There were 725 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 166,517 in the last 365 days.

Global Airport Handling Services Industry

Airport Handling Services market worldwide is projected to grow by US$48. 9 Billion, driven by a compounded growth of 4. 8%. GSHS, one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, displays the potential to grow at over 5.

/EIN News/ -- New York, Oct. 10, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Airport Handling Services Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05818072/?utm_source=GNW
1%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$125.7 Billion by the year 2025, GSHS will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.

- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 3.7% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$1.7 Billion to the region’s size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$1.4 Billion worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, GSHS will reach a market size of US$7 Billion by the close of the analysis period. As the world’s second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 7.6% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$14.3 Billion in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.

- Competitors identified in this market include among others, BBA Aviation Plc; Çelebi Aviation Holding Inc.; Dnata; Swissport International Ltd.; TAV Airports Holding Co.


Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05818072/?utm_source=GNW

I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE

II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Global Competitor Market Shares
Airport Handling Services Competitor Market Share Scenario
Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2028
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: Airport Handling Services Global Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 2: Airport Handling Services Global Retrospective Market
Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017
Table 3: Airport Handling Services Market Share Shift across
Key Geographies Worldwide: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 4: GSHS (Product) World Market by Region/Country in US$
Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 5: GSHS (Product) Historic Market Analysis by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017
Table 6: GSHS (Product) Market Share Breakdown of Worldwide
Sales by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 7: CHS (Product) Potential Growth Markets Worldwide in
US$ Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 8: CHS (Product) Historic Market Perspective by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017
Table 9: CHS (Product) Market Sales Breakdown by Region/Country
in Percentage: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

