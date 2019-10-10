GPS Trackers Market Segmentation, Application, Technology & Market Analysis Research Report 2023

“GPS Trackers - Market Demand, Growth, Opportunities, Manufacturers and Analysis of Top Key Players to 2023”

Overview

GPS tracking refers to surveillance of a particular location by the Global Positioning System. In the global GPS trackers market, a GPS system helps to track the location of an object or entity remotely. The ground positioning system refers to a constellation of twenty-four well-spaced satellites that orbit around the Earth and make it feasible for people with advanced ground receivers to pinpoint their specific geographic location. However, the location accuracy is anywhere from hundred to ten meters for most devices. Accuracy of tracked location can be pinpointed to within meters with specific military-approved equipment. GPS equipment is effectively utilized in science and has now become sufficiently cost-effective that almost anyone can own it.

Nowadays, almost everyone owns a GPS system in their smartphone, tablet or GPS navigation device. GPS tracking is valuable for several verticals including military personnel, police, firefighters, and big courier companies in the GPS trackers market. Many of these departments use AVL (automatic vehicle locator) systems together with GPS tracking. Automatic vehicle location principally includes a large network of vehicles that are fitted with a GPS receiver, a GPS modem, GPS antenna, and a mobile radio receiver. These position tracking systems are supposed to be an extraordinary innovation in recent times. People depend on GPS assistance to find particular routes in a new city.

However, GPS has a range of other benefits associated with its use. With high-quality systems available in the GPS trackers market, consumers can track their most precious possessions ranging from their kids to their laptops/phones, and vehicles. Nowadays, advanced GPS technology has strengthened to the more progressive level and has got numerous functions to perform in the emergency services sector, law enforcement, as well as in several commercial businesses. Ranging from GPS personal tracking to GPS vehicle tracking and GPS kids tracking, global positioning systems have addressed almost every possible demand of the potential consumers.

Market Segmentation

As per the market research, the global GPS trackers market can be analyzed on the basis of major product types, common applications, market players, and regional markets.

Based on the product types, the GPS trackers market can be segmented into a Built-in GPS Receiver and Cellular Radio Transmitters. GPS tracking systems can be effectively utilized in automobiles, smartphones, etc. GPS tracking systems can be majorly classified into standalone GPS trackers, Convert GPS trackers, Advanced trackers, etc. Some of the important components of an advanced GPS system- GPS loggers, personal GPS trackers, real-time GPS trackers, etc. Nowadays, GPS systems are highly utilized in several industry verticals including automotive and aerospace, healthcare & transportation, logistics, government & defence, hospitality, and education.

Regional Analysis

Based on geography, the global GPS trackers market can be segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Southeast Asia, and South America. North American region is considered as the prominent GPS trackers market. The region is expected to offer potential growth opportunities for GPS technology developers, GPS tracker manufacturers, and retailers. In North American countries these devices are widely utilized for monitoring and anti-poaching patrols and for tracking the particular location, for commercial as well as for personal bases. Europe and the Asia Pacific are also expected to register considerable growth. The development of these regional markets can be attributed to the ongoing technological advancements, high-level industrialization, and the existence of some prominent technology developers and market players.

Important Facts

Automatic, one of the leading GPS tracking devices to fit in the cars, is gaining traction among consumers. This advanced GPS tracker can automatically log your trips. It also maintains a record on your vehicle’s health and can effectively help you out in case of severe accidents. The device plugs into the OBD adapter and transmits real-time location data through the connected application. In the case of an accident, Automatic delivers a message to a person's emergency contacts.

Key Players

The report covers a comprehensive study of the competitive scenario of the GPS Trackers market Status and the current trends that are predicted to disrupt the market. It identifies dynamic players of the market, including both the major and emerging players. The report contains the companies in the market share review to offer a more extensive overview of the key market players. Moreover, the report also comprises noteworthy strategic developments of the market such as new product launch, partnerships, agreements, research & development collaborations & joint ventures, acquisitions & mergers, and growth of most important market players on a global and regional basis.

Amber Alert GPS

BrickHouse Security

Trackimo

AngelSense

Spy Tec

Trax

Spot Gen3

Yepzon

KidGPS

