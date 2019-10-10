Oilseed Processing Equipment Market Forecasts to 2024 - Leading Players are Alvan Blanch Development Co, CPM Corp, French Oil Mil Machinery Co, HUM Muhendislik, Nebraska Screw Press, and The DUPPS Co
Equipment or machineries which are used to process oilseeds to extract vegetable oil from it are studied and covered in this report.
The market is segmented on the basis of process into seed preparation, heating and conditioning, extraction, and cleaning and packing. Also, the market is segmented based on equipment type into Oilseed Cleaning Equipment, Oilseed Hulling Equipment, Oilseed Crushing Equipment, Oilseed Presses and Oil Extraction Equipment.
This report on oilseed processing equipment market highlights strong demand oilseed products in the countries such as China, India, Japan and others. The publisher analyzed key categories and regions to determine the present and future oilseed processing equipment market status and forecasted market growth from 2019 to 2024.
Report Scope
- A brief overview of the global market for oilseed processing equipment
- Analyses of global market trends with data from 2018, estimates for 2019, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2024
- Regional trade analysis and import and export of vegetable and edible based oilseed processing ingredients in value and volumetric terms
- Assessment of the companies that are best positioned to meet this demand because of their proprietary technologies, strategic alliances or other advantages
- Company profiles of market leading corporations, including Alvan Blanch Development Co., Ltd., CPM Corp., French Oil Mil Machinery Co., HUM Muhendislik, Nebraska Screw Press, and The DUPPS Co.
To remove oil from it for consumption reasons, processing of oilseeds is essential. The need to improve the output of food and the use of vegetable oil for biodiesel have boosted the demand for oilseeds and therefore machinery for seed processing. Other variables driving the development of the seed processing machinery industry are increased acceptance in regions producing oilseeds, increasing globalized trade in processed seeds, and increasing awareness in developing nations.
During the forecast period, the oilseed processing machinery industry is expected to experience the largest growth rate in the extraction segment based on the process type. The oilseed processing machinery is projected to dominate the extraction section on a process-based basis over the same period. The extraction segment is expected to be the fastest growing segment in the seed handling machinery industry over the forecast years.
Key Topics Covered
Chapter 1 Introduction
- Study Goals and Objectives
- Scope of the Report
- Methodology
- Intended Audience
- Regional Breakdown
Chapter 2 Summary and Highlights
- Introduction
- Global Market for Oilseed Processing Equipment
- Market Competition
Chapter 3 Oilseed Processing Industry Overview
- Oilseed Pretreatment
- Oilseed Cleaning and Selecting
- Oilseed Cleaning Equipment
- Oilseed Hulling
- Seed Hulling Machine
- Oilseed Crushing and Conditioning
- Oilseed Flaking
- Oil Extruding
- Oil Extruding Machine
- Oil Expelling
- Focal Points of Oil Milling Machinery
- Oil Filter Press
- Single Pressing
- Single Pressing Machine
- Prepressing
- Hot Pressing
- Cold Pressing
- Sesame Oil Press
- Huge Oil Press
- Solvent Extraction
- Dissolvable Extraction Plant
- Oilseed Extractor
- Oil Extraction Equipment
- Desolventizer Toaster
- Dissolvable Evaporating Equipment
- Dissolvable Evaporating System
- Oil Filling
- Auto Oil Filling Machine
- Oil Stripper
- Oil Tank
Chapter 4 Market Breakdown by Oilseed Process Type
- Introduction
- Oilseeds and Nuts
- Seed Preparation and Conditioning
- Seed Cleaning
- Seed Drying
- Seed Warming
- Extraction by Cold Pressing
- Oil Expellers
- Single Cylinder
- Dissolvable Extraction of Oil
- Refining, Bleaching and Deodorizing (RBD)
- Oil Packaging and Storage
- Dinner and Hulls
- Processing of Oilseeds
- Appropriateness for Small-scale Generation
- Limitations to Production
- Arrangement of Crude Material
- Warming or Molding
- Extraction
- Clarification and Filtration
- Aflatoxins
- Oilseed Processing Equipment
- Vegetable Oil Refinery
- Petroleum Refinery Plant
- Refining Methods for Vegetable Oil Refinery
- Oil Degumming
- Oil Deodorization
- Palm Oil Refining Process
- Oil Dewaxing
- Vegetable Oil Refinery
- Oil Bleaching
- Oil Neutralization
- Market Size by Process Type
Chapter 5 Market Breakdown by Equipment Type
- Overview
- Oilseeds Processing Machinery
- Oilseed Cleaning Machines and Equipment
- Oilseed Flakers
- Seed Crackers/Breakers
- Hullers
- Decorticators/Separators
- De-stoners
- Mallet Mills/Disintegrators
- Boilers for Oil Mills
- Seed Cookers/Heating Kettles
- Oil Seed Elevators
- Oilseed Conveyors
- Oil Extraction Equipment
- Oil Expellers/Screw Presses
- Pre-press Expellers
- Full Press Expellers
- Cold Screw Presses
- Dissolvable Extraction Plants
- Vegetable Oil Filtering Equipment
- Oil Filtering
- Oil Refining Equipment
- Cake Processing Equipment
- Oil Cake Breakers
- Oil Cake Elevators
- Oil Cake Conveyors
- Oil Cake Silos
- Market Size by Process Type
Chapter 6 Market Dynamics
- Overview
- Global Consumption of Oilseed and Products
- Factors Determining World Consumption
- Oilseed Production
- Population Growth
- Reduced Growth in Real Incomes
- Declining Prices
- Government Programs and Other Factors
- Recent Developments in the Market
Chapter 7 Market Breakdown by Region
- Overview
- Global Oilseed Crushing
- Global Vegetable Oil Production
- Global Vegetable Oil Import
- Global Vegetable Oil Exports
- Global Vegetable Oil Consumption
- Market Size by Region
Chapter 8 Company Profiles
- Alvan Blanch Development Co., Ltd.
- Anderson International Corp.
- Anyang Best Complete Machinery Engineering Co., Ltd.
- CPM Corp.
- French Oil Mil Machinery Co.
- Henan Doing Mechanical Equipment Co., Ltd.
- Henan Kingman Mechanical & Electrical Complete Plant Co., Ltd. (Kmec)
- Hum Muhendislik
- Nebraska Screw Press
- Qie Grain And Oil Machinery Co., Ltd.
- The Dupps Co.
