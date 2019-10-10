Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc Oxygen Plant Commissioning at Blanket Mine

/EIN News/ -- ST HELIER, Jersey, Oct. 10, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc (NYSE AMERICAN: CMCL; AIM: CMCL; TSX: CAL) is pleased to announce the successful installation and commissioning of a new oxygen plant at the Blanket Mine (“Blanket”) in Zimbabwe.



The new oxygen plant is expected to improve metallurgical recovery and reduce cyanide consumption at Blanket. Based on test work conducted, it is anticipated that the plant will improve overall metallurgical recoveries at Blanket to approximately 94 per cent. Recoveries have averaged approximately 93 per cent in 2019.

Commenting on the successful commissioning, Steve Curtis, Chief Executive Officer, said:

“We are pleased to have successfully commissioned the new oxygen plant at Blanket and look forward to improved operating efficiencies as a result. This marks the latest in a series of investments to increase production and improve operating proficiency at Blanket as we continue our growth trajectory to 80,000 ounces per annum by 2022.

“The new oxygen plant will provide up to six tonnes of improved oxygen supply to the Blanket Carbon-in-Leach plant which is expected to increase recoveries to approximately 94 per cent.

“We also anticipate that the oxygen plant will result in slightly lower operating costs as cyanide consumption is expected to be reduced as a result of the improved oxygen supply; and the operating costs of the new oxygen plant are predicted to be lower than those of the previous two tonne plant.”

Note: This announcement contains inside information which is disclosed in accordance with the Market Abuse Regulation.

