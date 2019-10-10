Global Photoresists and Ancillaries Industry
Photoresists and Ancillaries market worldwide is projected to grow by US$1. 5 Billion, driven by a compounded growth of 5. 8%. ArF Immersion, one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, displays the potential to grow at over 6.
3%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$2.2 Billion by the year 2025, ArF Immersion will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.
- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 4.9% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$54.2 Million to the region’s size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$46.2 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, ArF Immersion will reach a market size of US$115.6 Million by the close of the analysis period. As the world’s second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 8.6% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$416.9 Million in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.
- Competitors identified in this market include among others, ALLRESIST GmbH; Avantor, Inc.; Dow Inc.; E. I. du Pont De Nemours and Company; Fujifilm Electronic Materials U.S.A., Inc.; JSR Corporation; Microchemicals GmbH; Shin-Etsu Chemical Co., Ltd.; Sumitomo Chemical Co., Ltd.; Tokyo Ohka Kogyo Co., Ltd.
IV. COMPETITION
AVANTOR, INC.
DOW INC.
E. I. DU PONT DE NEMOURS AND COMPANY
FUJIFILM ELECTRONIC MATERIALS U.S.A.
JSR CORPORATION
SHIN-ETSU CHEMICAL CO., LTD.
SUMITOMO CHEMICAL CO., LTD
TOKYO OHKA KOGYO CO., LTD.
