The global carotid artery stenosis therapeutics market at a CAGR of over 4% during the forecast period

Global Carotid Artery Stenosis Therapeutics Market: About this market This carotid artery stenosis therapeutics market analysis considers sales from antithrombotics, antihyperlipidemic, and antihypertensives products.

Our analysis also considers the sales of carotid artery stenosis therapeutics in Asia, Europe, North America, and ROW. In 2018, the antithrombotics segment had a significant market share, and this trend is expected to continue over the forecast period. Factors such as the use of antithrombotics as the first-line treatment option for carotid artery stenosis will play a significant role in the antithrombotics segment to maintain its market position. Also, our global carotid artery stenosis therapeutics market report looks at factors such as the increasing risk factors for carotid artery stenosis, increasing geriatric population, and growing awareness about carotid artery stenosis. However, the availability of substitutes, delay in diagnosis, and stringent regulations may hamper the growth of the carotid artery stenosis therapeutics industry over the forecast period.



Global Carotid Artery Stenosis Therapeutics Market: Overview



Growing awareness about carotid artery stenosis



The growing awareness about carotid artery stenosis is important for its prevention, as delay in the diagnosis of this disease can be life-threatening.?Several awareness campaigns are being conducted globally for carotid artery stenosis that includes hemorrhagic strokes, ischemic strokes, and transient ischemic attacks.?The demand for carotid artery stenosis therapeutics is increasing with the growing awareness about stroke management and carotid artery stenosis through multiple educational programs initiated by government organizations. For instance, May is observed as the National Stroke Awareness Month by the Division for Heart Disease and Stroke Prevention (DHDSP).?Similarly, the Stroke Awareness Foundation promotes awareness among communities and families about the devastating effects of strokes and carotid artery stenosis. Such awareness programs lead to the expansion of the global carotid artery stenosis therapeutics market at a CAGR of over 4% during the forecast period.



Increasing demand for curative therapies



The lack of approved drugs, coupled with a high prevalence of carotid artery stenosis has driven the need for effective curative therapies. Also, the consumption of off-label drugs cause side-effects which is further increasing the demand for new curative therapies. Most patients are opting for alternative options such as stents, angioplasty, and carotid endarterectomy for the treatment of carotid artery stenosis. These developments are expected to have a positive impact on the overall market growth.



Competitive Landscape



With the presence of several major players, the global carotid artery stenosis therapeutics market is fragmented. This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading carotid artery stenosis therapeutics manufacturers, that include Amgen Inc., AstraZeneca Plc, Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH, Bristol-Myers Squibb Co., Eli Lilly and Co., F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., Johnson & Johnson Services Inc., Merck & Co. Inc., Pfizer Inc., and Sanofi.



Also, the carotid artery stenosis therapeutics market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage on all forthcoming growth opportunities.

