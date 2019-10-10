Inspirational Employee to Embark on a Trip of a Lifetime, Raising Funds to Improve Children’s Education in Nepal.

BRISBANE, QUEENSLAND, AUSTRALIA, October 10, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- It’s not every day that your employer asks whether you would like to take a break from the office to instead trek the Himalayas, but that is exactly what happened to Brisbane local Rachel Sakurai, one of the Computershare employees participating in Trek Nepal 2019.The Trek Nepal 2019 team consists of 21 Computershare employees from Australia, New Zealand and Hong Kong who will embark on a trip of a lifetime, strenuously hiking for 6 days through the Annapurna Mountain Range in the Himalayas. With an ambitious fundraising target of AUD 143,000, they have dedicated extensive amounts of personal time fundraising for their trip. With Computershare covering all travel costs, 100% of the money raised will go towards the World Youth International School in Nepal, ensuring that it can continue to support the many local children who may not otherwise receive an education. The team will complete the trek with a welcome reception at the school where they will be able to see first-hand how their efforts are making a positive impact on the lives of the students, as well as the wider community.Having travelled there 5 times previously, Rachel hopes this trek will give her colleagues more perspective and a greater appreciation for the struggle others face in life.“I’m so privileged to work for an organisation who genuinely cares for humanity and dedicates time to focus on key initiatives which drive positive change outside the world of business. When the chance to go back to Nepal came up, it was a no brainer for me – the opportunity to experience my favourite place with my colleagues, all for a good cause, is something I will always treasure.”“I have seen first-hand how passion, love and support can make a positive difference. Nepal is a place of smiling faces, happiness and joy, but behind all the smiles there is so much opportunity to transform disadvantaged communities and provide greater infrastructure and learning pathways.”As Computershare Australia’s Issuer Services Sales Director, trekking the Himalayas is quite a disparity from Rachel’s usual schedule, however she knows exactly what she has committed to, having trekked the same area in her early 20s.“These days my hikes are a little less strenuous and involve my partner and two beautiful children. We love walking around the Montville area off the Queensland Sunshine Coast and explore the bush in our surrounding areas to get some hills in.”“To ensure I am prepared for this upcoming Trek, I’ve definitely had to increase my fitness. I have been running with my partner who has been a good motivator for me, and I have also been training at F45.”Despite all Rachel’s training and preparation for the journey, she acknowledges there will be a number of challenges for her personally; climbing up the 100s of steps, the inability to take regular showers, living on dahl baht for the week and not being able to kiss her family goodnight. However, she is embracing the challenges, saying she feels it is worth it.“It’s been great to see so many non-trekkers supporting the team, attending fundraisers, taking an interest and donating. Having been involved with community giving for so long I know how much of an impact the funds raised will have, but I also know how personally rewarding the experience is going to be for my fellow trekkers.”While Nepal’s overall poverty rates have decreased over the past decade, two-thirds of its children are still deprived of at least one of the seven basic human needs. With 40% of Nepal’s population under the age of 18, providing support to educate and empower Nepalese children is vital so they can develop the skills to grow into self-sufficient adults.“Nepal experiences many development challenges and a large proportion of the population live below the poverty line. Congratulations to Rachel and the rest of the Trek Nepal 2019 team of Computershare employees on making the commitment to participate in this wonderful adventure,” says Terry Hoey, World Youth International Operations Manager.“I have no doubt their passion and generosity will make a difference in the lives of students at the World Youth International School, as well as their families. I am deeply impressed with the generosity and dedication of Computershare’s fundraising efforts and support of our projects in Nepal. I wish the team all the best in preparing for their journey over the next month.”The team commence Trek Nepal on 6 November. You can help them achieve their fundraising goal and improve children’s education in Nepal by donating here: https://worldyouth.org.au/fundraising/trek-nepal-2019



