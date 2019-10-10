Aircraft Leasing Market - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2019 – 2025

New Report on Global Aircraft Leasing Market 2019 Edition

Market Overview

According to a new report, the global aircraft leasing market is expected to witness steep growth over the next few years. The market size is expected to reach to USD 62,221.8 million by the end of 2023, registering 4.75% CAGR during the projected period. Basically, aircraft leasing is a way where the airline companies acquire aircraft on lease from leasing airlines companies and other aircraft operators. In order to reduce the financial burden, many airlines companies are increasing opting for aircraft leasing which in turn increases the global aircraft leasing market.

Moreover, in order to purchase new carriers to handle increasing number of passengers, companies opt to lease aircraft from the operators. The airline companies can easily opt for lease agreement with lessors and use the planes to cater to more passengers. Moreover, expansion in the aviation sector due to increasing construction activities of airports and airdromes is also expected to propel aircraft leasing market growth in the future.

The increasing investments by the aircraft leasing companies to expand their business globally and get finically strong will in turn create better lucrative opportunities for the market. However, asset recovery risk associated with bankruptcy of airline companies can affect the market growth. Also complicated tax policies and leasing regulations will also restrain global aircraft leasing market growth.

Market Segmentation

The global aircraft leasing market has been segregated into type and application. Based on the type, the market has been divided into Dry Leasing and Wet Leasing. Growing competition in the aircraft leasing market will drive market growth during the forecasted period. Based on application, the market is divided into Wide Body and Narrow Body.

Detailed Regional Analysis

The global market of the aircraft leasing has been analysed across the United States, Europe, India, Japan, China, Southeast Asia, Central & South America and Middle East & Africa (MEA). Asia-Pacific is expected to dominate the global aircraft leasing market in the future, regular developments in aircraft and airport infrastructure in emerging countries can drive the market significantly in the next coming years. Also with the establishment of various start-up companies in India, China, and Malaysia, the market size is expected to expand greatly. In addition, increasing air travel rate in emerging economies due to increasing number of airline companies in the region will also boost the market growth. Also rising air travel rate in emerging countries due to increasing number of airline companies in the region will also fuel the market growth. In terms of revenue, North America is also likely to register significant growth in the coming years. Presence of many world busiest airports is likely to propel the demand of commercial planes among the airline companies.

Competitive Landscape

Growing competition among the key market players is anticipated to prove favourable for the global aircraft leasing market. Also, in order to increase global presence, the industry players might enter into new acquisitions & mergers, expansions, joint ventures etc which is likely to influence the market. More number of companies are likely to adopt business strategies like mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures etc in order to competitive advantage over other market players.

