain a Deeper Understanding" conference has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This 2 day seminar will go into the specifics of the REACH and RoHS regulations, provide case studies and share lessons learned so your organization can benefit from the mistakes of others. We will review the latest on both directives and will draw out key developments and key dates (if applicable) with particular emphasis on requirements for US firms.



REACH and RoHS have been referred to as "one of the most complex regulations in the history of the EU." Do not miss this 2 day seminar to find out why.

Learning Objectives



After completing this seminar, you will gain a better understanding of:

Understanding your organization's liability under RoHS and REACH.

Review case studies.

Discuss lessons learned applications to ensure full compliance.

RoHS and REACH guidelines

REACH Registration of Substances

Introduction to REACH

Articles and REACH

Substances of Very High Concerns (SVHC)

Supply chain communication

Compliance enforcement

Basics of RoHS

Background and content of RoHS

Responsibility for RoHS

International requirements of RoHS

WEEE - background and content of WEEE and how to work to meet requirements

Material testing methods

Areas Covered



Topics covered in this seminar include:

Overview of three of the most important materials regulations, the processes, and the programs needed

RoHS 1 and 2 Compliance

REACH Compliance

US Dodd-Frank Conflict Minerals Reporting

Improving data collection by using Jig 101, IEC 62474, IPC 1752

Managing suppliers with procurement contracts

Effectively using technology for tracking and managing compliance

Who Should Attend?



Automotive

Electronics

Medical devices

Chemical

Toys

Industrial machinery

Manufacturing Professionals

Anyone new to RoHS and or REACH and need to understand the regulations.

Anyone responsible for RoHS and REACH compliance.

Quality Managers

Environmental Managers

Purchasers

Buyers

Agenda



Day 1

08.30 am - 09.00 am: Registration

9:00 am - 9:30 am REACH Registration of Substances

9:30 am -10:00 am Introduction to REACH

10:00 am-10:30 - am Articles and REACH

10:30 am-10:45 - am Break

10:45 am-11:15 - am Substances of Very High Concerns (SVHC)

11:15 am-12:00 noon - Supply chain communication

12:00 pm-1:00 pm - Improving data collection by using Jig 101, IEC 62474, IPC 1752

1:00 pm-2:00 pm - Lunch

2:00 pm-3:00 pm - Managing suppliers with procurement contracts

3:00 pm-3:10 pm - Break

3:10 pm-4:00 pm - Effective using technology for tracking and managing compliance

4:00 pm-4:30 pm - Day 1 Wrap-up

Day 2

8:30 am-9:00 am - Day 1 Revision

9:00 am-9:30 am - Basics of RoHS

9:30 am-10:00 am - Background and content of RoHS

10:00 am-10:30 am - Responsibility for RoHS

10:30 am-10:45 am - Break

10:45 am-11:15 am - International requirements of RoHS

11:15 am-12:00 noon - WEEE - background and content of WEEE and how to work to meet requirements

12:00 noon-1:00 pm - Material testing methods

1:00 pm-2:00 pm - Lunch

2:00 pm-4:00 pm - Compliance enforcement Overview of three of the most important materials regulations, the processes, and the programs needed: RoHS 1 and 2 Compliance, REACH Compliance, US Dodd-Frank Conflict Minerals Reporting

4:00 pm -4:30 pm - Course Wrap-up

For more information about this conference visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ajwx76

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

