Global Enterprise Imaging Solutions Market, Forecast to 2024: Enterprise Imaging Solution, Coupled with Unified Vendor-neutral Archive, is the Strategy to Achieve Improved Healthcare Outcomes

This growth insights service presents an analysis of the global enterprise imaging solutions market. With healthcare systems gradually transitioning to value-based care, care providers are increasingly relying on imaging informatics systems to achieve clinical, operational, and financial excellence which are the key factors to succeed in a value-based care environment. However, the traditional Picture Archiving and Communication System (PACS), which has been the dominant mode of image archival, sharing, and viewing, is grossly incapable of supporting the requirements of care providers to practice collaborative care' which has become an absolute necessity in the value-based environment.

Vendor Neutral Archives (VNA) that were introduced to address the shortcomings of PACS have not truly filled all the gaps in the solution set. Enterprise imaging solutions are expected to combine the best of PACS and VNA as well as image-enable the enterprise for seamless image sharing and viewing across multiple departments, modalities, and sites, thus, bringing in efficiencies and desired clinical and operational benefits.



Enterprise imaging constitutes the single-largest growth opportunity for the imaging informatics market at the global level. It is also the area where most industry participants have been placing their product and business development emphasis. Today, the enterprise imaging IT solution set primarily attracts larger hospitals and organizations operating at multiple sites, such as hospital networks and health systems, while smaller hospitals, which are still quite departmentalized in their imaging IT purchasing approach, are indirectly benefiting from these technologies as a result of the deployments of their larger counterparts.



With the entry of global vendors with established product and service lines, trying to take on regional and local vendors, the enterprise imaging market is becoming highly competitive. In this perspective, the market potential and growth in the enterprise imaging segment are analyzed and enumerated and key participants in each segment are mapped. The market forecast and trends highlight the key drivers, revenue segments, and growth areas.

The study attempts to address questions regarding the current market scenario and expected growth in each segment. It also highlights the trends that are leading to a change in the percentage share of each segment within the enterprise imaging market during the forecast period. The study also highlights key growth opportunities for industry participants, which can be exploited by adding certain attributes to the solution set as well as through some strategic moves at the organizational level.

