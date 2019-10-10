Global Oil Control Lotion Market: About this market This oil control lotion market analysis considers sales from both online and offline distribution channel. Our analysis also considers the sales of oil control lotion in APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and MEA.

In 2018, the offline segment had a significant market share, and this trend is expected to continue over the forecast period. Factors such as the increasing focus on store expansions and availability of a wide assortment of products will play a significant role in the offline segment to maintain its market position. Also, our global oil control lotion market report looks at factors such as premiumization of oil control lotions, new product launches, and increasing social media and celebrity endorsements for oil control lotions. However, risks associated with presence of chemical preservatives, availability of counterfeit products, and availability of substitutes may hamper the growth of the oil control lotion industry over the forecast period.



Global Oil Control Lotion Market: Overview



Premiumization of oil control lotions



Premium oil control cosmetics including oil control lotions are high in demand because they do not have adverse effects on the skin. They offer long-lasting solutions as they do not contain toxic ingredients. These premium high-quality products differ in terms of volume and price. With the growing trend of grooming at home and change in lifestyle,?vendors are focusing on expanding their offerings in the premium segment to cater to the consumer demand for skin nourishment and oil control. This premiumization of oil control lotions will lead to the expansion of the global oil control lotion market at a CAGR of almost 6% during the forecast period.



Increasing demand for grooming cosmetics for men



Various men’s grooming cosmetics and products such as wipes and face washes are gaining prominence among consumers. In addition, men are also using oil control lotions including acne control moisturizers and creams to prevent skin redness and acne issues caused due to excess oil secretion. This has led vendors to introduce oil control lotions that are customized to meet the evolving requirements of this consumer segment. This is driving the purchase volume of oil control lotions, which in turn, is expected to have a positive impact on the overall market growth.



Competitive Landscape



With the presence of several major players, the global oil control lotion market is moderately fragmented. This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading oil control lotion manufacturers, that include Arbonne International LLC, Beiersdorf AG, e.l.f. Beauty Inc., Johnson & Johnson Services Inc., KOSÉ Corp., L’Oréal SA, Shiseido Co. Ltd., The Estée Lauder Companies Inc., The Hain Celestial Group Inc., and Unilever Group.



Also, the oil control lotion market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage on all forthcoming growth opportunities.

