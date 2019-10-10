Global Airport Handling Services Industry
Airport Handling Services market worldwide is projected to grow by US$48. 9 Billion, driven by a compounded growth of 4. 8%. GSHS, one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, displays the potential to grow at over 5.
/EIN News/ -- New York, Oct. 10, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Airport Handling Services Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05818072/?utm_source=GNW
1%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$125.7 Billion by the year 2025, GSHS will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.
- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 3.7% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$1.7 Billion to the region’s size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$1.4 Billion worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, GSHS will reach a market size of US$7 Billion by the close of the analysis period. As the world’s second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 7.6% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$14.3 Billion in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.
- Competitors identified in this market include among others, BBA Aviation Plc; Çelebi Aviation Holding Inc.; Dnata; Swissport International Ltd.; TAV Airports Holding Co.
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05818072/?utm_source=GNW
I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Global Competitor Market Shares
Airport Handling Services Competitor Market Share Scenario
Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2028
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: Airport Handling Services Global Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 2: Airport Handling Services Global Retrospective Market
Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017
Table 3: Airport Handling Services Market Share Shift across
Key Geographies Worldwide: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 4: GSHS (Product) World Market by Region/Country in US$
Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 5: GSHS (Product) Historic Market Analysis by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017
Table 6: GSHS (Product) Market Share Breakdown of Worldwide
Sales by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 7: CHS (Product) Potential Growth Markets Worldwide in
US$ Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 8: CHS (Product) Historic Market Perspective by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017
Table 9: CHS (Product) Market Sales Breakdown by Region/Country
in Percentage: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Market Facts & Figures
US Airport Handling Services Market Share (in %) by Company:
2019 & 2025
Table 10: United States Airport Handling Services Market
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Product: 2018 to
2025
Table 11: Airport Handling Services Market in the United States
by Product: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017
Table 12: United States Airport Handling Services Market Share
Breakdown by Product: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
CANADA
Table 13: Canadian Airport Handling Services Market Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Million by Product: 2018 to 2025
Table 14: Canadian Airport Handling Services Historic Market
Review by Product in US$ Million: 2009-2017
Table 15: Airport Handling Services Market in Canada:
Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Product for 2009, 2019,
and 2025
JAPAN
Table 16: Japanese Market for Airport Handling Services: Annual
Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Product for
the Period 2018-2025
Table 17: Airport Handling Services Market in Japan: Historic
Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Product for the Period
2009-2017
Table 18: Japanese Airport Handling Services Market Share
Analysis by Product: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
CHINA
Table 19: Chinese Airport Handling Services Market Growth
Prospects in US$ Million by Product for the Period 2018-2025
Table 20: Airport Handling Services Historic Market Analysis in
China in US$ Million by Product: 2009-2017
Table 21: Chinese Airport Handling Services Market by Product:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025
EUROPE
Market Facts & Figures
European Airport Handling Services Market: Competitor Market
Share Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025
Table 22: European Airport Handling Services Market Demand
Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 23: Airport Handling Services Market in Europe: A
Historic Market Perspective in US$ Million by Region/Country
for the Period 2009-2017
Table 24: European Airport Handling Services Market Share Shift
by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 25: European Airport Handling Services Market Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Million by Product: 2018-2025
Table 26: Airport Handling Services Market in Europe in US$
Million by Product: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017
Table 27: European Airport Handling Services Market Share
Breakdown by Product: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
FRANCE
Table 28: Airport Handling Services Market in France by
Product: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 29: French Airport Handling Services Historic Market
