Global Airport Handling Services Industry

Airport Handling Services market worldwide is projected to grow by US$48. 9 Billion, driven by a compounded growth of 4. 8%. GSHS, one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, displays the potential to grow at over 5.

1%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$125.7 Billion by the year 2025, GSHS will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.



- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 3.7% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$1.7 Billion to the region’s size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$1.4 Billion worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, GSHS will reach a market size of US$7 Billion by the close of the analysis period. As the world’s second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 7.6% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$14.3 Billion in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.



- Competitors identified in this market include among others, BBA Aviation Plc; Çelebi Aviation Holding Inc.; Dnata; Swissport International Ltd.; TAV Airports Holding Co.





I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Global Competitor Market Shares

Airport Handling Services Competitor Market Share Scenario

Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2028

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: Airport Handling Services Global Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 2: Airport Handling Services Global Retrospective Market

Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017

Table 3: Airport Handling Services Market Share Shift across

Key Geographies Worldwide: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 4: GSHS (Product) World Market by Region/Country in US$

Million: 2018 to 2025

Table 5: GSHS (Product) Historic Market Analysis by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017

Table 6: GSHS (Product) Market Share Breakdown of Worldwide

Sales by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 7: CHS (Product) Potential Growth Markets Worldwide in

US$ Million: 2018 to 2025

Table 8: CHS (Product) Historic Market Perspective by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017

Table 9: CHS (Product) Market Sales Breakdown by Region/Country

in Percentage: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS

UNITED STATES

Market Facts & Figures

US Airport Handling Services Market Share (in %) by Company:

2019 & 2025

Table 10: United States Airport Handling Services Market

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Product: 2018 to

2025

Table 11: Airport Handling Services Market in the United States

by Product: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017

Table 12: United States Airport Handling Services Market Share

Breakdown by Product: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

CANADA

Table 13: Canadian Airport Handling Services Market Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ Million by Product: 2018 to 2025

Table 14: Canadian Airport Handling Services Historic Market

Review by Product in US$ Million: 2009-2017

Table 15: Airport Handling Services Market in Canada:

Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Product for 2009, 2019,

and 2025

JAPAN

Table 16: Japanese Market for Airport Handling Services: Annual

Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Product for

the Period 2018-2025

Table 17: Airport Handling Services Market in Japan: Historic

Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Product for the Period

2009-2017

Table 18: Japanese Airport Handling Services Market Share

Analysis by Product: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

CHINA

Table 19: Chinese Airport Handling Services Market Growth

Prospects in US$ Million by Product for the Period 2018-2025

Table 20: Airport Handling Services Historic Market Analysis in

China in US$ Million by Product: 2009-2017

Table 21: Chinese Airport Handling Services Market by Product:

Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025

EUROPE

Market Facts & Figures

European Airport Handling Services Market: Competitor Market

Share Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025

Table 22: European Airport Handling Services Market Demand

Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 23: Airport Handling Services Market in Europe: A

Historic Market Perspective in US$ Million by Region/Country

for the Period 2009-2017

Table 24: European Airport Handling Services Market Share Shift

by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 25: European Airport Handling Services Market Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ Million by Product: 2018-2025

Table 26: Airport Handling Services Market in Europe in US$

Million by Product: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017

Table 27: European Airport Handling Services Market Share

Breakdown by Product: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

FRANCE

Table 28: Airport Handling Services Market in France by

Product: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 29: French Airport Handling Services Historic Market

Scenario in US$ Million by Product: 2009-2017

Table 30: French Airport Handling Services Market Share

Analysis by Product: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

GERMANY

Table 31: Airport Handling Services Market in Germany: Recent

Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Product for

the Period 2018-2025

Table 32: German Airport Handling Services Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million by Product: 2009-2017

Table 33: German Airport Handling Services Market Share

Breakdown by Product: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

ITALY

Table 34: Italian Airport Handling Services Market Growth

Prospects in US$ Million by Product for the Period 2018-2025

Table 35: Airport Handling Services Historic Market Analysis in

Italy in US$ Million by Product: 2009-2017

Table 36: Italian Airport Handling Services Market by Product:

Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025

UNITED KINGDOM

Table 37: United Kingdom Market for Airport Handling Services:

Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by

Product for the Period 2018-2025

Table 38: Airport Handling Services Market in the United

Kingdom: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Product for

the Period 2009-2017

Table 39: United Kingdom Airport Handling Services Market Share

Analysis by Product: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

SPAIN

Table 40: Spanish Airport Handling Services Market Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ Million by Product: 2018 to 2025

Table 41: Spanish Airport Handling Services Historic Market

Review by Product in US$ Million: 2009-2017

Table 42: Airport Handling Services Market in Spain: Percentage

Share Breakdown of Sales by Product for 2009, 2019, and 2025

RUSSIA

Table 43: Russian Airport Handling Services Market Estimates

and Projections in US$ Million by Product: 2018 to 2025

Table 44: Airport Handling Services Market in Russia by

Product: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017

Table 45: Russian Airport Handling Services Market Share

Breakdown by Product: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

REST OF EUROPE

Table 46: Rest of Europe Airport Handling Services Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Product: 2018-2025

Table 47: Airport Handling Services Market in Rest of Europe in

US$ Million by Product: A Historic Review for the Period

2009-2017

Table 48: Rest of Europe Airport Handling Services Market Share

Breakdown by Product: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 49: Asia-Pacific Airport Handling Services Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country:

2018-2025

Table 50: Airport Handling Services Market in Asia-Pacific:

Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country for

the Period 2009-2017

Table 51: Asia-Pacific Airport Handling Services Market Share

Analysis by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 52: Airport Handling Services Market in Asia-Pacific by

Product: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 53: Asia-Pacific Airport Handling Services Historic

