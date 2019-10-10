Global Oral Irrigators Market: About this market This oral irrigators market analysis considers sales from cordless oral irrigators and countertop oral irrigators products.

Our analysis also considers the sales of oral irrigators in Asia, Europe, North America, and ROW. In 2018, the cordless oral irrigators segment had a significant market share, and this trend is expected to continue over the forecast period. Factors such as flexible water pressure settings, portable features, flexibility, and compact design will play a significant role in the cordless oral irrigators segment to maintain its market position. Also, our global oral irrigators market report looks at factors such as the increasing prevalence of dental disorder, growing number of product launches, and growing number of partnerships. However, high costs associated with oral irrigators, availability of substitutes, and limited or lack of reimbursement of dental procedures may hamper the growth of the oral irrigators industry over the forecast period.



Global Oral Irrigators Market: Overview



Increasing prevalence of dental disorders



Several factors including changing food habits and lifestyle, birth defects, poor eating habits, and improper dental care are leading to an increase in the prevalence of dental disorders. In addition, dental cavities and tooth decay are among the chronic conditions associated with the pediatric population. Furthermore, the rising incidence of birth defects including cleft lip has also increased the demand for oral irrigators. Often, the consumption of several medications including verapamil, phenytoin, and others also results in dental disorders such as gingivitis. These factors will lead to an increasing demand for dental procedures, which will eventually lead to the expansion of the global oral irrigators market at a CAGR of almost 4% during the forecast period.



Growing awareness about oral health



Various public, private, and non-profit organizations are conducting awareness programs on the importance of oral health. In addition, some organizations are also collaborating with pharmaceutical companies to educate people about the importance of oral health. For instance, the UK-based Oral Health Foundation has formed an alliance with GlaxoSmithKline Plc to create informative oral health podcasts. Some prominent oral irrigator manufacturers are investing in the National Smile Month (NSM) campaign conducted by Oral Health Foundation to encourage people to maintain healthy teeth and good health. Thus, the significant initiatives undertaken to promote oral health will drive the demand for oral irrigators during the forecast period.



Competitive Landscape



With the presence of several major players, the global oral irrigators market is fragmented. This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading oral irrigators manufacturers, that include Aquapick Co. Ltd., Church & Dwight Co. Inc., Conair Corp., Jetpik, Koninklijke Philips NV, Matwave Technologies Co. Ltd., Oral Care Technologies Inc., Panasonic Corp., The Procter & Gamble Co., and ToiletTree Products Inc.



Also, the oral irrigators market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage on all forthcoming growth opportunities.

