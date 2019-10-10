Thaicom and China Great Wall Sign MoU on UAV and Space Technology Cooperation

Thaicom and China Great Wall Sign MoU

NONTHABURI, THAILAND, October 10, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Thaicom Public Company Limited (THCOM) announced today that it has entered into a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with China Great Wall Industry Corporation (CGWIC)—China’s leader in commercial launch services, satellite systems, and space technology cooperation.

The companies will cooperate in the area of application development for Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAV) and BeiDou—China’s proprietary Global Navigation Satellite System (BDS). The deal is part of Thaicom’s ambition to diversify its business and enter the emerging next technology markets through the integration of space, air, ground and maritime networks.

Anant Kaewruamvongs, Chief Executive Officer Thaicom, commented: “China Great Wall is an important strategic partner for Thaicom. As we are defining our new vision and making inroads into new business areas, the next phase of our company and future growth is fueled by new partnerships and Thaicom’s integrated next generation service platform.”

Anant added: “With the fast growing number of connected devices, terrestrial networks alone cannot keep up with the dramatic growth in data traffic and requirement for everywhere connectivity in the digital age, where a vast number of emerging new markets and services need to be accommodated. Space and airborne communication infrastructures are the backbone of the smart connected solutions for the emerging digital ecosystem on the ground. Therefore, our next generation service platform seeks to integrate space, air, ground and maritime networks for agriculture, telecom and government services.”

Liu Qiang, Chairman of the Board, China Great Wall Industry Corporation, said: “We are very excited to welcome Thaicom as a partner and support the company’s future growth and entry into new digital service markets enabled by space and aerial technologies China Great Wall is known for. Satellite and aerial technologies enable smart applications and data analysis for these markets. China Great Wall’s know-how and vast experience in space and aerial technologies including Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAV) makes us an ideal partner for Thaicom to grow their business further.”



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.