Global Zinc-Air Batteries Industry
Zinc-Air Batteries market worldwide is projected to grow by US$1 Billion, driven by a compounded growth of 7. 8%. Rechargeable, one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, displays the potential to grow at over 8.
/EIN News/ -- New York, Oct. 10, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Zinc-Air Batteries Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05818069/?utm_source=GNW
4%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$1.8 Billion by the year 2025, Rechargeable will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.
- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 6.6% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$35.8 Million to the region’s size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$30.5 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, Rechargeable will reach a market size of US$91 Million by the close of the analysis period. As the world’s second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 11.7% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$292.7 Million in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.
- Competitors identified in this market include among others, Berkshire Hathaway; Energizer Holdings, Inc.; Panasonic Energy Europe NV
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05818069/?utm_source=GNW
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Global Competitor Market Shares
Zinc-Air Batteries Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide
(in %): 2019 & 2028
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: Zinc-Air Batteries Global Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 2: Zinc-Air Batteries Global Retrospective Market
Scenario in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2009-2017
Table 3: Zinc-Air Batteries Market Share Shift across Key
Geographies Worldwide: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 4: Rechargeable (Type) World Market by Region/Country in
US$ Thousand: 2018 to 2025
Table 5: Rechargeable (Type) Historic Market Analysis by
Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2009 to 2017
Table 6: Rechargeable (Type) Market Share Breakdown of
Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 7: Non-Rechargeable (Type) Potential Growth Markets
Worldwide in US$ Thousand: 2018 to 2025
Table 8: Non-Rechargeable (Type) Historic Market Perspective by
Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2009 to 2017
Table 9: Non-Rechargeable (Type) Market Sales Breakdown by
Region/Country in Percentage: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 10: Small Devices (Application) Global Market Estimates &
Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 11: Small Devices (Application) Retrospective Demand
Analysis in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2009-2017
Table 12: Small Devices (Application) Market Share Breakdown by
Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 13: Remote Signaling & Communication (Application) Demand
Potential Worldwide in US$ Thousand by Region/Country:
2018-2025
Table 14: Remote Signaling & Communication (Application)
Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Thousand by Region/Country:
2009-2017
Table 15: Remote Signaling & Communication (Application) Share
Breakdown Review by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 16: Safety Lamps (Application) Worldwide Latent Demand
Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 17: Safety Lamps (Application) Global Historic Analysis
in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2009-2017
Table 18: Safety Lamps (Application) Distribution of Global
Sales by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 19: Electric Cars (Application) Sales Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country for the Years 2018
through 2025
Table 20: Electric Cars (Application) Analysis of Historic
Sales in US$ Thousand by Region/Country for the Years 2009 to
2017
Table 21: Electric Cars (Application) Global Market Share
Distribution by Region/Country for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 22: Other Applications (Application) Global Opportunity
Assessment in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 23: Other Applications (Application) Historic Sales
Analysis in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2009-2017
Table 24: Other Applications (Application) Percentage Share
Breakdown of Global Sales by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS
2025
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Market Facts & Figures
US Zinc-Air Batteries Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 & 2025
Table 25: United States Zinc-Air Batteries Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Thousand by Type: 2018 to 2025
Table 26: Zinc-Air Batteries Market in the United States by
Type: A Historic Review in US$ Thousand for 2009-2017
Table 27: United States Zinc-Air Batteries Market Share
Breakdown by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 28: United States Zinc-Air Batteries Latent Demand
Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 29: Zinc-Air Batteries Historic Demand Patterns in the
United States by Application in US$ Thousand for 2009-2017
Table 30: Zinc-Air Batteries Market Share Breakdown in the
United States by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
CANADA
Table 31: Canadian Zinc-Air Batteries Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Type: 2018 to 2025
Table 32: Canadian Zinc-Air Batteries Historic Market Review by
Type in US$ Thousand: 2009-2017
Table 33: Zinc-Air Batteries Market in Canada: Percentage Share
Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 34: Canadian Zinc-Air Batteries Market Quantitative
Demand Analysis in US$ Thousand by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 35: Zinc-Air Batteries Market in Canada: Summarization of
Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Thousand by Application for
2009-2017
Table 36: Canadian Zinc-Air Batteries Market Share Analysis by
Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
JAPAN
Table 37: Japanese Market for Zinc-Air Batteries: Annual Sales
Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Type for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 38: Zinc-Air Batteries Market in Japan: Historic Sales
Analysis in US$ Thousand by Type for the Period 2009-2017
Table 39: Japanese Zinc-Air Batteries Market Share Analysis by
Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 40: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Zinc-Air
Batteries in US$ Thousand by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 41: Japanese Zinc-Air Batteries Market in US$ Thousand by
Application: 2009-2017
Table 42: Zinc-Air Batteries Market Share Shift in Japan by
Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
CHINA
Table 43: Chinese Zinc-Air Batteries Market Growth Prospects in
US$ Thousand by Type for the Period 2018-2025
Table 44: Zinc-Air Batteries Historic Market Analysis in China
in US$ Thousand by Type: 2009-2017
Table 45: Chinese Zinc-Air Batteries Market by Type: Percentage
Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 46: Chinese Demand for Zinc-Air Batteries in US$ Thousand
by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 47: Zinc-Air Batteries Market Review in China in US$
Thousand by Application: 2009-2017
Table 48: Chinese Zinc-Air Batteries Market Share Breakdown by
Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
EUROPE
Market Facts & Figures
European Zinc-Air Batteries Market: Competitor Market Share
Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025
Table 49: European Zinc-Air Batteries Market Demand Scenario in
US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 50: Zinc-Air Batteries Market in Europe: A Historic
Market Perspective in US$ Thousand by Region/Country for the
Period 2009-2017
Table 51: European Zinc-Air Batteries Market Share Shift by
Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 52: European Zinc-Air Batteries Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Type: 2018-2025
Table 53: Zinc-Air Batteries Market in Europe in US$ Thousand
by Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017
Table 54: European Zinc-Air Batteries Market Share Breakdown by
Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 55: European Zinc-Air Batteries Addressable Market
Opportunity in US$ Thousand by Application: 2018-2025
Table 56: Zinc-Air Batteries Market in Europe: Summarization of
Historic Demand in US$ Thousand by Application for the Period
2009-2017
Table 57: European Zinc-Air Batteries Market Share Analysis by
Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
FRANCE
Table 58: Zinc-Air Batteries Market in France by Type:
Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand for the Period
2018-2025
Table 59: French Zinc-Air Batteries Historic Market Scenario in
US$ Thousand by Type: 2009-2017
Table 60: French Zinc-Air Batteries Market Share Analysis by
Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 61: Zinc-Air Batteries Quantitative Demand Analysis in
France in US$ Thousand by Application: 2018-2025
Table 62: French Zinc-Air Batteries Historic Market Review in
US$ Thousand by Application: 2009-2017
Table 63: French Zinc-Air Batteries Market Share Analysis: A
17-Year Perspective by Application for 2009, 2019, and 2025
GERMANY
Table 64: Zinc-Air Batteries Market in Germany: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Type for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 65: German Zinc-Air Batteries Historic Market Analysis in
US$ Thousand by Type: 2009-2017
Table 66: German Zinc-Air Batteries Market Share Breakdown by
Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 67: Zinc-Air Batteries Market in Germany: Annual Sales
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Application for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 68: German Zinc-Air Batteries Market in Retrospect in US$
Thousand by Application: 2009-2017
Table 69: Zinc-Air Batteries Market Share Distribution in
Germany by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
ITALY
Table 70: Italian Zinc-Air Batteries Market Growth Prospects in
US$ Thousand by Type for the Period 2018-2025
Table 71: Zinc-Air Batteries Historic Market Analysis in Italy
in US$ Thousand by Type: 2009-2017
Table 72: Italian Zinc-Air Batteries Market by Type: Percentage
Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 73: Italian Demand for Zinc-Air Batteries in US$ Thousand
by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 74: Zinc-Air Batteries Market Review in Italy in US$
Thousand by Application: 2009-2017
Table 75: Italian Zinc-Air Batteries Market Share Breakdown by
Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
UNITED KINGDOM
Table 76: United Kingdom Market for Zinc-Air Batteries: Annual
Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Type for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 77: Zinc-Air Batteries Market in the United Kingdom:
Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Thousand by Type for the Period
2009-2017
Table 78: United Kingdom Zinc-Air Batteries Market Share
Analysis by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 79: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for
