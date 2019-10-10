The global Artificial Neural Network market size to grow at a CAGR of 20.5%

during the forecast period. The Artificial Neural Network (ANN) market size is expected to grow from USD 117 million in 2019 to USD 296 million by 2024, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 20.

5% during the forecast period. The ANN market is driven by enhanced processing power, learning ability, and speed of neural networks to drive the growth of the market. However, Difficulty in tracking the outcomes of in-process stages can hinder the growth of the ANN market.



Solutions segment to grow at a higher CAGR during the forecast period

The ANN market is segmented based on components, such as solutions, platform/API, and services.The solution segment is expected to grow at a rapid pace during the forecast period.



An efficient ANN solutions offer greater flexibility to developers for programming owing to the ability to design and train customized deep neural networks, and it also provides interfaces to common programming language. ANN solutions help organizations to perform such cognitive functions as problem-solving and machine learning.



Manufacturing segment to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period

The ANN market by industry vertical has been segmented into Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI), telecommunication and IT, retail and eCommerce, healthcare and life sciences, manufacturing, government and defense, transportation and logistics, and others (media and entertainment, travel and hospitality, and education). The manufacturing segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period, owing to the growing demand to predict the mechanical proprieties of processed products based on given technological parameters.



APAC to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period

Asia Pacific (APAC) is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The increasing investments by the tech companies in major APAC countries, such as China India, South Korea, Japan, Australia and New Zealand (ANZ), and Rest of APAC, growing government regulations and initiatives are expected to drive the growth of the market in APAC.



In-depth interviews were conducted with Chief Executive Officers (CEOs), innovation and technology directors, system integrators, and executives from various key organizations operating in the ANN market.

• By Company: Tier I: 15%, Tier II: 42%, and Tier III: 43%

• By Designation: C-Level Executives: 62%, Directors: 20%, and Others: 18%

• By Region: North America: 42%, APAC: 32%, Europe: 21%, MEA: 5%, and Latin America: 5%



The report includes the study of the key players offering ANN solutions and services.It profiles major vendors in the global ANN market.



The major vendors include Google (US), IBM (US), Oracle (US), Microsoft (US), Intel (US), Qualcomm (US), Alyuda (US), Ward Systems (US), GMDH, LLC (US), Starmind (Switzerland), NeuralWare (US), Neurala (US), and Clarifai (US). It also includes an in-depth competitive analysis of the key players in the ANN market, along with their company profiles, business overviews, product offerings, recent developments, and market strategies.



Research coverage

The market study covers the ANN market across segments.It aims at estimating the market size and the growth potential of this market, across different segments, such as provider, application, organization size, and region.



The study also includes an in-depth competitive analysis of the key players in the market, along with their company profiles, key observations related to product and business offerings, recent developments, and key market strategies.



Key Benefits of Buying the Report

The report will help the market leaders/new entrants in this market with information on the closest approximations of the revenue numbers for the overall ANN market and the sub-segments.This report will help stakeholders understand the competitive landscape and gain more insights to position their businesses better and to plan suitable go-to-market strategies.



The report also helps stakeholders understand the pulse of the market and provides them with information on key market drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities.

