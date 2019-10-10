Soy Protein Concentrate Market Size, Share, Consumption, Trends & Growth | Industry Forecast – 2023

“Soy Protein Concentrate - Market Demand, Growth, Opportunities, Manufacturers and Analysis of Top Key Players to 2023”

Market Overview

Soybean is a legume variety and has been used for centuries together for its nutritional value. Soy protein concentrate is a type of processed soybean source that is getting very popular in the food manufacturing industry. This concentrate is nothing but soybean flour that is deprived of its soluble carbohydrates. There are different processes done to extract the concentrate and this concentrate has more than 65% proteins. This makes it a great source of protein to add to food ingredients.

The extraction process also retains the fiber content of soybean. These products from the soy protein concentrate market are added to lots of food items like baked goods, breakfast cereals and even in meat and poultry products. This concentrate helps increase fat and water retention and improves the nutritional value of food. This concentrate is easily digestible too. The demand for high protein food to building muscle mass and for losing weight will trigger the growth of this market.

The report is a detailed study of the global soy protein concentrate market and this analyzes varied factors to understand the growth pattern of the industry for the forecasted period up to 2023. This report identifies top players in the market, their scopes for expansion and growth, their market share at present and in the future and also gives a detailed global level analysis of the industry as a whole. The different regions that will see more demand for the concentrate and the areas where the production volume will be high are also investigated.

Market Segmentation

The report identifies three major kinds of products in the soy protein concentrate market. The process by which the concentrate was obtained is the basis for the segmentation. Aqueous alcohol washing process product, acid washing process product, and heat denaturation process product are the types whose demand and supply details are explained by the report. This report also talks about the revenue, market share and growth rate of all these types in the forecasted period. Depending on the end users, the food and the feed industry are two segmentations done by the report.

Regional Analysis

North America, Europe, South America, Middle East, and Africa, and Asia Pacific are the few regions that are investigated in the report when it comes to the soy protein concentrate market. The regions that will have the highest demand for the products are identified and its sales and distribution channels are analyzed. This report also talks about the sub-markets created by the industry and the growth prospects of these. Export and import figures, sales volume and key players in these regions are some factors that the report provides an understanding of.

Industry News

In September 2019, China’s Xinhua newswire announced that the Chinese government will soon allow its businessmen to purchase an increased amount of Soybeans and pork from the United States of America. This ‘allowance’ seems to be an effort by China to make a difference in the upcoming US elections.

Key Players

The report covers a comprehensive study of the competitive scenario of the Soy Protein Concentrate market Status and the current trends that are predicted to disrupt the market. It identifies dynamic players of the market, including both the major and emerging players. The report contains the companies in the market share review to offer a more extensive overview of the key market players. Moreover, the report also comprises noteworthy strategic developments of the market such as new product launch, partnerships, agreements, research & development collaborations & joint ventures, acquisitions & mergers, and growth of most important market players on a global and regional basis.

ADM

Sojaprotein

DuPont

IMCOPA

CHS

Cargill

Goldensea Industry

Gushen Biological Technology Group

Tiancheng Agricultural Development Group

Yuwang Group

Shandong Wonderful Industrial Group

Shandong Yuxin Bio-Tech

Hongzui Group

MECAGROUP

Henan Fiber Source Biological Engineering

