Nonprofit Organization launches “Art of Emotions” Contest on World Mental Health Day

In celebration of World Mental Health Day, Rethink Mental Health Incorporated launches its first annual art contest with the goal of expressing emotions.

LAS VEGAS, NV, USA, October 10, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- In celebration of World Mental Health Day, Rethink Mental Health Incorporated , a Las Vegas based nonprofit organization, launches its first annual art contest. The purpose of this contest is to promote the expression of complex emotions felt when either struggling with or overcoming mental health issues.The emotions surrounding our mental health are often difficult to put into words. Alternatively, artistic expression can effectively illustrate these profound emotions for others to see, understand and empathize with. Speaking openly about the experience of mental health issues, whether in verbal, written or artistic form, is an active step towards combatting the stigmatization of mental health. This directly aligns with the mission at Rethink Mental Health Incorporated and the purpose of World Mental Health Day.World Mental Health Day has been recognized for 27 years. Its primary purpose is to promote mental health advocacy, education and awareness against the social stigma on mental health issues worldwide. When asked about the significance of World Mental Health Day, the Co-Founder of Rethink Mental Health Incorporated, Samantha Foster said, “holidays that bring mental health into focus are important for the cause, but ultimately we hope mental health empowerment can be valued equally year-round. We believe mental health should be treated and viewed similarly to physical health. Just as one takes steps to maintain their physical health by exercising and eating healthy foods, we strive to educate people on ways to maintain their mental health on daily basis as well.”The “Art of Emotions” contest is just one of many mental health initiatives at Rethink Mental Health Incorporated. Foster states, “we often see mental health movements that promote awareness, but at Rethink Mental Health Incorporated we believe the time for awareness has long passed. Now is the time for advocacy, education, and most of all empowerment so no one has to feel alone or isolated in their struggles with mental health.”There is no application fee to participate in the “Art of Emotions” contest, and entries should be submitted by December 15th, 2019 at https://woobox.com/k3oacv . Winners will be announced on December 31st, 2019. The top three winners of the contest receive cash prizes of up to $200 and their artwork will be displayed at the 2020 Rethink Mental Health Incorporated New Years Gala. For more information on the rules of the contest and registration requirements see the contest webpage at https://woobox.com/k3oacv or contact support@rethinkstigma.orgAbout Rethink Mental Health Incorporated:Rethink Mental Health Incorporated is a non-profit 501(c)(3) organization that promotes mental health advocacy and education, especially among children and young adults. Their mission is to improve the way mental health issues are viewed and treated by our society. As a result, more people can speak openly about what they are experiencing and seek professional help without the fear of judgement, discrimination or harassment. Their flagship initiative is the H.E.A.R.T. Program, a 3-part social-emotional learning (SEL) curriculum that teaches and reinforces values to youth between the ages of 10 and 15 that improve the way they treat others and themselves.



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.