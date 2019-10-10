The Global Cloud Computing Market Size is Anticipated to Achieve US$ 28,5300 million By The End of 2025
Global Cloud Computing Market Size
Cloud computing platforms and apps are increasing across companies, serving as the IT infrastructure that drives new digital enterprises.
BANGALORE, KARNATAKA, INDIA, October 10, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- GLOBAL CLOUD COMPUTING MARKET OVERVIEW
It is anticipated that variables such as increased automation and agility, improved customer experience, and increased price savings and investment returns will drive market growth.
The worldwide market size for cloud computing in 2018 was US$ 36,700 million and is anticipated to achieve US$ 28,5300 million by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of 29.2% in 2019-2025.
FACTORS DRIVING THE MARKET
Increase in adoption of hybrid cloud service is expected to provide growth opportunity for vendors in the market.
Increasing BYOD trend, as well as several benefits that cloud computing, offers over on-premise IT system
REGION WISE CLOUD COMPUTING MARKET ANALYSIS
North America has accounted for more than half of the world market, mainly due to the United States.
APAC is anticipated to offer significant growth possibilities. A few variables driving the implementation of cloud computing in this region are the growing availability of skilled labor and the keen concentrate given by SMEs and big companies to enter and develop in this region.
Northern European companies are approaching 50% adoption rates, with single-figure adoption rates for companies in Central and Eastern Europe. Cloud computing market growth in Europe is gaining ground slowly.
CLOUD COMPUTING MARKET BY SEGMENTS AND CLASSIFICATION
The overall cloud computing market is classified into three sections based on application, type, and region.
Request For Sample: https://reports.valuates.com/request/sample/QYRE-Auto-16156/Global_Cloud_Computing_Market_Size_Status_and_Forecast_2019_2025
Cloud Computing Market, Segments Based on Type Infrastructure as a service (IaaS)
Platform as a Service (PaaS)
Software as a Service (SaaS)
Cloud Computing Market, Segments Based on Application
Government
Small and Medium-sized enterprises
Large enterprises
Request for Regional Report: https://reports.valuates.com/request/regional/QYRE-Auto-16156/Global_Cloud_Computing_Market_Size_Status_and_Forecast_2019_2025
Cloud Computing Market, Segments Based on Region
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
FEATURED COMPANY
The cloud computing space is highly competitive with both global and local companies fighting to establish their base in the market. Some of the major companies discussed in this report are,
Amazon Web Services
Microsoft Azure
IBM
Aliyun
Google Cloud Platform
Salesforce
Rackspace
SAP
Oracle
VMware Inc
Dell Inc
EMC
GIANT
Microsoft
WHAT CLOUD COMPUTING MARKET REPORT HAS TO OFFER
This study focuses on the status of worldwide cloud computing, future forecast, opportunities for development, primary market, and important players. The research goals are to show the growth of cloud computing in the U.S., Europe, and China.
