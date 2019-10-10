The Global Cloud Computing Market Size is Anticipated to Achieve US$ 28,5300 million By The End of 2025

Global Cloud Computing Market Size

Cloud computing platforms and apps are increasing across companies, serving as the IT infrastructure that drives new digital enterprises.

The worldwide market size for cloud computing in 2018 was US$ 36,700 million and is anticipated to achieve US$ 28,5300 million by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of 29.2% in 2019-2025.” — Valuates

BANGALORE, KARNATAKA, INDIA, October 10, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- GLOBAL CLOUD COMPUTING MARKET OVERVIEW

It is anticipated that variables such as increased automation and agility, improved customer experience, and increased price savings and investment returns will drive market growth.

FACTORS DRIVING THE MARKET

Increase in adoption of hybrid cloud service is expected to provide growth opportunity for vendors in the market.

Increasing BYOD trend, as well as several benefits that cloud computing, offers over on-premise IT system

REGION WISE CLOUD COMPUTING MARKET ANALYSIS

North America has accounted for more than half of the world market, mainly due to the United States.

APAC is anticipated to offer significant growth possibilities. A few variables driving the implementation of cloud computing in this region are the growing availability of skilled labor and the keen concentrate given by SMEs and big companies to enter and develop in this region.

Northern European companies are approaching 50% adoption rates, with single-figure adoption rates for companies in Central and Eastern Europe. Cloud computing market growth in Europe is gaining ground slowly.

CLOUD COMPUTING MARKET BY SEGMENTS AND CLASSIFICATION

The overall cloud computing market is classified into three sections based on application, type, and region.

Cloud Computing Market, Segments Based on Type Infrastructure as a service (IaaS)

Platform as a Service (PaaS)

Software as a Service (SaaS)

Cloud Computing Market, Segments Based on Application

Government

Small and Medium-sized enterprises

Large enterprises



Cloud Computing Market, Segments Based on Region

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

FEATURED COMPANY

The cloud computing space is highly competitive with both global and local companies fighting to establish their base in the market. Some of the major companies discussed in this report are,

Amazon Web Services

Microsoft Azure

IBM

Aliyun

Google Cloud Platform

Salesforce

Rackspace

SAP

Oracle

VMware Inc

Dell Inc

EMC

GIANT

Microsoft

WHAT CLOUD COMPUTING MARKET REPORT HAS TO OFFER

This study focuses on the status of worldwide cloud computing, future forecast, opportunities for development, primary market, and important players. The research goals are to show the growth of cloud computing in the U.S., Europe, and China.



