Global Hookah Charcoal Market: About this market This hookah charcoal market analysis considers sales from online and offline distribution channels. Our analysis also considers the sales of hookah charcoal in APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and MEA.

In 2018, the offline segment had a significant market share, and this trend is expected to continue over the forecast period. Factors such as the increasing sales of products through specialty stores, hypermarkets, and department stores will play a significant role in the offline segment to maintain its market position. Also, our global hookah charcoal market report looks at factors such as the growing number of bars and nightclubs, expansion of middle-class population and their increasing disposable income, and rising demand for smoked tobacco products. However, the harmful impacts of hookah consumption, increasing adoption of e-hookahs, and stringent government regulations on tobacco products may hamper the growth of the hookah charcoal industry over the forecast period.



Global Hookah Charcoal Market: Overview



Expansion of the middle-class population and their growing disposable income



There is a higher demand for luxurious smoked tobacco products including hookah charcoal due to the growing disposable income of consumers, rapid urbanization, and expansion in the middle-class population base in emerging economies such as India and China. Changing lifestyles have prompted bar chains and nightclubs to provide hookah as a critical offering along with drinks and food items. These factors will drive the demand for hookah charcoal and lead to the expansion of the global hookah charcoal market at a CAGR of almost 5% during the forecast period.



Rising popularity of flavored hookah



Flavored hookah is gaining popularity not only among youths but also young smokers as they come in varied flavors such as ambrosia, white peach, guava, mint, vanilla, mimosa, mango, citrus tea, watermelon, double apple, and lemonade. These hookah products release aromatic smoke which is more pleasant to inhale compared to non-flavored hookahs. Various food service establishments are also offering hookah flavors along with premium alcohol and multicuisine food. The rising consumption of hookah flavors is expected to have a positive impact on the overall market growth.



Competitive Landscape



With the presence of several major players, the global hookah charcoal market is fragmented. This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading hookah charcoal manufacturers, that include Carbopol, COCOURTH, Fumari, Haze Tobacco LLC, HookahJohn, Lizzaik General Trading, Nu Tobacco, Pharaohs Hookahs, PT PIONARA PRODUCTION INTERNATIONAL, and ShopStarbuzz.



Also, the hookah charcoal market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage on all forthcoming growth opportunities.

