Jan Tetsutani Proudly Presents the ‘Aloha from Hawaii’ Limited Collection Featuring New Artwork

This collection of art is inspired by some of Jan Tetsutani's favorite things about Hawaii Paintings by Hawaii artist Jan Tetsutani titled 'Ko'Olina Sunset' (left) and 'Awesome' (right) Hawaii artist Jan Tetsutani is joyfully helping people to put more aloha in their life with the art they collect or create

Hawaii is a special place and I want to share aloha with the world.” — Jan Tetsutani

KAPOLEI, HAWAII, UNITED STATES, October 9, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Hawaii artist, a painting instructor and muralist Jan Tetsutani is pleased to announce the release of her brand new ‘Aloha from Hawaii’ Limited Collection of an original painting, art prints, and accessories featuring her art. This collection is inspired by some of her favorite things about living in Hawaii. The ‘Aloha from Hawaii’ Collection is a series of ten Hawaii-themed art pieces including an original acrylic painting, art prints, journals, urban tote bags, ornaments, greeting cards and more.The collection was created with original hand-painted artwork & digital artwork from her home art studio in Kapolei. The ‘Aloha from Hawaii’ Limited Collection will be released on October 10, 2019.Jan Tetsutani began her artist journey later in life and is known for creating acrylic & resin coastal themed paintings as well as whimsical acrylic paintings. She has been joyfully spreading aloha with her art since 2014.Jan’s entire product line captures some of her favorite things about Hawaii. Jan says ‘Hawaii is a special place that makes me want to share aloha with the world.'This collection will be exclusively sold on the artist’s website at www.jantetsutaniart.com where the limited products are scheduled to sell out by the end of the holiday season.The items in the ‘Aloha from Hawaii’ Limited collection range in price from $3.00 to $1,100.00. Jan is so excited to share this new and long-awaited collection with her fans.For more information about the ‘Aloha from Hawaii’ Collection or for an interview with the artist, Jan Tetsutani, please write to aloha@jantetsutaniart.com. Media high-resolution photos are available upon request.About the ArtistJan Tetsutani gave up the dream of becoming an artist a little before graduating high school over 30 years ago. It wasn’t until 2011 through unexpected events that caused her passion for art to be reignited again realizing her dream was not actually dead, but just dormant. She hopes her story will help others to realize that their dreams can also become a reality.In 2016, shortly after Four Seasons Resort O’ahu at Ko’Olina recently opened she was invited to be a part of a curated artist program called FSWayfinders where she sells her work, paints live in the lobby & hosts painting workshops. She was commissioned to do a mural at the recently built luxurious Timbers Resorts in Kauai and is a featured artist at the popular local eatery Tanioka’s Seafood & Catering. She was invited to exhibit her work in Nagoya, Japan and host workshops in 2018. Her artwork is represented at Manoa Gallery and is available in other establishments including places like Tokyo, Japan.Social MediaInstagram: https://instagram.com/jantetsutaniart Facebook: https://facebook.com/jantetsutaniart Pinterest: https://pinterest.com/jantetsutaniart