Scenario in US$ Million by Product: 2009-2017
Table 30: French Airport Handling Services Market Share
Analysis by Product: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
GERMANY
Table 31: Airport Handling Services Market in Germany: Recent
Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Product for
the Period 2018-2025
Table 32: German Airport Handling Services Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Million by Product: 2009-2017
Table 33: German Airport Handling Services Market Share
Breakdown by Product: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
ITALY
Table 34: Italian Airport Handling Services Market Growth
Prospects in US$ Million by Product for the Period 2018-2025
Table 35: Airport Handling Services Historic Market Analysis in
Italy in US$ Million by Product: 2009-2017
Table 36: Italian Airport Handling Services Market by Product:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025
UNITED KINGDOM
Table 37: United Kingdom Market for Airport Handling Services:
Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by
Product for the Period 2018-2025
Table 38: Airport Handling Services Market in the United
Kingdom: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Product for
the Period 2009-2017
Table 39: United Kingdom Airport Handling Services Market Share
Analysis by Product: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
SPAIN
Table 40: Spanish Airport Handling Services Market Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Million by Product: 2018 to 2025
Table 41: Spanish Airport Handling Services Historic Market
Review by Product in US$ Million: 2009-2017
Table 42: Airport Handling Services Market in Spain: Percentage
Share Breakdown of Sales by Product for 2009, 2019, and 2025
RUSSIA
Table 43: Russian Airport Handling Services Market Estimates
and Projections in US$ Million by Product: 2018 to 2025
Table 44: Airport Handling Services Market in Russia by
Product: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017
Table 45: Russian Airport Handling Services Market Share
Breakdown by Product: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
REST OF EUROPE
Table 46: Rest of Europe Airport Handling Services Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Product: 2018-2025
Table 47: Airport Handling Services Market in Rest of Europe in
US$ Million by Product: A Historic Review for the Period
2009-2017
Table 48: Rest of Europe Airport Handling Services Market Share
Breakdown by Product: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 49: Asia-Pacific Airport Handling Services Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country:
2018-2025
Table 50: Airport Handling Services Market in Asia-Pacific:
Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country for
the Period 2009-2017
Table 51: Asia-Pacific Airport Handling Services Market Share
Analysis by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 52: Airport Handling Services Market in Asia-Pacific by
Product: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 53: Asia-Pacific Airport Handling Services Historic
Market Scenario in US$ Million by Product: 2009-2017
Table 54: Asia-Pacific Airport Handling Services Market Share
Analysis by Product: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
AUSTRALIA
Table 55: Airport Handling Services Market in Australia: Recent
Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Product for
the Period 2018-2025
Table 56: Australian Airport Handling Services Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Million by Product: 2009-2017
Table 57: Australian Airport Handling Services Market Share
Breakdown by Product: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
INDIA
Table 58: Indian Airport Handling Services Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Product: 2018 to 2025
Table 59: Indian Airport Handling Services Historic Market
Review by Product in US$ Million: 2009-2017
Table 60: Airport Handling Services Market in India: Percentage
Share Breakdown of Sales by Product for 2009, 2019, and 2025
SOUTH KOREA
Table 61: Airport Handling Services Market in South Korea:
Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by
Product for the Period 2018-2025
Table 62: South Korean Airport Handling Services Historic
Market Analysis in US$ Million by Product: 2009-2017
Table 63: Airport Handling Services Market Share Distribution
in South Korea by Product: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 64: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Airport Handling
Services: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million
by Product for the Period 2018-2025
Table 65: Airport Handling Services Market in Rest of
Asia-Pacific: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Product
for the Period 2009-2017
Table 66: Rest of Asia-Pacific Airport Handling Services Market
Share Analysis by Product: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
LATIN AMERICA
Table 67: Latin American Airport Handling Services Market
Trends by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018-2025
Table 68: Airport Handling Services Market in Latin America in
US$ Million by Region/Country: A Historic Perspective for the
Period 2009-2017
Table 69: Latin American Airport Handling Services Market
Percentage Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2009, 2019,
and 2025
Table 70: Latin American Airport Handling Services Market
Growth Prospects in US$ Million by Product for the Period
2018-2025
Table 71: Airport Handling Services Historic Market Analysis in
