Coconut Water Drinks Market - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2019 – 2024

PUNE, INDIA, October 10, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The liquid inside a young coconut is often preferred over the liquid within a ripened coconut. Therefore, the coconut water drinks are usually made from the liquid from the young coconuts. This liquid is 94% water and very little fat. It is also rich in nutrients such as vitamin C, magnesium, manganese, potassium, sodium and calcium.

Coconut water drinks, also known as coconut juice, is the liquid found in the center of the coconut fruit. This liquid acts as a suspension for the endosperm of the coconut during the development of its nucleus. As the coconut continues to mature, the endosperm matures into its cellular phase and deposits into the rind of the coconut pulp.



Segmentation

A comprehensive forecast study was carried out in the year 2019 to identify the growth of the global coconut water drinks market for the duration 2019-2024. Several factors such as government policy, market environment, competitive landscape, historical data, present trends in the market, technological innovation, upcoming technologies, and the technical progress in related industry, and market risks, opportunities, market barriers, and challenges which may affect the growth of this market were explored. It classified the coconut water drinks market based on manufacturers, regions, types, and applications.

By manufacturers, it was found that although several local businesses are involved in the extraction and manufacturing of such drinks, there are some important global players. These are, VITA COCO, Pepsico, Coca-Cola(Zico), Green Coco Europe, Taste Nirvana, C2O Pure Coconut Water, Tradecons GmbH, UFC Coconut Water, Edward & Sons, Maverick Brands, Amy & Brian, CHI Coconut Water, Grupo Serigy, Sococo, PECU, Koh Coconut and CocoJal.

By regions, the study reported that North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, and the Middle East and Africa are among the most important regions.

By type, the coconut water drinks were classified as mixed coconut water and pure coconut water. The pure category simply contains coconut water without any addition. However, the mixed category usually has some flavours added to the coconut water or is sometimes fortified with minerals.

By applications, the coconut water drinks were categorised based on the age of the consumers as 0-14 years, 15-34 years, 35-54 years, and 55 and above.

Regional Overview

In order to understand the different consumers of the global coconut water drinks market, the study conducted a thorough analysis of consumption in various countries. In the Asia-Pacific region, China, Japan, Korea, India, and Southeast Asia are among the highest consumers of coconut water drinks.

Industry News

The study explored the industry trends of the global coconut water drinks market by analysing the manufacturer and company profiles through manufacturing base distribution, sales areas, product introduction, main business, market position and their competitors. Each manufacturer, distributor, trader, dealer, and buyer was interviewed to understand and project the trends for the duration 2019 - 2024.

