Global Endpoint Security Market is Expected to Grow with a CAGR of 6.6% During the Forecast Period, 2018-2023

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Oct. 10, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Endpoint Security Market, Forecast to 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



In 2018, the market grew 10.4% to $11.9 billion. It is foreseen that 2019 will grow 8.9% to $13.0 billion. The Compound Annual Great Rate (CAGR) for 2018 to 2023 is 6.6%. Total commercial endpoint security represents 68% of revenues in 2018 compared to 32% for Consumer/SOHO. The commercial segments are growing faster than Consumer/SOSHO.

Global Endpoint Security Market, Forecast to 2023 is a report which analyzes the global market for endpoint security. Endpoint security may be referred to by different terms depending on the vendors: Endpoint Protection Platform or Endpoint Protection and Prevention (EPP). Endpoint security is a host-based software system that protects users against phishing, malicious links, and malware. A software agent is installed on a host system. Endpoint security includes both EPP and Endpoint Detection and Response (EDR). EPP is a software suite that includes antivirus, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, and other features.

EDR is an advanced tool to detect threats, contain the incident, investigate with forensics and proactive hunting tools, provide immediate response and remediation. Endpoint devices include computing devices: laptops, desktops, tablets, servers, and smartphones. IoT devices are included as endpoints. There is an increasing number and diversity of endpoint devices. Email and web-borne threats are the first and second major threat vectors, respectively. These threat vectors are avenues of attack on endpoints.

In the last few years, the complexity and volume of threats have increased significantly. Threats to endpoints have become big business targeting specific verticals as well as individuals within organizations. In particular, there has been an increase in sophisticated and highly targeted cyber attacks. Many attacks use social engineering techniques. The threat landscape is constantly changing. There is the continued prevalence of advanced and targeted threats along with the growth of malware. Attacks have become more sophisticated, aimed at high profile targets. The most significant trend in the endpoint security market is the acceleration of organizations migrating to the cloud. The cloud is driving new endpoint security strategies. Enterprises are interested in transitioning to cloud-delivered security to reduce cost/complexity, simplify security for mobile users, and adopt new capabilities. Migration to cloud-based services moves the service outside of an organization's security perimeter and potentially opens the organization up to more frequent and easier cyber-attacks. IoT introduces new entry points for hackers. The number of connected devices is increasing every year. These devices have different operating systems, networking protocols, and vulnerabilities. IoT devices which form part of business processes driven by cloud apps, or gather data that might be sensitive to the organization need to be secured from external threats.

Continued growth of mobile devices, BYOD and IoT will drive increasing web traffic. A major development in the last two years is that EDR has quickly become integrated into EPP. Endpoint security vendors have integrated various EDR functions across a spectrum of EPP offerings. The lines between EPP with EDR and stand alone EDR have blurred. Data privacy has introduced more stringent and punitive government regulations which drive demand for endpoint security. Organizations are looking for integrated solutions that enable them to consolidate vendors and increase operational efficiencies while gaining stronger, comprehensive security. Automated tools are required in order to address the shortage of skilled security personnel. In such a competitive environment, web security vendors need to differentiate.



Key Topics Covered:



1.0 Executive Summary

Executive Summary-Market Engineering Measurements

Executive Summary-CEO's Perspective

Introduction to the Research

2.0 Market Overview

Market Definitions

Market Overview-Endpoint Security

Market Overview-Impact of the Cloud

Market Overview-Impact of Social Media

Market Overview-Impact of IoT

Market Overview-EDR Integration

Market Overview-Endpoint Security Functions and Features

Market Overview-Why is Endpoint Security Important?

Market Overview-Mergers and Acquisition

Market Overview-Key Questions This Study Will Answer

Market Overview-Distribution Channels

3.0 External Challenges: Drivers and Restraints-Total Endpoint Security Market

Drivers

Restraints

Drivers Explained

Driver Explained-A Perennial Shortage in InfoSec Talent

Restraints Explained

4.0 Trends and Predictions for the Endpoint Security Market

Macro Trends Impact for Endpoint Security

Macro Trend Discussion-Migration to the Cloud and Mobility

Macro Trend Discussion-IoT Growth Adds More Endpoints and New Entry Points

Macro Trend Discussion-Integrated Solutions will Lead to Vendor Consolidation

Macro Trend Discussion-Endpoint Security Vendors Continue to Innovate to Counter Threat Evolution

5.0 Forecasts and Trends-Total Endpoint Security Market

Forecast Assumptions

Total Endpoint Security Market-Revenue Forecast

Revenue Forecast Discussion

Revenue Forecast Comparison with Prior Report

Revenue Forecast Comparison with Prior Report-Revenues

Revenue Forecast Comparison with Prior Report-Growth Rates

Total Endpoint Security Market-Percent Revenue Forecast by Region

Regional Revenue Forecast Discussion

Total Endpoint Security Market-Percent Revenue Forecast by Market Verticals

Endpoint Security Vertical Market Revenue Forecast Discussion

Total Endpoint Security Market-Percent Revenue Forecast by Business Segment

Business Segment Revenue Forecast Discussion

6.0 Market Share and Competitive Analysis-Total Endpoint Security Market

Competitive Analysis, Total Endpoint Security Market-Market Share

Total Endpoint Security Market-Market Shares 2017 versus 2018

Competitive Analysis-Market Shares, 2017 v 2018

Total Endpoint Security Market-Market Shares Gains 2018

Competitive Analysis-Market Share Gains 2018

Competitive Environment

Competitive Factors and Assessment

Endpoint Security Market-Market Engineering Measurements

Regional Distribution of Revenue of the Major Market Participants-2018

Regional Revenue Discussion-Major Market Participants

Total Endpoint Security Market-Revenue Forecast by Business Segment Market

Business Segment Distribution of Revenue of the Major Market Participants-2018

Business Segment Revenue Discussion-Major Market Participants

Total Endpoint Security Market-Revenue Forecast by Vertical Market

Vertical Market Distribution of Revenue of the Major Market Participants-2018

Vertical Market Revenue Forecast Discussion

7.0 Growth Opportunities and Companies to Action

Strategic Imperatives for Success and Growth in Endpoint Security

8.0 Consumer/SOHO Segment Breakdown

Consumer/SOHO-Market Engineering Measurements

Consumer/SOHO Segment-Revenue Forecast

Consumer/SOHO-Revenue Forecast Discussion

Consumer/SOHO Segment-Market Share

Consumer/SOHO-Competitive Environment

9.0 SMB Segment Breakdown

10.0 Midsize Segment Breakdown

11.0 Large Business Segment Breakdown

12.0 Enterprise Segment Breakdown

13.0 Large Enterprise Segment Breakdown

14.0 North America Breakdown

15.0 Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA) Breakdown

16.0 Asia-Pacific Breakdown

17.0 Latin America Breakdown

18.0 The Last Word

The Last Word-Predictions

The Last Word-Recommendations

Legal Disclaimer

19.0 Company Profiles

Vendor Profile Notes

Profile-Avast Software

Profile-BlackBerry Cylance

Profile-Carbon Black

Profile-Cisco

Profile-CrowdStrike

Profile-ESET

Profile-Kaspersky

Profile-Malwarebytes

Profile-McAfee

Profile-Microsoft

Profile-Panda Security

Profile-Sophos

Profile-Symantec

Profile-Tanium

Profile-Trend Micro

Profile-Webroot

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/l1yb6u

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.