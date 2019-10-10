Magazine Publishing Market by Type and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2019-2023

Global Magazine Publishing Market: About this market This magazine publishing market analysis considers sales from both print and digital types. Our report also considers the sales of magazine publishing in APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and MEA.

In 2018, the print segment had a significant market share, and this trend is expected to continue over the forecast period. However, factors such as the subsequent closing of print magazine publications are likely to limit the growth of the magazine publishing market during the forecast period. Also, our global magazine publishing market report looks at factors such as the increase in the use of smartphones and tablets, availability of wide range of magazines, and high public impact of printed magazines. However, the increasing competition among magazine publishers and integration issues associated with digital magazine publishing may hamper the growth of the magazine publishing industry over the forecast period.



Global Magazine Publishing Market: Overview



Increase in the use of smartphones and tablets



Smartphones and tablets are highly sought-after platforms for accessing digital magazines. Magazine publishers are creating content for digital or mobile applications to enhance customer engagement and reach out to a broader target audience. Also, with the rising availability of high-speed Internet connectivity, the streaming and downloading of online content have surged significantly in recent times. This has further encouraged various enterprises to launch digital newspapers and magazines. The continual launch of applications or magazines will lead to the expansion of the global magazine publishing market. The market is expected to post a CAGR of almost 2% during the forecast period.



Interactive advertisements in print magazines



Publishers are promoting their brands through interactive ads to attract more readers to their website. ?Many brands are attracting readers to their sites using campaign-specific links by using interactive advertisements in print magazines. Also, these advertisements help in grabbing consumer attention, in turn, encourage enterprises to improve their brand awareness. Furthermore, interactive ads adjust according to the customers’ activity in real-time, allowing the advertisers to offer personalization and enhanced customer experience. This adoption is expected to have a positive impact on the overall market growth.



Competitive Landscape



With the presence of several major players, the global magazine publishing market is fragmented. This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading magazine publishing manufacturers, that include Bertelsmann SE & Co. KGaA, Bloomberg LP, British Broadcasting Corp., Condé Nast, Forbes Media LLC, Gannett Co. Inc., Hearst Communications Inc., Meredith Corp., Schibsted ASA, and The New York Times Co.



Also, the magazine publishing market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage on all future growth opportunities.