Latin America in US$ Million by Product: 2009-2017
Table 72: Latin American Airport Handling Services Market by
Product: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025
ARGENTINA
Table 73: Argentinean Airport Handling Services Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Product: 2018-2025
Table 74: Airport Handling Services Market in Argentina in US$
Million by Product: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017
Table 75: Argentinean Airport Handling Services Market Share
Breakdown by Product: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
BRAZIL
Table 76: Airport Handling Services Market in Brazil by
Product: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 77: Brazilian Airport Handling Services Historic Market
Scenario in US$ Million by Product: 2009-2017
Table 78: Brazilian Airport Handling Services Market Share
Analysis by Product: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
MEXICO
Table 79: Airport Handling Services Market in Mexico: Recent
Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Product for
the Period 2018-2025
Table 80: Mexican Airport Handling Services Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Million by Product: 2009-2017
Table 81: Mexican Airport Handling Services Market Share
Breakdown by Product: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
REST OF LATIN AMERICA
Table 82: Rest of Latin America Airport Handling Services
Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Product:
2018 to 2025
Table 83: Airport Handling Services Market in Rest of Latin
America by Product: A Historic Review in US$ Million for
2009-2017
Table 84: Rest of Latin America Airport Handling Services
Market Share Breakdown by Product: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
MIDDLE EAST
Table 85: The Middle East Airport Handling Services Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country:
2018-2025
Table 86: Airport Handling Services Market in the Middle East
by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009-2017
Table 87: The Middle East Airport Handling Services Market
Share Breakdown by Region/Country: 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 88: The Middle East Airport Handling Services Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Product: 2018 to 2025
Table 89: The Middle East Airport Handling Services Historic
Market by Product in US$ Million: 2009-2017
Table 90: Airport Handling Services Market in the Middle East:
Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Product for 2009, 2019,
and 2025
IRAN
Table 91: Iranian Market for Airport Handling Services: Annual
Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Product for
the Period 2018-2025
Table 92: Airport Handling Services Market in Iran: Historic
Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Product for the Period
2009-2017
Table 93: Iranian Airport Handling Services Market Share
Analysis by Product: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
ISRAEL
Table 94: Israeli Airport Handling Services Market Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Million by Product: 2018-2025
Table 95: Airport Handling Services Market in Israel in US$
Million by Product: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017
Table 96: Israeli Airport Handling Services Market Share
Breakdown by Product: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
SAUDI ARABIA
Table 97: Saudi Arabian Airport Handling Services Market Growth
Prospects in US$ Million by Product for the Period 2018-2025
Table 98: Airport Handling Services Historic Market Analysis in
Saudi Arabia in US$ Million by Product: 2009-2017
Table 99: Saudi Arabian Airport Handling Services Market by
Product: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025
UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
Table 100: Airport Handling Services Market in the United Arab
Emirates: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$
Million by Product for the Period 2018-2025
Table 101: United Arab Emirates Airport Handling Services
Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Product: 2009-2017
Table 102: Airport Handling Services Market Share Distribution
in United Arab Emirates by Product: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
REST OF MIDDLE EAST
Table 103: Airport Handling Services Market in Rest of Middle
East: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million
by Product for the Period 2018-2025
Table 104: Rest of Middle East Airport Handling Services
Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Product: 2009-2017
Table 105: Rest of Middle East Airport Handling Services Market
Share Breakdown by Product: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
AFRICA
Table 106: African Airport Handling Services Market Estimates
and Projections in US$ Million by Product: 2018 to 2025
Table 107: Airport Handling Services Market in Africa by
Product: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017
Table 108: African Airport Handling Services Market Share
Breakdown by Product: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
IV. COMPETITION
BBA AVIATION PLC
ÇELEBI AVIATION HOLDING INC.
DNATA
SWISSPORT INTERNATIONAL LTD.
TAV AIRPORTS HOLDING CO.
V. CURATED RESEARCH
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05818072/?utm_source=GNW
About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.
__________________________
Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001
EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.