Global Label-Free Detection (LFD) Market - Growth, Trends, and Forecast (2019 - 2024)

Market Overview A label is any foreign molecule that is temporarily attached to the molecule of interest to detect molecular activity and presence. On the other hand, label-free detection methods utilize the biophysical properties of the molecule such as molecular weight and refractive index to monitor molecular presence and activity.

The main advantage in LFD techniques is that more direct information can be acquired as the method uses only native proteins and ligands. Innovations in LFD techniques include modification of mass spectrometry to develop surface-enhanced laser desorption/ionization (SELDI) time of flight (TOF)- mass spectrometry (MS) which is an innovative approach that offers on-chip purification of the proteins of interest and subsequent ionization of the retained molecules to be detected. Other innovations in LFD techniques include the modification of surface plasmon resonance (SPR) to develop Localized Surface Plasmon Resonance (LSPR) which provides advantages like lower fabrication costs and higher sensitivity. So, with the introduction of new innovations in the label-free detection technologies the market is expected to experience moderate growth.



As per the scope of the report, Label-Free Detection (LFD)s is a method for detecting biomolecules and their interactions. The LFD method has made tremendous advancements due to the combination of knowledge in material sciences, computational design, and nanofabrication.



Surface Plasmon Resonance (SPR) is Expected to Hold Largest Share of Global Label-Free Detection (LFD) Market



Based on technology used, surface plasmon resonance (SPR) technology segment the largest share in the global label-free detection market due to its wide application range and compatibility with a wide range of biomolecules. However, the bio-layer interferometry segment is expected to grow at the fastest rate over the forecast period. Interferometry provides advantages like less fluctuation in the refractive index of the samples being tested and microfluidic-free nature of bio-layer interferometry label-free detection systems.



North America Region Holds the Largest Market Share of Label-Free Detection (LFD) Market



North America dominates the global label free detection market due to technological advancement and high government funding in the region. Also, increasing prevalence of disease and the growth in drug discovery programs in the region. Partnerships between pharmaceutical companies and academic institutes and the presence of several pharmaceutical and biotechnological companies will also augment the growth of the market.



The Label-Free Detection (LFD) Market market consists of several major players. The companies are implementing certain strategic initiatives such as merger, new product launch, acquisition and partnerships that help them in strengthening their market position. Further, these leaders have products for all the end users, a strong grographical presence and also focusing on product innovations.



