Conversational AI Market is Projected to Surpass $15 Billion By 2024: P&S Intelligence

/EIN News/ -- North America and Europe are Expected to Account for Over 65% Share in the Global Conversational AI Market By 2024



NEW YORK, Oct. 10, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the market research report published by P&S Intelligence, the conversational AI market share was valued at $3.2 billion in 2018, and is anticipated to reach at a value of $15.0 billion by 2024, registering at a CAGR of 30.2% during the forecast period. On the basis of type, chatbot category held the largest share in the market in 2018. In addition, the market recorded fastest growth in the IVA category, owing to surging smartphone and internet penetration, high demand from large enterprises, and benefits offered by IVA in terms of customer satisfaction, consistent support, and reduction in service costs.

Get a Free Sample Copy of this Report at: https://www.psmarketresearch.com/market-analysis/conversational-ai-market/report-sample

The key trend observed in the conversational AI market is the increasing application of chatbots, and IVA for healthcare applications. They are gaining traction in the healthcare industry, which help patients in variety of ways including booking appointments and follow-ups, monitoring patient’s health status, and delivering customized experience. Healthcare providers such as pharmaceutical companies, hospitals, and clinics are concentrating on the adoption of chatbots for continuous patient engagement.

Conversational AI bots have had a positive impact on businesses in a number of ways, prominently in improving the customer experience. There is a one-time cost that has to be incurred by businesses toward the deployment of conversational AI bots, which is beneficial for businesses in the long run. The bots can enhance user engagement by resolving the basic queries of the customers instantly, and enhance employee productivity by passing on complex problems to the human agents. A bot can engage in multiple conversations at a time solving multiple queries at an instance; hence, the need to hire employees at a large scale is eliminated. This results in huge cost savings for businesses.

Browse report overview with detailed TOC on "Conversational AI Market Research Report: By Component (Platform, Service), Deployment (Cloud, On-Premises), Type (Chatbot, IVA, IVR), Industry (BFSI, Retail and E-Commerce, Healthcare, Hospitality, Telecom, Media and Entertainment), Technology (Natural Language Processing, Machine Learning, Automated Speech Recognition), Application (Customer Support , Personal Assistant, Branding and Advertisement, Customer Engagement and Retention, Onboarding and Employee Engagement), Geographical Outlook (U.S., Canada, U.K., Germany, France, Russia, Italy, China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Brazil, Mexico, U.A.E., Saudi Arabia, Turkey, South Africa) – Global Industry Analysis and Forecast to 2024" at: https://www.psmarketresearch.com/market-analysis/conversational-ai-market

On the basis of component, the platform category held larger market share in 2018. Additionally, based on service, the support and maintenance service category is projected to exhibit faster growth during the forecast period. This can be attributed to growing need for automation, upgrades and technical advancements, and optimize work operations.

On the basis of technology, NLP category held the largest share in the market in 2018. This is attributed to increase in demand for NLP integrated conversational AI solutions which are able to train themselves based on different interactions and support in streamlining of the responses.

Together, North America and Europe are expected to account for over 65% share in the global conversational AI market by 2024. This can be mainly attributed to the presence of established players, increasing focus toward utilization of conversational solutions to automate work operations, and increasing number of investments in AI-based technologies in the region.

Make Enquiry Before Purchase at: https://www.psmarketresearch.com/send-enquiry?enquiry-url=conversational-ai-market

The conversational AI market is fragmented in nature, owing to the presence of established players including Microsoft Corporation, International Business Machines Corporation, SAP SE, Oracle Corporation, Google LLC, Nuance Communications Inc., Haptik Inc., Conversica Inc., Amazon.com Inc., and Baidu Inc. For instance, in March 2018, a chatbot platform developer, Haptik Inc., has partnered with Amazon Web Services Inc., a subsidiary of Amazon.com Inc. to offer chatbot solutions for customers in India. In this partnership, Haptik would utilize AWS AI portfolio and enable companies to implement chatbots for automation across customer support and lead generation.

Some other players operating in the conversational AI market are Avaamo Inc., Creative Virtual Ltd., Inbenta Technologies Inc., Artificial Solutions International AB, Kore.ai Inc., and Solvvy Inc., and Rasa Technologies Inc.

More Reports of ICT And Media By P&S Intelligence

Product Analytics Market

Based on deployment type, the product analytics market is categorized into on-premises and cloud-based. Of these, the cloud-based category held larger revenue share in 2018, and is further expected to continue demonstrating faster growth during the forecast period.

https://www.psmarketresearch.com/market-analysis/product-analytics-market

Wearable AI Devices Market

During the forecast period, the wearable AI devices market is expected to witness the fastest growth in the healthcare category, on account of the increasing application of fitness trackers in healthcare, growing demand for remote monitoring and diagnostic capabilities, and rising adoption of smart glasses by doctors to perform surgeries.

https://www.psmarketresearch.com/market-analysis/wearable-ai-devices-market

About P&S Intelligence

P&S Intelligence is a provider of market research and consulting services catering to the market information needs of burgeoning industries across the world. Providing the plinth of market intelligence, P&S as an enterprising research and consulting company, believes in providing thorough landscape analyses on the ever-changing market scenario, to empower companies to make informed decisions and base their business strategies with astuteness.

Contact:

P&S Intelligence

Toll-free: +1-888-778-7886 (USA/Canada)

International: +1-347-960-6455

Email: enquiry@psmarketresearch.com

Web: https://www.psmarketresearch.com

Connect with us: LinkedIn | Twitter | Facebook



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.