III. MARKET ANALYSIS

GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Market Facts & Figures
US Airport Handling Services Market Share (in %) by Company:
2019 & 2025
Table 10: United States Airport Handling Services Market
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Product: 2018 to
2025
Table 11: Airport Handling Services Market in the United States
by Product: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017
Table 12: United States Airport Handling Services Market Share
Breakdown by Product: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
CANADA
Table 13: Canadian Airport Handling Services Market Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Million by Product: 2018 to 2025
Table 14: Canadian Airport Handling Services Historic Market
Review by Product in US$ Million: 2009-2017
Table 15: Airport Handling Services Market in Canada:
Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Product for 2009, 2019,
and 2025
JAPAN
Table 16: Japanese Market for Airport Handling Services: Annual
Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Product for
the Period 2018-2025
Table 17: Airport Handling Services Market in Japan: Historic
Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Product for the Period
2009-2017
Table 18: Japanese Airport Handling Services Market Share
Analysis by Product: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
CHINA
Table 19: Chinese Airport Handling Services Market Growth
Prospects in US$ Million by Product for the Period 2018-2025
Table 20: Airport Handling Services Historic Market Analysis in
China in US$ Million by Product: 2009-2017
Table 21: Chinese Airport Handling Services Market by Product:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025
EUROPE
Market Facts & Figures
European Airport Handling Services Market: Competitor Market
Share Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025
Table 22: European Airport Handling Services Market Demand
Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 23: Airport Handling Services Market in Europe: A
Historic Market Perspective in US$ Million by Region/Country
for the Period 2009-2017
Table 24: European Airport Handling Services Market Share Shift
by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 25: European Airport Handling Services Market Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Million by Product: 2018-2025
Table 26: Airport Handling Services Market in Europe in US$
Million by Product: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017
Table 27: European Airport Handling Services Market Share
Breakdown by Product: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
FRANCE
Table 28: Airport Handling Services Market in France by
Product: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 29: French Airport Handling Services Historic Market
Scenario in US$ Million by Product: 2009-2017
Table 30: French Airport Handling Services Market Share
Analysis by Product: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
GERMANY
Table 31: Airport Handling Services Market in Germany: Recent
Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Product for
the Period 2018-2025
Table 32: German Airport Handling Services Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Million by Product: 2009-2017
Table 33: German Airport Handling Services Market Share
Breakdown by Product: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
ITALY
Table 34: Italian Airport Handling Services Market Growth
Prospects in US$ Million by Product for the Period 2018-2025
Table 35: Airport Handling Services Historic Market Analysis in
Italy in US$ Million by Product: 2009-2017
Table 36: Italian Airport Handling Services Market by Product:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025
UNITED KINGDOM
Table 37: United Kingdom Market for Airport Handling Services:
Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by
Product for the Period 2018-2025
Table 38: Airport Handling Services Market in the United
Kingdom: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Product for
the Period 2009-2017
Table 39: United Kingdom Airport Handling Services Market Share
Analysis by Product: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
SPAIN
Table 40: Spanish Airport Handling Services Market Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Million by Product: 2018 to 2025
Table 41: Spanish Airport Handling Services Historic Market
Review by Product in US$ Million: 2009-2017
Table 42: Airport Handling Services Market in Spain: Percentage
Share Breakdown of Sales by Product for 2009, 2019, and 2025
RUSSIA
Table 43: Russian Airport Handling Services Market Estimates
and Projections in US$ Million by Product: 2018 to 2025
Table 44: Airport Handling Services Market in Russia by
Product: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017
Table 45: Russian Airport Handling Services Market Share
Breakdown by Product: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
REST OF EUROPE
Table 46: Rest of Europe Airport Handling Services Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Product: 2018-2025
Table 47: Airport Handling Services Market in Rest of Europe in
US$ Million by Product: A Historic Review for the Period
2009-2017
Table 48: Rest of Europe Airport Handling Services Market Share
Breakdown by Product: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 49: Asia-Pacific Airport Handling Services Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country:
2018-2025
Table 50: Airport Handling Services Market in Asia-Pacific:
Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country for
the Period 2009-2017
Table 51: Asia-Pacific Airport Handling Services Market Share
Analysis by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 52: Airport Handling Services Market in Asia-Pacific by
Product: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 53: Asia-Pacific Airport Handling Services Historic
Market Scenario in US$ Million by Product: 2009-2017
Table 54: Asia-Pacific Airport Handling Services Market Share
Analysis by Product: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
AUSTRALIA
Table 55: Airport Handling Services Market in Australia: Recent
Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Product for
the Period 2018-2025
Table 56: Australian Airport Handling Services Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Million by Product: 2009-2017
Table 57: Australian Airport Handling Services Market Share
Breakdown by Product: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
INDIA
Table 58: Indian Airport Handling Services Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Product: 2018 to 2025
Table 59: Indian Airport Handling Services Historic Market
Review by Product in US$ Million: 2009-2017
Table 60: Airport Handling Services Market in India: Percentage
Share Breakdown of Sales by Product for 2009, 2019, and 2025
SOUTH KOREA
Table 61: Airport Handling Services Market in South Korea:
Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by
