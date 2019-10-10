Wireless testing market projected to grow at a CAGR of 6.7%

from 2019 to 2024. The global wireless testing market is expected to grow from USD 10. 4 billion in 2019 to USD 14. 4 billion by 2024, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 6. 7% during the forecast period.

The major driving factor is the adoption of wireless technologies such as 4G and 5G have increased the scope for wireless testing in a wide range of applications in the industrial and commercial sectors. Rising demand for fast and improved quality networks has led to an increased requirement for inspecting and testing new technologies. Pre-compliance 5G testing carried out by leading smartphone manufacturers and telecommunication service providers have led to an increase in demand for wireless testing services and equipment.



Wireless testing services market held the largest market share in 2019

The wireless testing market has been segmented into equipment and services.Based on service, the wireless testing market has been segmented into in-house and outsourced.



The major objective of wireless testing services is the assessment of the quality and safety of products to reassure consumers that a manufacturer has followed national and international regulations and industry standards that ensure product quality, environmental protection, and public health and safety.Moreover, they also assure customers that products tested are safe to use and sustainable as well as fulfill all performance standards.



The testing of products before their deployment is essential to ensure their quality, hence the demand for wireless testing services has increased significantly.



Wi-Fi and 2G/3G/5G wireless network testing connectivity technologies are the fastest growing in wireless testing market during forecast period

The demand for wireless connectivity technologies is increasing, globally, owing to the proliferation of various wireless devices equipped with these technologies in healthcare, automotive, building automation, and industrial applications, among others.Wireless networks have become highly complex and heterogeneous due to the integration of multiple technologies such as 2G/3G/5G and Wi-Fi with them.



The deployment of advanced technologies such as 4G/LTE and 5G has highlighted the requirement for adopting wireless network testing to efficiently optimize and manage networks.Different testing equipment such as wireless network emulators offered by Keysight and AirCheck G2 wireless tester offered by NETSCOUT are used to test Wi-Fi technology.



CTIA and Wi-Fi alliance collectively authorize companies involved in the testing business to perform the Wi-Fi wireless testing.



IT & telecommunication application held the largest market share in wireless testing market in 2019

Testing and certification services are increasingly being used in the IT & telecommunication sector.The IT & telecommunication networks comprise various wireless technologies such as LTE, LTE-Advanced, Wideband Code Division Multiple Access (WCDMA), high speed packet access (HSPA), GSM, Code Division Multiple Access (CDMA), WLAN, and Bluetooth.



It also includes the upcoming 5G technology.Thus, demand for high-speed data transfer has led to the requirement for creating IT & telecommunication infrastructure that caters to the network requirements of advanced technologies such as LET, LTE-A, 4G, and 5G.



Ongoing developments in technologies such as AI, IoT, etc. and increasing demand for wireless technologies are driving the growth of the wireless testing market in IT & telecommunication.



APAC is the largest and fastest growing market during forecast period

The growth of the wireless testing market in APAC is driven mainly by the growth of the smartphone market in the region. APAC is witnessing dynamic changes in terms of the adoption of new technologies across various industries. 5G technology is expected to play an integral role in advanced technologies such as IoT and M2M. China, Japan, and India are emerging as high growth countries in the wireless testing market due to increase in the spending of mobile operators and rapidly growing mobile subscriber base. In Japan, the rising demand for wireless network testing is mainly attributed to the huge deployments of 4G/LTE networks.

• By Company Type: Tier 1 – 55%, Tier 2 – 25%, and Tier 3 – 20%

• By Designation: Directors – 53%, Manager-21%, VPs- 26%

• By Region: North America – 40%, Europe – 35%, APAC – 15%, and RoW – 10%



The major players in wireless testing market are SGS Group (Switzerland), Bureau Veritas (France), Intertek (UK), Keysight (US), Anritsu (Japan), and VIAVI Solutions (US). Several other major players in the market are DEKRA SE (Germany), Rohde & Schwarz (Germany),TÜV NORD Group (Germany), EXFO (Canada),TÜV RHEINLAND (Germany),TÜV SÜD (Germany),Spirent Communications (UK), Eurofins Scientific (Europe), Electro Magnetic Test, Inc. (US), Gemalto NV (Europe), Verkotan (Europe), Bluflux (US), TESTiLABS (Europe), and Elements Materials Technology (UK).



