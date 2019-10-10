Future of Global Online Food Delivery Services Market: Global Revenue from Online Food Delivery will Reach $200 Billion by 2025

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Oct. 10, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Future of Global Online Food Delivery Services Market, Forecast to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Online food delivery is growing at a rapid pace all over the world due to the convenience, variety, and cost available at the touch of a button. Major cities and urban centers have been the epicenter of this evolution, especially because of the increased penetration of smartphones and widespread internet connectivity.



There have not only been significant continual investments into the industry but also, more importantly, several mergers and acquisitions on a global scale. Many investment-, technology-, and even, transportation companies are trying to eat a share of the pie. This has led to certain companies not only branching out their operations to reach global customers but also completely dominating the local markets they operate in.



The aim of this study is to analyze the dynamics of the global last-mile online food delivery services market. The research deep dives into key revenue and market share information at the global, regional and national levels.



By providing a comprehensive overview of the industry from multiple angles, this research service seeks to:

Provide a strategic overview of markets prominent in Online Food Delivery.

Offer strategic, financial and future insights into the key companies that are in the business.

Provide a strategic overview of the key technologies that are disrupting and advancing the industry.

Present market challenges and market opportunities that companies will encounter in their operations.

Profiles of cross-industry participants, especially automotive companies that could either have an impact on or be impacted by this industry.

Offer strategic conclusions and recommendations for the global online food delivery industry.



Key Issues Addressed

What are the key trends in the last-mile food delivery services market?

Who are the global key players and where do they stand in terms of competition?

What is the current and future global, regional, and market revenue that food delivery is likely to generate?

What are the key technological innovations driving last-mile food delivery services globally?

What were the key M&A and investment activities in the global market in 2018?

Which companies from other industries are now key participants in the online food delivery business?

Key Topics Covered:



1.0 Executive Summary

Executive Summary-Key Takeaways

Executive Summary-Global Revenue for Food Delivery

Executive Summary-Global Heat Map of Online Food Delivery

Executive Summary-Top 5 Online Food Delivery Markets

Executive Summary-Global Snapshot of Key Market Players

Executive Summary-Select Players

Executive Summary-Key Findings and Future Outlook

2.0 Research Scope, Methodology, and Segmentation

Research Scope

Research Aims and Objectives

Key Questions this Study will Answer

Research Background

Research Methodology

3.0 Global Online Food Delivery Dynamics

Global Online Food Delivery Business Models

Prepared Food Online Delivery Business Models

Snapshot of Global Pricing Analysis

Food Delivery Commission and Revenue Analysis

Key Trends Impacting Online Food Delivery

Key Challenges in Online Food Delivery

4.0 Competitor Analysis and Investments

Global Online Food Delivery Company Landscape

Global Snapshot of Key Market Players

Select Players

Select Player Revenue

Select Food Delivery Investments

Global Investment Trends

Key Recent M&A Deals

Key M&As in Online Food Delivery

Falling by the Way Side

Company Profile-Uber Eats

Company Profile-Delivery Hero

Company Profile-Just Eat

Company Profile-Swiggy

5.0 Global Revenue and Analysis

Snapshot of Global Online Food Delivery

Global Heat Map of Online Food Delivery

Global Online Food Delivery Market Revenue Forecast

Asian Online Food Delivery Market Revenue Forecast

North American Online Food Delivery Market Revenue Forecast

European Online Food Delivery Market Revenue Forecast

RoW Online Food Delivery Market Revenue Forecast

Snapshot of Key Country Dynamics

Top 5 Online Food Delivery Markets

Chinese Online Food Delivery Market Revenue Forecast

The Chinese Behemoths Dominating Global Deliveries

Online Food Delivery Market in the UK

India's Rapidly Growing Online Food Delivery

Leading Online Food Delivery Players In India

Aggressive Growth from Home Players in the Middle East

Case Study-The Online Food Delivery Market in Saudi Arabia

6.0 Innovations in Online Food Delivery Models

Going Beyond Online Food Delivery-Backward Integration

Going Beyond Online Food Delivery-Cloud Kitchens

Case Study-Cloud Kitchens in India

Going Beyond Online Food Delivery-Alternative Offerings

Going Beyond Online Food Delivery-Cross-Industry Collaboration

7.0 Last-Mile Delivery Innovations in the Online Food Delivery Market

Current Popular Delivery Modes

Future Automotive OEM Business Partnerships

Exponential Growth in Riders and Distance Travelled

Case Study-Aftermarket Revenue Generation

Future Delivery Technologies

The Automated Delivery Scenario

8.0 The Last Word

Key Conclusions

Strategic Imperatives for Success and Growth

3 Big Predictions

Legal Disclaimer

Companies Mentioned



Delivery Hero

Just Eat

Swiggy

Uber Eats

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/43chn6

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.