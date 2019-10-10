Global Smart Meters Market worth 16100 Million US$ by 2025, at a CAGR of 9.3% during the forecast period.

global smart meters market

The largest smart meters markets have been North America, Europe and APAC. the market is supplied by a combination of large multinational firms.

The Smart Meters market was valued at 7900 Million US$ in 2018 and is projected to reach 16100 Million US$ by 2025, at a CAGR of 9.3% during the forecast period.

A smart meter is usually an electronic device that records consumption of electric energy in intervals of an hour or less and communicates that information at least daily back to the utility for monitoring and billing. Smart meters enable two-way communication between the meter and the central system. Unlike home energy monitors, smart meters can gather data for remote reporting. Such an advanced metering infrastructure differs from traditional automatic meter reading in that it enables two-way communications with the meter.

The largest smart meters markets have been North America, Europe and APAC (particularly China). And the market is supplied by a combination of large multinational firms and smaller local manufacturers. The leading global firms include Landis+Gyr (based in Switzerland but owned by Toshiba Corp. of Japan), GE Digital Energy (United States), Itron (United States), Aclara (United States), Elster Group (Germany), Sensus (United States) and Holley Metering (China), among others. These companies tend to compete against each other globally to supply most of the largest smart meter markets. In many markets, these leading global firms also face competition from local manufacturers. In China, for example, local manufacturers supply the bulk of the market.

In this study, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Smart Meters.

This report presents the worldwide Smart Meters market size (value, production and consumption), splits the breakdown (data status 2014-2019 and forecast to 2025), by manufacturers, region, type and application.

This study also analyzes the market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter's Five Forces Analysis.



The following manufacturers are covered in this report:

Landis+Gyr

Itron

GE Digital Energy

Siemens

Kamstrup

Sensus

Elster Group

Silver Spring Networks

Aclara

Nuri Telecom

Sagemcom

Trilliant

Iskraemeco

Echelon

Tantalus Systems

ZIV

Sanxing

Linyang Electronics

Wasion Group

Haixing Electrical

Techrise Electronics

Chintim Instruments

XJ Measurement & Control Meter

Clou Electronics

HND Electronics

Longi

Hengye Electronics

Holley Metering

Wellsun Electric Meter

Sunrise

Xiou International Group

Pax Electronic Technlogy

Huayi Electronics

Changyi Group

Gaoke

Shenzhen Kaifa Technology

Risesun Group

Banner

Bada Instruments

Jinling Intelligent Electric Meter

Smart Meters Breakdown Data by Type

1. Single-phase smart meter

2. Three-phase smart meter

Smart Meters Breakdown Data by Application

1. Residential application

2. Commercial application

3. Industrial application

Smart Meters Production by Region

1. United States

2. Europe

3. China

4. Japan

5. South Korea

5. Other Regions

Smart Meters Consumption by Region

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Malaysia

Philippines

Thailand

Vietnam

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Rest of Europe

Central & South America

Brazil

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

GCC Countries

Turkey

Egypt

South Africa

Rest of Middle East & Africa



The study objectives are:

To analyze and research the global Smart Meters status and future forecast，involving, production, revenue, consumption, historical and forecast.

To present the key Smart Meters manufacturers, production, revenue, market share, and recent development.

To split the breakdown data by regions, type, manufacturers and applications.

To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.

To identify significant trends, drivers, influence factors in global and regions.

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.



This report includes the estimation of market size for value (million USD) and volume (K Units). Both top-down and bottom-up approaches have been used to estimate and validate the market size of Smart Meters market, to estimate the size of various other dependent submarkets in the overall market.

Key players in the market have been identified through secondary research, and their market shares have been determined through primary and secondary research. All percentage shares, splits, and breakdowns have been determined using secondary sources and verified primary sources.

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.



Reports Covering Specific Subsets Of Meters Market



1. GLOBAL INDUSTRIAL SMART METERS MARKET

A smart meter is an Internet-capable device that measures energy, water or natural gas consumption of a building, home, plants, etc. Whereas traditional meters only measure total consumption, smart meters record when and how much of a resource is consumed. Energy companies are deploying smart meters to monitor consumer usage and adjust prices according to the time of day and season. The smart meter acts as the network termination point, an ingress router between the utility’s network and the building it is monitoring. When connected to a building automation system, a smart meter will allow the building administrator to control based on real-time energy costs.

In the coming years there is an increasing demand for Industrial Smart Meters in the regions of North America and Europe that is expected to drive the market for more advanced Industrial Smart Meters. Growth in government budgets in the principal countries, increasing of heavy industry fields expenditures, more-intense competition, launches in introducing new products, retrofitting and renovation of old technology, increasing adoption of Industrial Smart Meters will drive growth in United States and Europe markets.

The product average price declined in the past few years due to the technology development, the average price will keep the trend in the few future years due to increasing mature manufacturing technology and lowing cost of raw materials.

The impact on the cost and availability of raw materials and certain components is uncertain due to potential supply changes. The costs of raw materials have a significant impact on the level of expenses. If the prices of raw materials and related factors such as energy prices increase, and if new companies cannot pass those price increases on to customers, their results of operations and financial condition would suffer.

