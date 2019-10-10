Global Data Center Construction Market: About this market This data center construction market analysis considers sales from enterprise, cloud, colocation, and hyperscale types.

Our analysis also considers the sales of data center construction in APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and MEA. In 2018, the enterprise segment had a significant market share, and this trend is expected to continue over the forecast period. Factors such as the increase in business data traffic will play a significant role in the enterprise segment to maintain its market position. Also, our global data center construction market report looks at factors such as increase in adoption of colocation and managed hosting services, increasing investments in data centers, and high demand for cloud-based services. However, focus on data center consolidation, regulatory challenges, and high-power consumption in data centers may hamper the growth of the data center construction industry over the forecast period.



Global Data Center Construction Market: Overview



Increase in adoption of colocation and managed hosting services



Enterprise are experiencing an increase in capital expenditure and operational expenditure associated with the running of their own data centers. The increasing CAPEX and OPEX involved in running their own data centers is encouraging enterprises to adopt colocation and managed hosting services. Most of the SMEs are experiencing budget constraints, resulting in the need to rely on colocation and managed hosting services. Therefore, CSPs are partnering with data center service providers to manage the design, architecture services, and electrical and mechanical services for building data center facilities. The rise in investments in data centers by CSPs will lead to the expansion of the global data center construction market at a CAGR of almost 9% during the forecast period.



Growing interest in green data centers



Data centers consume a significant amount of power and result in high carbon emissions, which necessitates the purchase of renewable energy sources and the use of energy-efficient infrastructure for data center operations. This is resulting in the growing interest in green data centers that are energy-efficient and are built to minimize the environmental impact. They use low-emission building materials to create sustainable ecosystems through efficient waste recycling.?The growing interest in green data centers will boost the demand for mechanical, electrical, and general construction services, which in turn, will have a positive impact on the overall market growth.



Competitive Landscape



With the presence of a few major players, the global data center construction market is moderately concentrated. This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of few leading data center construction manufacturers, that include ABB Ltd., AECOM, Arup, DPR Construction, Eaton Corp. Plc, Legrand SA, Rittal GmbH & Co. KG, Schneider Electric SE, Turner Construction Co., and Vertiv Group Corp.



Also, the data center construction market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage on all forthcoming growth opportunities.