Product for the Period 2018-2025
Table 62: South Korean Airport Handling Services Historic
Market Analysis in US$ Million by Product: 2009-2017
Table 63: Airport Handling Services Market Share Distribution
in South Korea by Product: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 64: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Airport Handling
Services: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million
by Product for the Period 2018-2025
Table 65: Airport Handling Services Market in Rest of
Asia-Pacific: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Product
for the Period 2009-2017
Table 66: Rest of Asia-Pacific Airport Handling Services Market
Share Analysis by Product: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
LATIN AMERICA
Table 67: Latin American Airport Handling Services Market
Trends by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018-2025
Table 68: Airport Handling Services Market in Latin America in
US$ Million by Region/Country: A Historic Perspective for the
Period 2009-2017
Table 69: Latin American Airport Handling Services Market
Percentage Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2009, 2019,
and 2025
Table 70: Latin American Airport Handling Services Market
Growth Prospects in US$ Million by Product for the Period
2018-2025
Table 71: Airport Handling Services Historic Market Analysis in
Latin America in US$ Million by Product: 2009-2017
Table 72: Latin American Airport Handling Services Market by
Product: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025
ARGENTINA
Table 73: Argentinean Airport Handling Services Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Product: 2018-2025
Table 74: Airport Handling Services Market in Argentina in US$
Million by Product: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017
Table 75: Argentinean Airport Handling Services Market Share
Breakdown by Product: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
BRAZIL
Table 76: Airport Handling Services Market in Brazil by
Product: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 77: Brazilian Airport Handling Services Historic Market
Scenario in US$ Million by Product: 2009-2017
Table 78: Brazilian Airport Handling Services Market Share
Analysis by Product: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
MEXICO
Table 79: Airport Handling Services Market in Mexico: Recent
Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Product for
the Period 2018-2025
Table 80: Mexican Airport Handling Services Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Million by Product: 2009-2017
Table 81: Mexican Airport Handling Services Market Share
Breakdown by Product: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
REST OF LATIN AMERICA
Table 82: Rest of Latin America Airport Handling Services
Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Product:
2018 to 2025
Table 83: Airport Handling Services Market in Rest of Latin
America by Product: A Historic Review in US$ Million for
2009-2017
Table 84: Rest of Latin America Airport Handling Services
Market Share Breakdown by Product: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
MIDDLE EAST
Table 85: The Middle East Airport Handling Services Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country:
2018-2025
Table 86: Airport Handling Services Market in the Middle East
by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009-2017
Table 87: The Middle East Airport Handling Services Market
Share Breakdown by Region/Country: 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 88: The Middle East Airport Handling Services Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Product: 2018 to 2025
Table 89: The Middle East Airport Handling Services Historic
Market by Product in US$ Million: 2009-2017
Table 90: Airport Handling Services Market in the Middle East:
Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Product for 2009, 2019,
and 2025
IRAN
Table 91: Iranian Market for Airport Handling Services: Annual
Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Product for
the Period 2018-2025
Table 92: Airport Handling Services Market in Iran: Historic
Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Product for the Period
2009-2017
Table 93: Iranian Airport Handling Services Market Share
Analysis by Product: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
ISRAEL
Table 94: Israeli Airport Handling Services Market Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Million by Product: 2018-2025
Table 95: Airport Handling Services Market in Israel in US$
Million by Product: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017
Table 96: Israeli Airport Handling Services Market Share
Breakdown by Product: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
SAUDI ARABIA
Table 97: Saudi Arabian Airport Handling Services Market Growth
Prospects in US$ Million by Product for the Period 2018-2025
Table 98: Airport Handling Services Historic Market Analysis in
Saudi Arabia in US$ Million by Product: 2009-2017
Table 99: Saudi Arabian Airport Handling Services Market by
Product: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025
UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
Table 100: Airport Handling Services Market in the United Arab
Emirates: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$
Million by Product for the Period 2018-2025
Table 101: United Arab Emirates Airport Handling Services
Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Product: 2009-2017
Table 102: Airport Handling Services Market Share Distribution
in United Arab Emirates by Product: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
REST OF MIDDLE EAST
Table 103: Airport Handling Services Market in Rest of Middle
East: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million
by Product for the Period 2018-2025
Table 104: Rest of Middle East Airport Handling Services
Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Product: 2009-2017
Table 105: Rest of Middle East Airport Handling Services Market
Share Breakdown by Product: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
AFRICA
Table 106: African Airport Handling Services Market Estimates
and Projections in US$ Million by Product: 2018 to 2025
Table 107: Airport Handling Services Market in Africa by
Product: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017
Table 108: African Airport Handling Services Market Share
Breakdown by Product: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

IV. COMPETITION

BBA AVIATION PLC
ÇELEBI AVIATION HOLDING INC.
DNATA
SWISSPORT INTERNATIONAL LTD.
TAV AIRPORTS HOLDING CO.

V. CURATED RESEARCH
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05818072/?utm_source=GNW

About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.

__________________________

Clare: clare@reportlinker.com
US: (339)-368-6001
Intl: +1 339-368-6001
Distribution channels: Media, Advertising & PR


EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.