The Industrial Smart Meters market was valued at 56 Million US$ in 2018 and is projected to reach 240 Million US$ by 2025, at a CAGR of 20.1% during the forecast period. In this study, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Industrial Smart Meters.



Industrial Smart Meters Breakdown Data by Type

Three-phase Smart Meter

Single-phase Smart Meter



Industrial Smart Meters Breakdown Data by Application

Heavy Industry

Light Industry



Industrial Smart Meters Production by Region

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Other Regions

2. GLOBAL SMART WATER METERS MARKET

Smart water meter is a new type of water metering which uses modern micro electro technology, modern sensor technology, and smart IC card technology. It can not only measure water use, but can transfer water use data and settle trading.

Smart Water Meter are mainly classified into the following types: Pre-payment electricity Type, Remote transmitting Type and Electronics Type, etc. Remote transmitting Type now is the most widely used type which takes up about 42% of the total market in 2017.

Smart Water Meter have wide range of applications, such as Residential, Industrial and Commercial, etc. Residential was the most widely used area which took up about 77.5% of the global total in 2017.

The global large producers mainly concentrates in Europe, North America and Asia. The global leading players in this market are Arad Group (Israel), Kamstrup (Denmark), Xylem (Sensus) (United Kingdom), Badger Meter (USA), Takahata Precison (Japan), Diehl Metering (Germany) and Sanchuan (China), etc. Top 5 players took about 1/3 the total market in 2017.

The Smart Water Meters market was valued at 2420 Million US$ in 2018 and is projected to reach 3860 Million US$ by 2025, at a CAGR of 6.9% during the forecast period. In this study, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Smart Water Meters.

Smart Water Meters Breakdown Data by Type

Pre-payment Electricity Meter

Remote Transmitting Water Meter

Electronics Meter

Smart Water Meters Breakdown Data by Application

Residential

Industrial

Commercial

Smart Water Meters Production by Region

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Other Regions



3. GLOBAL SMART WATER METERING MARKET

The Global Smart Water Metering Market is expected to grow from USD 5623.24 Millions in 2018 to USD 11589.53 Millions by the end of 2025 at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 10.88%.

"Increasing utility focus towards reducing non-revenue water is one of the factors largely attributing to the growth of the Global Smart Water Metering Market "

The factors attributing to the growth of the market are Need for smart water metering to optimize water consumption, Need for accuracy in billing, and Increasing utility focus towards reducing non-revenue water. However, some factors such as Limited awareness and acceptance by end-users and Lack of government initiatives may hinder the market growth. The Global Smart Water Metering Market is expected to showcase the opportunities such as Replacement of aging infrastructure and Digitalization of the water industry operations. In the near future market may face the possible challenges in the growth due to High initial investments and long payback period. However, the key players in the market are putting regressive efforts to provide innovative offerings and benchmark strategies in the Global Smart Water Metering Market.

On the basis of Technology, the Global Smart Water Metering Market is studied across AMI and AMR.

On the basis of Meter Type, the Global Smart Water Metering Market is studied across Electromagnetic Meter, Mechanical Meter, and Ultrasonic Meter.

On the basis of Component, the Global Smart Water Metering Market is studied across Communications, IT Solutions, and Meters & Accessories.

On the basis of Application, the Global Smart Water Metering Market is studied across Industries and Water Utilities.

"Neptune Technology Group the potential growing player for the Global Smart Water Metering Market"

The key players profiled in the Global Smart Water Metering Market are Neptune Technology Group, Zenner International GmbH & Co. KG, B METERS s.r.l., Itron Inc., Diehl Stiftung GmbH & Co. KG, Kamstrup, Badger Meter Inc, Xylem, STMicroelectronics, Landis+Gyr, Datamatic, Inc., Elster Group SE, Arad Group, Electronet Equipments Pvt. Ltd., and Aclara Technologies LLC.

In the report, we have covered two proprietary models, the 360iResearch FPNV Positioning Matrix and 360iResearch Competitive Strategic Window. The 360iResearch FPNV Positioning Matrix analyses the competitive market place for the players in terms of product satisfaction and business strategy they adopt to sustain in the market. The 360iResearch Competitive Strategic Window analyses the competitive landscape in terms of markets, applications, and geographies. The 360iResearch Competitive Strategic Window helps the vendor define an alignment or fit between their capabilities and opportunities for future growth prospects. During a forecast period, it defines the optimal or favorable fit for the vendors to adopt successive merger and acquisitions strategies, geography expansion, research & development, new product introduction strategies to execute further business expansion and growth.



Research Methodology:

Our market forecasting is based on a market model derived from market connectivity, dynamics, and identified influential factors around which assumptions about the market are made. These assumptions are enlightened by fact-bases, put by primary and secondary research instruments, regressive analysis and an extensive connect with industry people. Market forecasting derived from in-depth understanding attained from future market spending patterns provides quantified insight to support your decision-making process. The interview is recorded, and the information gathered in put on the drawing board with the information collected through secondary research.