Zinc-Air Batteries in US$ Thousand by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 80: United Kingdom Zinc-Air Batteries Market in US$
Thousand by Application: 2009-2017
Table 81: Zinc-Air Batteries Market Share Shift in the United
Kingdom by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
SPAIN
Table 82: Spanish Zinc-Air Batteries Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Type: 2018 to 2025
Table 83: Spanish Zinc-Air Batteries Historic Market Review by
Type in US$ Thousand: 2009-2017
Table 84: Zinc-Air Batteries Market in Spain: Percentage Share
Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 85: Spanish Zinc-Air Batteries Market Quantitative Demand
Analysis in US$ Thousand by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 86: Zinc-Air Batteries Market in Spain: Summarization of
Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Thousand by Application for
2009-2017
Table 87: Spanish Zinc-Air Batteries Market Share Analysis by
Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
RUSSIA
Table 88: Russian Zinc-Air Batteries Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Thousand by Type: 2018 to 2025
Table 89: Zinc-Air Batteries Market in Russia by Type: A
Historic Review in US$ Thousand for 2009-2017
Table 90: Russian Zinc-Air Batteries Market Share Breakdown by
Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 91: Russian Zinc-Air Batteries Latent Demand Forecasts in
US$ Thousand by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 92: Zinc-Air Batteries Historic Demand Patterns in Russia
by Application in US$ Thousand for 2009-2017
Table 93: Zinc-Air Batteries Market Share Breakdown in Russia
by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
REST OF EUROPE
Table 94: Rest of Europe Zinc-Air Batteries Market Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Type: 2018-2025
Table 95: Zinc-Air Batteries Market in Rest of Europe in US$
Thousand by Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017
Table 96: Rest of Europe Zinc-Air Batteries Market Share
Breakdown by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 97: Rest of Europe Zinc-Air Batteries Addressable Market
Opportunity in US$ Thousand by Application: 2018-2025
Table 98: Zinc-Air Batteries Market in Rest of Europe:
Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Thousand by Application
for the Period 2009-2017
Table 99: Rest of Europe Zinc-Air Batteries Market Share
Analysis by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 100: Asia-Pacific Zinc-Air Batteries Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 101: Zinc-Air Batteries Market in Asia-Pacific: Historic
Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by Region/Country for the
Period 2009-2017
Table 102: Asia-Pacific Zinc-Air Batteries Market Share
Analysis by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 103: Zinc-Air Batteries Market in Asia-Pacific by Type:
Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand for the Period
2018-2025
Table 104: Asia-Pacific Zinc-Air Batteries Historic Market
Scenario in US$ Thousand by Type: 2009-2017
Table 105: Asia-Pacific Zinc-Air Batteries Market Share
Analysis by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 106: Zinc-Air Batteries Quantitative Demand Analysis in
Asia-Pacific in US$ Thousand by Application: 2018-2025
Table 107: Asia-Pacific Zinc-Air Batteries Historic Market
Review in US$ Thousand by Application: 2009-2017
Table 108: Asia-Pacific Zinc-Air Batteries Market Share
Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by Application for 2009, 2019,
and 2025
AUSTRALIA
Table 109: Zinc-Air Batteries Market in Australia: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Type for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 110: Australian Zinc-Air Batteries Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Thousand by Type: 2009-2017
Table 111: Australian Zinc-Air Batteries Market Share Breakdown
by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 112: Zinc-Air Batteries Market in Australia: Annual Sales
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Application for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 113: Australian Zinc-Air Batteries Market in Retrospect
in US$ Thousand by Application: 2009-2017
Table 114: Zinc-Air Batteries Market Share Distribution in
Australia by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
INDIA
Table 115: Indian Zinc-Air Batteries Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Type: 2018 to 2025
Table 116: Indian Zinc-Air Batteries Historic Market Review by
Type in US$ Thousand: 2009-2017
Table 117: Zinc-Air Batteries Market in India: Percentage Share
Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 118: Indian Zinc-Air Batteries Market Quantitative Demand
Analysis in US$ Thousand by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 119: Zinc-Air Batteries Market in India: Summarization of
Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Thousand by Application for
2009-2017
Table 120: Indian Zinc-Air Batteries Market Share Analysis by
Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
SOUTH KOREA
Table 121: Zinc-Air Batteries Market in South Korea: Recent
Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Type for
the Period 2018-2025
Table 122: South Korean Zinc-Air Batteries Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Thousand by Type: 2009-2017
Table 123: Zinc-Air Batteries Market Share Distribution in
South Korea by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 124: Zinc-Air Batteries Market in South Korea: Recent
Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by
