Global Lavender Essential Oil Market 2019 Key Players, Share, Trends, Sales, Segmentation and Forecast to 2025

Wise.Guy.

WiseGuyRerports.com Presents “Global Lavender Essential Oil Market Research Report 2019” New Document to its Studies Database

PUNE, INDIA, October 10, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Lavender essential oils have some medicinal values that help in treating anxiety disorders, fungal infections, wounds, and several skins and hair-related issues. Consumers are actively using this product as it helps in treating depression, high blood pressure, and nausea. Lavender essential oils are highly popular among female consumers, owing to the fact that these oils can help in improving the quality of the skin, hair, and nails. Also, these oils are considered best for healing menstrual pain and regulating menstrual cycles, which enhances the product demand among female consumers. High-quality lavender essential oils are enriched with the goodness of antiseptic and anti-inflammatory properties, which help in healing minor burns and bug bites.

Essential oils are considered best to enhance a person's mood and are often utilized in aromatherapy. Aromatherapy is a form of alternative medication that employs plant and flower extracts and modern massaging equipment, to support health and well-being. Essential oils are the compounds that are extracted from plants or other conventional sources using a particular extraction procedure. There is a unique aromatic compound present in essential oils that offer them a dedicated characteristic essence. Essential oils are commonly extracted through distillation. Some other mechanical procedures, such as cold pressing can also be used to extract oil from plants, for instance lavender essential oils.

The aromatic compound extracted from the plant is further mixed with the carrier oil, in order to compose essential oil. Lavender essential oils are composed of the distillation of the flower spikes from specific lavender species. The oil has a broad range of cosmetic and skincare uses and is considered beneficial for treating skin issues like pimples, rashes, dark circles, stretch marks, and other skin allergies. However, this lavender essential oil is highly toxic when swallowed. Lavender crops are grown in the North African and the Mediterranean mountain regions, and hence these regions are the most dominant markets for lavender essential oils.



Request Free Sample Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/3871777-global-lavender-essential-oil-market-research-report-2019

Market Segmentation

The global lavender essential oils market can be analyzed on the basis of product types, major applications, end-users, and regional markets.



Based on the product types, the global lavender essential oil market can be segmented into

Lavandin

Lavender Highland

Lavender Stoechas

Lavender Spike

Other

Based on the applications, the global lavender essential oil market can be segmented into-



Skin Care

Aromatherapy

Pharmaceutical

Other

Surging awareness regarding the health advantages of naturally sourced oils along with a growing number of people showing interest in the advanced aromatherapy is expected to provide an upthrust to the global lavender essential oil market. Aromatherapy is gaining high traction, particularly among the urban and high-class population, due to improving lifestyles and surging media influence.

Regional Analysis

North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific are the major regions contributing to the growth of lavender essential oil market. The Asia Pacific is the prominent market for essential oils, owing to the high availability of essential oil sources and the existence of some of the leading market players. Further, some other factors like advancements in industrial equipment, constant innovations and improvements in extraction procedures, and availability of low-cost labour are expected to support the growth of this regional market. North Africa is the prominent producer of high-quality lavender flowers. The existence of some supportive organizations, such as the European Federation of Essential Oils, has stimulated the lavender essential oil market growth of the market in Europe.

Important Facts

Nykaa, a popular Indian cosmetic, and personal care product brand, has recently launched its organic lavender essential oil under a label name 'Nykaa Naturals Aromatherapy Products'. The brand has launched a wide range of essential oils including lemongrass oil, peppermint oil, tea tree oil, ylang-ylang oil, lavender oil, rose oil, etc. The brand claims that lavender essential oil is the most versatile product, which helps to calm down skin inflammation. The oil soothes the skin surface and leaves a beautiful moisturized effect.

Complete Report Details @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/reports/3871777-global-lavender-essential-oil-market-research-report-2019



Table Of Content:

1 Study Coverage

2 Executive Summary

3 Breakdown Data by Manufacturers

4 Breakdown Data by Product

5 Breakdown Data by End User

6 North America

7 Europe

8 Asia Pacific

9 Central & South America

10 Middle East and Africa

11 Company Profiles

12 Future Forecast

13 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

14 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

CONTACT US:



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.