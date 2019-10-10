Vitamins Market - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2019 – 2025

Wise.Guy.

PUNE, INDIA, October 10, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The report published on the global vitamins market segments it on the basis of end-user, type, regions and based on the top players and brands in the global market. The distributors, sales channels, challenges, opportunities, market drivers, future trends, growth rate, market share, competition landscape and the market status of the global vitamins market are comprehensively studied in the report. By identifying the various sub-segments of the global vitamins market the structure can be understood. Competitive developments in the market are studied and are included in the report.

Organic substances that are required in small quantities in order for normal growth and health in advanced animal life are called vitamins. They vary from other important biological compounds like lipids, carbohydrates, and proteins in one very important way. Vitamins cannot be synthesized in sufficient quantities by the body when compared to the above and must be obtained by any synthetic source or by the diet followed by the person. They are hence also known as essential nutrients and are required in comparatively small quantities by the body.

There are thirteen vitamins that are currently known and they can be either water-soluble or fat-soluble. Vitamins that are fat-soluble are easier to store in the body than water-soluble vitamins. Vitamins are called organic as they always contain some amount of carbon. Depending on the person taking doses, vitamins can be ingested naturally in different foodstuffs or they may be consumed as supplements. Water-soluble vitamins can not be stored in the body and are ejected in the form of urine.

Key Players:

DSM

Lonza

CSPC

BASF

Zhejiang Medicine

Shandong Luwei Pharmaceutical

Northeast Pharmaceutical

North China Pharmaceutical

NHU

Jubilant Life Sciences

Vertellus

Brother Enterprises

Adisseo

Zhejiang Garden Biochemical

Kingdomway

Market Segmentation

The global vitamins market can be divided into different market segments on the basis of the vitamins being sold and the various applications that each type of vitamin can be used for.

Market split on the basis of the type: Depending on the type of vitamin being sold in the global market they can be split into different categories:

Vitamin A

Vitamin B3

Vitamin B5

Vitamin D3

Vitamin E

Vitamin C

Others

Market split on the basis of application: On the basis of the industry in which vitamins are used they can be categorized into:

Feed Additives

Pharmaceuticals And Cosmetics

Food And Beverage

Regional Overview

The global vitamins market focuses on different key regions around the world which include Asia-Pacific, North America, Africa, Europe, South America, and the Middle East. The consumption of vitamins in these important regions around the world are noted. Based on the key regions, end-user, product type and company the size of the global vitamins market is defined, segmented and projected. With respect to the key regions mentioned above the sales volume and the value of the global vitamins market are projected. Certain key competitive developments that can affect the global market such as expansions, new product launches and agreements are comprehensively analyzed.

Industry News

Tespo has recently launched a new gadget called the Tespo Connect System. It combines hardware and a subscription service to dispense personalized vitamins. It does not dispense pills but rather unique and customized vitamins that come in a liquid form. It shoots tap water into a glass where it is then mixed with the vitamin powder.