Market Scenario in US$ Million by Product: 2009-2017

Table 54: Asia-Pacific Airport Handling Services Market Share

Analysis by Product: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

AUSTRALIA

Table 55: Airport Handling Services Market in Australia: Recent

Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Product for

the Period 2018-2025

Table 56: Australian Airport Handling Services Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million by Product: 2009-2017

Table 57: Australian Airport Handling Services Market Share

Breakdown by Product: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

INDIA

Table 58: Indian Airport Handling Services Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Product: 2018 to 2025

Table 59: Indian Airport Handling Services Historic Market

Review by Product in US$ Million: 2009-2017

Table 60: Airport Handling Services Market in India: Percentage

Share Breakdown of Sales by Product for 2009, 2019, and 2025

SOUTH KOREA

Table 61: Airport Handling Services Market in South Korea:

Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by

Product for the Period 2018-2025

Table 62: South Korean Airport Handling Services Historic

Market Analysis in US$ Million by Product: 2009-2017

Table 63: Airport Handling Services Market Share Distribution

in South Korea by Product: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 64: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Airport Handling

Services: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million

by Product for the Period 2018-2025

Table 65: Airport Handling Services Market in Rest of

Asia-Pacific: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Product

for the Period 2009-2017

Table 66: Rest of Asia-Pacific Airport Handling Services Market

Share Analysis by Product: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

LATIN AMERICA

Table 67: Latin American Airport Handling Services Market

Trends by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018-2025

Table 68: Airport Handling Services Market in Latin America in

US$ Million by Region/Country: A Historic Perspective for the

Period 2009-2017

Table 69: Latin American Airport Handling Services Market

Percentage Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2009, 2019,

and 2025

Table 70: Latin American Airport Handling Services Market

Growth Prospects in US$ Million by Product for the Period

2018-2025

Table 71: Airport Handling Services Historic Market Analysis in

Latin America in US$ Million by Product: 2009-2017

Table 72: Latin American Airport Handling Services Market by

Product: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025

ARGENTINA

Table 73: Argentinean Airport Handling Services Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Product: 2018-2025

Table 74: Airport Handling Services Market in Argentina in US$

Million by Product: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017

Table 75: Argentinean Airport Handling Services Market Share

Breakdown by Product: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

BRAZIL

Table 76: Airport Handling Services Market in Brazil by

Product: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 77: Brazilian Airport Handling Services Historic Market

Scenario in US$ Million by Product: 2009-2017

Table 78: Brazilian Airport Handling Services Market Share

Analysis by Product: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

MEXICO

Table 79: Airport Handling Services Market in Mexico: Recent

Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Product for

the Period 2018-2025

Table 80: Mexican Airport Handling Services Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million by Product: 2009-2017

Table 81: Mexican Airport Handling Services Market Share

Breakdown by Product: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

REST OF LATIN AMERICA

Table 82: Rest of Latin America Airport Handling Services

Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Product:

2018 to 2025

Table 83: Airport Handling Services Market in Rest of Latin

America by Product: A Historic Review in US$ Million for

2009-2017

Table 84: Rest of Latin America Airport Handling Services

Market Share Breakdown by Product: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

MIDDLE EAST

Table 85: The Middle East Airport Handling Services Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country:

2018-2025

Table 86: Airport Handling Services Market in the Middle East

by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009-2017

Table 87: The Middle East Airport Handling Services Market

Share Breakdown by Region/Country: 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 88: The Middle East Airport Handling Services Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Product: 2018 to 2025

Table 89: The Middle East Airport Handling Services Historic

Market by Product in US$ Million: 2009-2017

Table 90: Airport Handling Services Market in the Middle East:

Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Product for 2009, 2019,

and 2025

IRAN

Table 91: Iranian Market for Airport Handling Services: Annual

Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Product for

the Period 2018-2025

Table 92: Airport Handling Services Market in Iran: Historic

Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Product for the Period

2009-2017

Table 93: Iranian Airport Handling Services Market Share

Analysis by Product: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

ISRAEL

Table 94: Israeli Airport Handling Services Market Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ Million by Product: 2018-2025

Table 95: Airport Handling Services Market in Israel in US$

Million by Product: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017

Table 96: Israeli Airport Handling Services Market Share

Breakdown by Product: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

SAUDI ARABIA

Table 97: Saudi Arabian Airport Handling Services Market Growth

Prospects in US$ Million by Product for the Period 2018-2025

Table 98: Airport Handling Services Historic Market Analysis in

Saudi Arabia in US$ Million by Product: 2009-2017

Table 99: Saudi Arabian Airport Handling Services Market by

Product: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

Table 100: Airport Handling Services Market in the United Arab

Emirates: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$

Million by Product for the Period 2018-2025

Table 101: United Arab Emirates Airport Handling Services

Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Product: 2009-2017

Table 102: Airport Handling Services Market Share Distribution

in United Arab Emirates by Product: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

REST OF MIDDLE EAST

Table 103: Airport Handling Services Market in Rest of Middle

East: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million

by Product for the Period 2018-2025

Table 104: Rest of Middle East Airport Handling Services

Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Product: 2009-2017

Table 105: Rest of Middle East Airport Handling Services Market

Share Breakdown by Product: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

AFRICA

Table 106: African Airport Handling Services Market Estimates

and Projections in US$ Million by Product: 2018 to 2025

Table 107: Airport Handling Services Market in Africa by

Product: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017

Table 108: African Airport Handling Services Market Share

Breakdown by Product: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025



IV. COMPETITION



BBA AVIATION PLC

ÇELEBI AVIATION HOLDING INC.

DNATA

SWISSPORT INTERNATIONAL LTD.

TAV AIRPORTS HOLDING CO.



V. CURATED RESEARCH