Application for the Period 2018-2025
Table 125: South Korean Zinc-Air Batteries Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Thousand by Application: 2009-2017
Table 126: Zinc-Air Batteries Market Share Distribution in
South Korea by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 127: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Zinc-Air Batteries:
Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Type
for the Period 2018-2025
Table 128: Zinc-Air Batteries Market in Rest of Asia-Pacific:
Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Thousand by Type for the Period
2009-2017
Table 129: Rest of Asia-Pacific Zinc-Air Batteries Market Share
Analysis by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 130: Rest of Asia-Pacific Demand Estimates and Forecasts
for Zinc-Air Batteries in US$ Thousand by Application: 2018 to
2025
Table 131: Rest of Asia-Pacific Zinc-Air Batteries Market in
US$ Thousand by Application: 2009-2017
Table 132: Zinc-Air Batteries Market Share Shift in Rest of
Asia-Pacific by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
LATIN AMERICA
Table 133: Latin American Zinc-Air Batteries Market Trends by
Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2018-2025
Table 134: Zinc-Air Batteries Market in Latin America in US$
Thousand by Region/Country: A Historic Perspective for the
Period 2009-2017
Table 135: Latin American Zinc-Air Batteries Market Percentage
Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 136: Latin American Zinc-Air Batteries Market Growth
Prospects in US$ Thousand by Type for the Period 2018-2025
Table 137: Zinc-Air Batteries Historic Market Analysis in Latin
America in US$ Thousand by Type: 2009-2017
Table 138: Latin American Zinc-Air Batteries Market by Type:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 139: Latin American Demand for Zinc-Air Batteries in US$
Thousand by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 140: Zinc-Air Batteries Market Review in Latin America in
US$ Thousand by Application: 2009-2017
Table 141: Latin American Zinc-Air Batteries Market Share
Breakdown by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
ARGENTINA
Table 142: Argentinean Zinc-Air Batteries Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Type: 2018-2025
Table 143: Zinc-Air Batteries Market in Argentina in US$
Thousand by Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017
Table 144: Argentinean Zinc-Air Batteries Market Share
Breakdown by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 145: Argentinean Zinc-Air Batteries Addressable Market
Opportunity in US$ Thousand by Application: 2018-2025
Table 146: Zinc-Air Batteries Market in Argentina:
Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Thousand by Application
for the Period 2009-2017
Table 147: Argentinean Zinc-Air Batteries Market Share Analysis
by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
BRAZIL
Table 148: Zinc-Air Batteries Market in Brazil by Type:
Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand for the Period
2018-2025
Table 149: Brazilian Zinc-Air Batteries Historic Market
Scenario in US$ Thousand by Type: 2009-2017
Table 150: Brazilian Zinc-Air Batteries Market Share Analysis
by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 151: Zinc-Air Batteries Quantitative Demand Analysis in
Brazil in US$ Thousand by Application: 2018-2025
Table 152: Brazilian Zinc-Air Batteries Historic Market Review
in US$ Thousand by Application: 2009-2017
Table 153: Brazilian Zinc-Air Batteries Market Share Analysis:
A 17-Year Perspective by Application for 2009, 2019, and 2025
MEXICO
Table 154: Zinc-Air Batteries Market in Mexico: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Type for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 155: Mexican Zinc-Air Batteries Historic Market Analysis
in US$ Thousand by Type: 2009-2017
Table 156: Mexican Zinc-Air Batteries Market Share Breakdown by
Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 157: Zinc-Air Batteries Market in Mexico: Annual Sales
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Application for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 158: Mexican Zinc-Air Batteries Market in Retrospect in
US$ Thousand by Application: 2009-2017
Table 159: Zinc-Air Batteries Market Share Distribution in
Mexico by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
REST OF LATIN AMERICA
Table 160: Rest of Latin America Zinc-Air Batteries Market
Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Type: 2018 to 2025
Table 161: Zinc-Air Batteries Market in Rest of Latin America
by Type: A Historic Review in US$ Thousand for 2009-2017
Table 162: Rest of Latin America Zinc-Air Batteries Market
Share Breakdown by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 163: Rest of Latin America Zinc-Air Batteries Latent
Demand Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 164: Zinc-Air Batteries Historic Demand Patterns in Rest
of Latin America by Application in US$ Thousand for 2009-2017
Table 165: Zinc-Air Batteries Market Share Breakdown in Rest of
Latin America by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
MIDDLE EAST
Table 166: The Middle East Zinc-Air Batteries Market Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 167: Zinc-Air Batteries Market in the Middle East by
Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2009-2017
Table 168: The Middle East Zinc-Air Batteries Market Share
Breakdown by Region/Country: 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 169: The Middle East Zinc-Air Batteries Market Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Type: 2018 to 2025
Table 170: The Middle East Zinc-Air Batteries Historic Market
by Type in US$ Thousand: 2009-2017
Table 171: Zinc-Air Batteries Market in the Middle East:
Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2009, 2019,
and 2025
Table 172: The Middle East Zinc-Air Batteries Market
Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Thousand by Application:
2018 to 2025
Table 173: Zinc-Air Batteries Market in the Middle East:
Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Thousand by
Application for 2009-2017
Table 174: The Middle East Zinc-Air Batteries Market Share
Analysis by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
IRAN
Table 175: Iranian Market for Zinc-Air Batteries: Annual Sales
Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Type for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 176: Zinc-Air Batteries Market in Iran: Historic Sales
Analysis in US$ Thousand by Type for the Period 2009-2017
Table 177: Iranian Zinc-Air Batteries Market Share Analysis by
Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 178: Iranian Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Zinc-Air
Batteries in US$ Thousand by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 179: Iranian Zinc-Air Batteries Market in US$ Thousand by
Application: 2009-2017
Table 180: Zinc-Air Batteries Market Share Shift in Iran by
Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
ISRAEL
Table 181: Israeli Zinc-Air Batteries Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Type: 2018-2025
Table 182: Zinc-Air Batteries Market in Israel in US$ Thousand
by Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017
Table 183: Israeli Zinc-Air Batteries Market Share Breakdown by
Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 184: Israeli Zinc-Air Batteries Addressable Market
Opportunity in US$ Thousand by Application: 2018-2025
Table 185: Zinc-Air Batteries Market in Israel: Summarization
of Historic Demand in US$ Thousand by Application for the
Period 2009-2017
Table 186: Israeli Zinc-Air Batteries Market Share Analysis by
Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
SAUDI ARABIA
Table 187: Saudi Arabian Zinc-Air Batteries Market Growth
Prospects in US$ Thousand by Type for the Period 2018-2025
Table 188: Zinc-Air Batteries Historic Market Analysis in Saudi
Arabia in US$ Thousand by Type: 2009-2017
Table 189: Saudi Arabian Zinc-Air Batteries Market by Type:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 190: Saudi Arabian Demand for Zinc-Air Batteries in US$
Thousand by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 191: Zinc-Air Batteries Market Review in Saudi Arabia in
US$ Thousand by Application: 2009-2017
Table 192: Saudi Arabian Zinc-Air Batteries Market Share
Breakdown by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
Table 193: Zinc-Air Batteries Market in the United Arab
Emirates: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$
Thousand by Type for the Period 2018-2025
Table 194: United Arab Emirates Zinc-Air Batteries Historic
Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by Type: 2009-2017
Table 195: Zinc-Air Batteries Market Share Distribution in
United Arab Emirates by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 196: Zinc-Air Batteries Market in the United Arab
Emirates: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$
Thousand by Application for the Period 2018-2025
Table 197: United Arab Emirates Zinc-Air Batteries Historic
Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by Application: 2009-2017
Table 198: Zinc-Air Batteries Market Share Distribution in
United Arab Emirates by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
REST OF MIDDLE EAST
Table 199: Zinc-Air Batteries Market in Rest of Middle East:
Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by
Type for the Period 2018-2025
Table 200: Rest of Middle East Zinc-Air Batteries Historic
Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by Type: 2009-2017
Table 201: Rest of Middle East Zinc-Air Batteries Market Share
Breakdown by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 202: Zinc-Air Batteries Market in Rest of Middle East:
Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by
Application for the Period 2018-2025
Table 203: Rest of Middle East Zinc-Air Batteries Market in
Retrospect in US$ Thousand by Application: 2009-2017
Table 204: Zinc-Air Batteries Market Share Distribution in Rest
of Middle East by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
AFRICA
Table 205: African Zinc-Air Batteries Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Thousand by Type: 2018 to 2025
Table 206: Zinc-Air Batteries Market in Africa by Type: A
Historic Review in US$ Thousand for 2009-2017
Table 207: African Zinc-Air Batteries Market Share Breakdown by
Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 208: African Zinc-Air Batteries Latent Demand Forecasts
in US$ Thousand by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 209: Zinc-Air Batteries Historic Demand Patterns in
Africa by Application in US$ Thousand for 2009-2017
Table 210: Zinc-Air Batteries Market Share Breakdown in Africa
by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
IV. COMPETITION
BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC.
ENERGIZER HOLDINGS
PANASONIC ENERGY EUROPE NV
DURACELL INC.
GP BATTERIES INTERNATIONAL
RENATA SA
SONY ELECTRONICS
SPECTRUM BRANDS HOLDINGS, INC.
VARTA MICROBATTERY GMBH
V. CURATED RESEARCH
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05818069/?utm_source=GNW
About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.
__________________________
Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001
EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.